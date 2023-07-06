Infidigit bags SEO mandate for Kindly Health
Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites
Infidigit has bagged the SEO mandate of Kindly Health.
Kindly Health has partnered with Infidigit to create organic growth via SEO and provide support for the domain merger for Kindly Health’s existing websites. This merger involves the critical transition of the two old domains into a new domain called kindlyhealth.com along with the task of making the website SEO-friendly, read a press release.
This collaboration aims to enhance Kindly Health's online presence and visibility, resulting in increased organic traffic by targeting non-brand keywords. The SEO experts at Infidigit will closely collaborate with Kindly Health's internal marketing team to create a comprehensive SEO strategy that caters to their unique requirements.
“We are excited to collaborate with Kindly Health, a market disruptor in the sexual wellness and lifestyle space. The market for sexual wellness and health was around $ 1150 million (INR 9,425 Crores) in 2020 and is expected to grow to about $ 2100 Million (INR 17,200 Crores) by 2030, growing at a CAGR of around 6%. As we move forward, sexual wellness is likely to become more mainstream and we are seeing a growth in demand for SEO especially with new age health-tech and D2C platforms. Having worked with major health and fitness brands, especially in the diagnostic niche, Infidigit brings expertise in healthcare SEO which will help Kindly drive organic traffic and capture their target audience,” said Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and MD – Infidigit.
“Collaborating with Infidigit for SEO services is a strategic step in expanding our online presence and promoting accessible sexual health solutions. Their expertise will enable us to reach a wider audience, empowering individuals to address their healthcare needs effectively. Together, we aim to revolutionize the approach to sexual health," said Raj Garg, Co-founder Kindly Health.
Union Cabinet okays data protection bill
The bill, which aims to make internet companies, mobile apps and business houses more accountable, will be tabled during the monsoon session
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 9:08 AM | 1 min read
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill, which will be tabled during the monsoon session of Parliament, news agencies have reported.
The bill aims to make entities like internet companies, mobile apps, and business houses more accountable and answerable about collecting, storage and processing data of citizens as part of "Right to Privacy".
"The Cabinet has approved a draft of the DPDP bill. It will be tabled in Parliament in the upcoming session," the source said.
The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to be held from July 20 to August 11.
Earlier reports said that the draft of the digital bill is likely to be opened for public consultation. The government may propose getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, media reports had said.
Now, open web programmatic under scanner: Are advertisers losing 23% of their spends?
Open web programmatic ecosystem is riddled with as much as $20 billion in ad-waste which roughly accounts for ¼th of total open web ad spend, says ANA report
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 6, 2023 8:53 AM | 4 min read
Days after an Adalytics report shocked the advertising world with its findings that YouTube’s video ad system is riddled with invalid traffic, another report claims that advertisers are losing close to 23 percent of their open web programmatic ad spend every year on ad-waste.
Out of the $88 billion open web programmatic media ecosystem, over $20 billion goes to ad-waste, claims the latest report of Association of National Advertisers (ANA) released early this month. The ANA is the US advertising industry's largest trade association whose members include Disney, General Electric, Nestle, McDonald, Lego, Pepsico, Coca Cola and Loreal etc.
The ANA study blames data gaps, opaqueness of supply chains, lack of ad viewability, huge number of publishers (44,000 websites, mostly created for ads) and “information imbalance” that favours ad sellers as major pain points.
The report has come at a time when marketers are increasingly facing pressure to justify their ad spending, reduce wastage and deliver ROI.
Ironically, programmatic advertising is supposed to help advertisers measure the effectiveness of their digital campaigns at scale to avoid ad spend wastage. It gained prominence globally over the last few years.
What is Open Web programmatic?
Open web programmatic is digital inventory that is bought programmatically but runs on websites/apps that are not owned by the programmatic platform.
“When one buys programmatic inventory on Google DV360 (Google’s DSP), the ad can run on YouTube, Google News and other properties owned by Google, the ads can also run on Google partner websites/apps. The properties which are not owned by Google are considered as Open Web,” explains Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing.
According to a densu report, programmatic contributes 42% of the digital ad spends of the country that corresponds to Rs 12,000 Cr.
While Google commands a significant portion of programmatic advertising, marketers are increasingly allocating more budgets for Open Web programmatic advertising to reduce their dependence on Google. Bifurcation of the two are not reported.
Cause of concern for India as well: Experts
The ANA study focused on the open web programmatic market was based on log-level data about impressions obtained from the tech vendor. It covered $123 million of ad spend resulting in 35.5 billion impressions.
