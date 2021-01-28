Kerala HC issues notice to Virat Kohli, other celebs for endorsing online rummy

The Kerala High Court has issued notices to cricketer Virat Kohli, South Indian actor Tamannaah Bhatia and Malayalam actor Aju Varghese for endorsing online rummy games, according to media reports. The court has also sought a reply from the Kerala government on the issue.

According to the reports, the court has also sent notices to Play Games 24*7 and Mobile Premier League for hosting rummy games. Kohli is the brand ambassador of the Mobile Premier League while Tamannaah has acted in an advertisement. Malayalam actor Varghese has also endorsed rummy circle.

The division bench of the Kerala High Court comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Anil K Narendran was hearing a petition seeking a ban on online rummy games.



The petition was filed by Pauly Vadakkan from Thrissur. In his petition, Vadakkan has alleged that online rummy games should be legally prohibited in Kerala on the lines of other states where it has been banned. The petition also noted that the celebrities promoted online rummy games that is a form of gambling.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)