Kerala HC grants relief to news publishers against coercive action on new IT rules

In a major fillip to the News Broadcasters Association, the Kerala High Court has ordered that no coercive action will be taken for not following the IT guidelines.

The NBA had decided to move the Kerala High Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.

The IT rules were challenged on the ground that they give excessive powers to government authorities to restrict the freedom of speech and expression of the media.

The association contended that the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code violate Article 14 and Article 19 of the Constitution which uploads equality before law and the right to practise any profession, trade or business.

“The grievance redressal mechanism created, and the powers delegated have a ‘chilling effect’ on the content of the media. The writ (petition) also states that the executive by creating such a structure, has made inroads into judicial power and vested itself with powers reserved exclusively for the judiciary and such exercise of power is without jurisdiction,” the NBA said in a statement.

