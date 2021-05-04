Koo rolls out 'Talk to Type' feature

Koo announces the launch of what they call the Magic “Talk to Type” feature. Anybody who wants to share their thoughts can now do so easily without having to type. They can speak their thoughts out loud and the words will show up on the screen. All at the click of a button and without using a keyboard. This will happen in all the Indian languages Koo is currently available in. It’s touted to be the easiest way to share thoughts with people in a native Indian language.

Koo is the first social media platform in the world that is using this “Talk to Type” feature, that too in Indian regional languages, apart from English. This will enable regional language creation. Many users who are uncomfortable using the keyboard will be enabled and empowered with such a feature.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Koo said “This “Talk to Type” feature is magical and takes creation for regional language creators to the next level. Users don’t have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts. India language speakers can now speak their mind and the words will show up on the screen magically! For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain. We will keep adding value to Indians by enabling the easiest localized forms of expression and present their thoughts to India in a seamless way.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo said “Our mission at Koo is to connect India and enable a billion Indian voices to express themselves freely in their mother tongue. We will keep simplifying expression for anybody who wants to connect with their audiences. We are very excited to launch the “Talk to Type” feature that enables people to create without typing. All they have to do is hit a button and speak into their phone and the words will magically show up on the screen. It can’t get easier than this! We are first social platform in the world to launch such a feature. You won’t find this on Facebook, Twitter or any other global platform.”

