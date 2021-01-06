Chingari announces collaboration with Dekko to introduce infotainment

Bringing news and entertainment on one platform will certainly widen the scope and dimensions of content curation

Chingari, a short video app, collaborates with short video news app Dekko to introduce infotainment to its users. The announcement of an alliance with Dekko comes as a leap in the world of information and entertainment. With this partnership, the short video-sharing platform is introducing a more accessible, sharable, and trusted news and information video content.

This tie-up is designed to specifically serve Hindi speaking consumers across the globe. Famous for its 30-second snackable videos, Chingari intends to boost the content accessibility in various genres including politics, business, entertainment, international, technology, and lifestyle for the news consumers of Dekko.

We are delighted that Chingari users will now have access to the latest news and happening across the world from Dekko. Our aim is to provide a seamless experience to our millions of users to keep themselves updated with the events occurring around the world along with creating and watching interesting content,” said Sumit Ghosh, Co-Founder and CEO of Chingari

The tie-up with Dekko will bring together the world of entertainment as well as the latest news information on local, national, and international level on one platform. According to sources, the partnership with Dekko will give Chingari an access to all the breaking and trending news from across the world which will apparently give the users a flamboyant experience of creating content.

Adding to this Deepak, COO & Cofounder, “We are glad to have Dekko as an official news partner with us. This partnership will change how users are going to views the news nowadays. As Over period of time, on the go news consumption has been evolved.”

We are very excited to partner with Chingari which is continuously striving to build India's strongest and most entertaining short video platform. With this partnership, we aim to fill the gap for high quality, credible short video news in the industry and reach millions of users, “said Co-founder and CEO of Dekko

Dekko is an early-stage start-up that is focused to deliver trending news summarised in just 30 seconds for the Non-English-speaking audience.

With our industry-first offering of news in 30s, our mission is to simplify news & information for the audience of Bharat by providing them with a summary of important and interesting news across genres such as Politics, Business, Entertainment, National, International updates, and more

Crossing the milestone of 45 million downloads, Chingari has an average engagement time of 51 minutes which is bigger than that of Tech giants like Facebook and Snapchat. Spreading its legs further, Chingari recently introduced Chingari Multiplex, a brand-new OTT platform launched to enable users an access to their favourite Indian movies.