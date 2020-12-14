JP Nadda launches Uttarakhand's first news app & web news channel, Devbhoomi Insider

Uttarakhand is the first state where the app is being tested. Soon, it will be launched in Goa and Chattisgarh as well

Uttarakhand’s first news app and web news channel Devbhoomi Insider was inaugurated by BJP National President Jagat Prasad Nadda. This news app of India Fourth Pillar Pvt. Ltd. will be soon available on the Play Store. On the occasion, BJP national president JP Nadda conveyed his best wishes for the success of this app.

He said that the news app will become a powerful medium of exchange of information. "Information is a big power in a democracy. It is better that information must reach more and more people. I believe that this news app will bring accurate and factual information to the people of Uttarakhand, which will benefit the people," he said.

Company’s co-founder Sandeep Vishnoi said that Uttarakhand will be the first state where the app is being tested. Soon, it will be launched in Goa and Chattisgarh as well. According to the company’s thought process, the residents of the smart city also need a smart news platform. The android application has been developed after thorough research by a team of IIT Kharagpur pass-outs. This is the first app that is being launched focusing on the state's activities and news. Arunesh Pathania, editorial in-charge of Web News Channel and business head Sarfaraz were also present during the launch.

TEAM LEADERS

Sandeep Vishnoi, Co-Founder of India Fourth Pillar Private Limited

Sandeep Vishnoi, known in the field of media management, has a lot of experience in print media. Sandeep has served in various positions in the country's big media brands Dainik Bhaskar, Midday, Sakal, Lokmat and Amar Ujala. His last assignment was as COO in Divya Marathi. He started his career as a cartoonist. He achieved many heights in his career due to his innovative ideas and creative thinking. There are 9 world records in his name. He set the first record at the age of just 14 years. He is also currently the Chief Creative Officer of India Book of Records. Sandeep is also the founder of the Left Handers Club which encourages those working with the left hand. Now they are planning to set up web news channels in most parts of the country.

Arunesh Pathania, News Editor

Arunesh Pathania, who has 17 years of experience in print media, has served in the country's big media brands Amar Ujala, Dainik Jagran and Dainik Bhaskar. As a defence journalist, he has given many big breaking news. He exposed the recruitment scam at the Indian Military Academy, in which the CBI registered two cases. Arunesh, who has experience of journalism in many states, has served as the head of State Bureau in two states Himachal and Uttarakhand.