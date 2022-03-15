Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai: SRK finally announces his OTT debut

Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared a poster of the project that has a picture of him showing the thumbs-up.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan created much hype about his absence in the OTT space through a promotional campaign with Hotstar. Finally, announcing a possible debut, the actor has tweeted about a project.

Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared a poster of the project that has a picture of him showing the thumbs-up.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022

The announcement has created quite a stir in the internet world, with lot of social media users, including celebrities like Salman Khan and Karan Johar, congratulating Khan on his OTT debut.

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ ? https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)