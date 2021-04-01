InMobi all set for Nasdaq debut

The company is reportedly planning to list at Nasdaq by the end of the fourth quarter of this calendar year and expecting a $14-15 billion valuation, according to media reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 9:41 AM
inmobi

Mobile advertising technology platform InMobi is launching an initial public offering (IPO) in the US for raising up to $1 billion, according to media reports.

The company is reportedly planning to list at Nasdaq by the end of the fourth quarter of this calendar year and expecting a $14-15 billion valuation.

Considered as country’s first unicorn, the Bengaluru-based company, reports quoted sources as saying, is in talks with a slew of global bankers, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan. It has been reported that InMobi’s Singapore-based mobile advertising arm has already had early stage talks with the investment bankers. InMobi board is expected to finalise the plan in April. After this , it will approach the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and undertake required approvals to begin the listing process.

InMobi’s listing plan comes at a time when adtech companies such as Pubmatic Inc. have made successful debuts in the US public market.

