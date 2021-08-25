InMobi teams up with cybersecurity firm Human to create a fraud-free ecosystem

HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops), a cybersecurity company today announced a partnership with InMobi. The partnership, which includes a direct integration with HUMAN’s MediaGuard solution, enforces both companies’ commitment to building a transparent and fraud-free in-app advertising ecosystem with real-time visibility and active protection against malicious bot activity. In addition, InMobi is joining the Human Collective as part of a continued, collaborative effort to disincentivize cybercrime by raising the consequences and practical cost of fraud through shared resources and cooperation across the industry.

By the end of 2021, mobile is projected to account for 75% of total digital ad spend. Combined with global smartphone adoption, mobile advertising is particularly attractive to bad actors. As one of the largest mobile in-app exchanges in the world, InMobi’s partnership with HUMAN and deployment of MediaGuard across all of its inventory reflects the continued commitment by InMobi to protect mobile advertisers from fraud while also strengthening HUMAN’s mobile fraud capabilities.

"As programmatic continues to rise in popularity across APAC, our direct integration with HUMAN ensures that we continue to reinforce the promise of trust and transparency the channel brings by combating all forms of pre- and post-bid invalid traffic and fraud on the InMobi Exchange. We are also looking forward to becoming a member of The HUMAN Collective where we can unite resources, share learnings, and innovate on these solutions faster by collaborating more closely with other ecosystem partners," said Vasuta Agarwal, Managing Director, Asia Pacific at InMobi.

HUMAN is the first solution in the space to be fully accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for end-to-end coverage against sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app and connected TV (CTV). This includes accreditation for pre- and post-bid detection and mitigation of SIVT, which is notoriously challenging to detect as fraudsters attempt to mimic genuine user behaviour. The partnership with InMobi ensures that customers and partners will be protected from emerging forms of SIVT--background ad activity, hidden adds, app misrepresentation/spoofing, measurement manipulation and more--while guaranteeing always-on fraud filtering and measurement across the platform, covering 100% of the inventory available on InMobi Exchange.

“InMobi is committed to transparency, trust-based relationships, and delivering optimal business results to our advertisers globally. We were the first in-app marketplace to have our entire inventory verified by an independent MRC accredited vendor. This partnership reaffirms and enhances that commitment,” said Kunal Nagpal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Publisher Platform and Exchange at InMobi. “InMobi is also proud to be the first in-app Human Collective partner in the battle against mobile app fraud. We strongly believe that the industry can eliminate fraud only through such an open collaboration.”

As an extension of the partnership, InMobi is also joining the Human Collective, HUMAN’s newly launched initiative that brings together players throughout digital advertising to create a collectively protected ecosystem. InMobi is the leading mobile exchange to join the Collective, significantly boosting HUMAN’s mobile detection presence.

“To sustain its growth, digital advertising needs a trusted marketplace built through global collaboration and strong partnerships,” said HUMAN Co-Founder and CEO Tamer Hassan. “With its global command of the mobile in-app market, this partnership with InMobi strengthens HUMAN’s ability to fight sophisticated cybercrime and creates a more trusted environment for digital advertising. InMobi’s total, direct integration with MediaGuard uplevels its ability to enable brand-safe transactions within its exchange.”

Earlier this year, HUMAN and members of the Human Collective disrupted PARETO, the most sophisticated CTV fraud operation ever uncovered. At its height, the botnet used dozens of mobile apps to impersonate or spoof more than 6,000 CTV apps, accounting for an average of 650 million ad requests every day. The Collective’s members worked in concert to act against the botnet and its operators, demonstrating the importance of a shared value set for the digital advertising ecosystem.

