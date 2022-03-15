Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai: SRK finally announces his OTT debut

Updated: Mar 15, 2022 3:17 PM
srk

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan created much hype about his absence in the OTT space through a promotional campaign with Hotstar. Finally, announcing a possible debut, the actor has tweeted about a project.

Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared a poster of the project that has a picture of him showing the thumbs-up.

 

The announcement has created quite a stir in the internet world, with lot of social media users, including celebrities like Salman Khan and Karan Johar, congratulating Khan on his OTT debut.

   

   

