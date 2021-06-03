Krafton's BMI receives 20 mn pre-registrations on Google Play Store in two weeks

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer, has received tremendous response for its Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMI) game. With 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day, the game has crossed 20 million pre-registrations in two weeks.



Developed by Krafton, the pre-registration for the game went live on the Google Play Store for fans in India on the 18th of May. The release date for BMI will be announced at a later date.



Speaking on the tremendous response by Indian fans, Krafton CEO CH Kim said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the Battlegrounds IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The Battlegrounds IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and Krafton will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to Battlegrounds Mobile India, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players."



Ultimate Battle Founder Tarun Gupta feels that BMI will easily have 50 million games within a quarter of its launch. "We're looking forward to the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India which is expected to happen by the third week of this month. The pre-registration phase has marked great success with 20 million Indian gamers which will continue to grow. We can easily forecast that the game will have above 50 million gamers in the first quarter of its launch. The cult for this enormous success came as it's the favourite game of Indian gamers which is making a much-awaited coming back. The game is surely going to revolutionise the Indian gaming and esports scene, it's simply history in making to fuel the Indian esports ecosystem. At Ultimate Battle, we're looking forward to the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India as we strive to provide the esports community with gaming events, content, and more through our online esports platform which caters to more than 3,00,000 registered gamers."



Trinity Gaming Co-Founder & COO Shivam Rao said, "This comes with no surprise as Indian esports lovers were eagerly waiting for it. The highly anticipated game is welcomed by the esports gaming fraternity, as they seek to enjoy a similar rush again. This opens a whole new possibility for our gaming content creators who will be able to engage and entertain their followers as Battlegrounds Mobile India tends to have a dedicated following base. For the gaming & esports content creators, it will be a new route to explore more new content and also engage with the new set of followers of Battlegrounds Mobile India."

