INOX Leisure signs agreement with ICC to live screen Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd has announced that it has signed an agreement with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for live screening of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 matches on the cinema screens at its multiplexes across the country.

The eighth edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup commences from 16th October, with the Super 12 stage kicking off on 22nd October, with the Final scheduled on November 13th in Melbourne. INOX will showcase all group matches to be played by Team India starting with their first match on 23 October against Pakistan, followed by the Semi-Finals and the Final match. The live matches will be screened across INOX multiplexes in more than 25 cities. INOX’s initiative of screening LIVE matches will provide a supreme stadium-like experience in movie theatres. The comfort of the cinema hall in an air-conditioned environment will add to their overall cricket watching experience in the company of like-minded fans of the game of cricket. In addition, fans will be able to enjoy exciting food-combos and scrumptious gourmet options served at INOX cinemas while enjoying the matches.

Commenting on the announcement, Anand Vishal, Chief Operating Officer - INOX Leisure Limited said, “By screening cricket in cinemas, we are bringing together the thrill of the giant screen experience and thunderous sound with the most loved sport in our country, that is cricket. The excitement and emotions of the World Cup would add to this combination, resulting into a virtual treat for cricket lovers. We are grateful to the International Cricket Council for providing us with an opportunity yet again to offer an all-immersive cricket-viewing experience for the fans. We are prepared to welcome our guests and let them take their festive spirits to a new level with this cricketing festival on the giant screen.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)