Nissan Magnite is the official car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Nissan Motor India has announced its association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the seventh successive year, as the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13 with the Nissan Magnite as the Official Car of the event.

Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “Nissan is delighted to continue our successful association with one of the most loved sporting events in the world as the official sponsor, with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the official car of the event. The Nissan Magnite continues to be the preferred choice of vehicle for customers in India and across 15 export markets and is the natural choice for the official car of the event.”

Nissan India will also promote the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 virtual trophy tour during the event, where fans can access it virtually through a 3D Augmented Reality (AR) filter on the official Facebook and Instagram pages for the event. Fans can use this filter to get creative and take control of the tour, taking the trophy (virtually) wherever they like – their backyard, the local cricket club, a popular landmark in their city, anywhere at all.

