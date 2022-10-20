YuppTV bags broadcasting rights for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

YuppTV has announced that it acquired the broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, scheduled between 16 October and 13 November, 2022.



YuppTV bagged the exclusive broadcast rights for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 for 75 countries, including Continental Europe, Malaysia (Non-exclusive), Japan, China, Hong Kong (Non-exclusive), Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Southeast Asia (Except Singapore). Tournament will be telecasted LIVE over YuppTV’s platform.



Speaking on the successful acquisition, Uday Reddy, CEO & Founder, YuppTV said, “Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the entire world, with more than one billion fans situated in different corners of the globe. T20 began as an exciting format, and in recent years, has become one of the most watched and loved forms of the game. The exciting match-up between International teams, nation versus nation, for world dominance is guaranteed to be an enthralling experience for viewers, who will be gearing up from the comfort of their homes to watch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to support their favourite teams and take them to victory. It brings us immense pleasure to bring the tournament to millions of people across Asia and Europe, and we look forward to having users tune in to the match on our platform to catch all the action live.”

