InMobi all set for Nasdaq debut

The company is reportedly planning to list at Nasdaq by the end of the fourth quarter of this calendar year and expecting a $14-15 billion valuation, according to media reports

Mobile advertising technology platform InMobi is launching an initial public offering (IPO) in the US for raising up to $1 billion, according to media reports.

The company is reportedly planning to list at Nasdaq by the end of the fourth quarter of this calendar year and expecting a $14-15 billion valuation.

Considered as country’s first unicorn, the Bengaluru-based company, reports quoted sources as saying, is in talks with a slew of global bankers, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan. It has been reported that InMobi’s Singapore-based mobile advertising arm has already had early stage talks with the investment bankers. InMobi board is expected to finalise the plan in April. After this , it will approach the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and undertake required approvals to begin the listing process.

InMobi’s listing plan comes at a time when adtech companies such as Pubmatic Inc. have made successful debuts in the US public market.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)