While the report has come from the US, Indian advertising experts and media buyers said that it was a cause of concern for them as well. “We are reviewing the report as of now. It will be discussed at appropriate forums soon,” India head of an international agency told e4m.
“Any digital traffic that is not brand safe is of concern to any advertisers, Indian or global,” says Gupta, adding, “The probability of unsafe traffic is higher on the open web than on the platform owned properties given the ad placements, hence it becomes important to take steps to measure and control this.”
Kartik Mehta, Chief Revenue & Operating officer of Silverpush, echoes the sentiments, “Any violation of ad inventory standards or incidents that compromise brand safety on these platforms can have significant repercussions for advertisers. It can result in wasted ad spend, negative brand associations, and potential damage to the overall effectiveness of their advertising efforts.”
Programmatic media procurement requires complex networks of middlemen, including demand-side platforms (DSPs), ad exchanges, and data providers. “It is often difficult for marketers to determine how their budgets are being distributed and whether they are getting value for their money in these chains due to a lack of transparency,” a marketer explained.
There is an immediate need to implement brand safety tools to measure brand safety, viewability and frauds, Gupta and Mehta emphasized.
“Don't trust your agency blindly”
Rajiv Dhingra, Founder & CEO of ReBid, says, “If clients in today’s digital age still get excel reports or reports via agency ad accounts without having direct access to the source of ads then clearly they are playing blind. I’m not saying don’t trust your agency. You must trust them but not blindly.” Dhingra adds clients are often unaware about the fact that agencies are running ads on cheaper target audiences to drive clicks and vanity metrics.
Balancing the monetary angle of programmatic media buying is a walk on thin ice with misalignments possible across multiple levels, says Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media. He says parity between intent and goal should be clear before delving into any project for all parties involved.
Upendran Nandakumar, Founder & CEO of Ayatiworks calls for improved data sharing procedures and industry collaboration to make Programmatic media buying more efficient.
(With inputs from Nilanjana Basu)
Meta launches Twitter rival 'Threads'
The new app is strikingly similar to Twitter but allows for longer posts
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Tech giant Meta has fired the latest salvo in its fight with Twitter by launching 'Threads' a microblogging site meant to rival the Elon Musk-owned platform.
The app is available for download for Android and iOS in 100 countries, including India and is modelled on Twitter. Threads lets users log in with their Instagram account and follow the same accounts they did on Instagram. It also offers more character limits, allowing for lengthier posts that are up to 500 characters long. The app clocked five million sign-ups in its first four hours.
While it looks strikingly similar to Twitter, Threads have different nomenclature for features. Tweets are called "threads" and retweets are called "reposts."
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Meta Platforms when quizzed about whether Threads will out do Twitter, said: "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will."
A web version of Threads went live briefly on July 5 but was taken down later.
Reactions on Threads seem to be mixed with some praises and unenthused comments. Threads has also been critiqued for the amount of data it may use, including users health, financial and browsing data.
The launch also comes in the wake of an impending "cage fight" between Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Is Google not disclosing all about TrueView ads?
Terms of YouTube’s TrueView ads appear to be misleading and 'third party' audit is also questionable, according to the Adalytics report
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 5, 2023 8:49 AM | 7 min read
The Adalytics report, which created a sensation across the globe last week by claiming that approximately 80% of the video ads of many brands served through the “TrueView” system of YouTube amounts to invalid traffic as per Google’s own definition, has also described in detail how has Google shared different documents at different places about terms of TrueView system that mislead advertisers.
Such is the impact of the report that advertisers across the world are seeking a refund from Google on account of ad waste. It is noteworthy that most advertisers spend almost half of their video ad spend on YouTube TrueView ads. YouTube’s ad revenue was nearly $30 billion in FY22.
e4m covered the major findings of the report on Friday, https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/billions-at-stake-as-googles-video-ad-business-comes-under-scanner-128303.html. The comprehensive report dissects YouTube's ad business and its fineprints that have been a cause of concern among media buyers for a long time though they avoided discussing it publicly.
TrueView ads are supposed to play “in-stream” that is within YouTube or through high-quality publisher websites and mobile apps. The Adalytics study has found “muted” TrueView ads being displayed “out-stream” at the background or corner of Google Video Partners (GVP) sites. sites, some of which were poor quality sites and apps, or currently unlisted or hosted in sanctioned countries like Iran and Russia.
Out-stream or in-stream
The study points out loopholes in the TrueView ads service terms, especially with regards to serving ads on GVP sites.
In one documentation, Google states that TrueView ads will appear before, during or after YouTube videos, with no reference to ads which appear on partner websites, claims Adalytics.
Another Google document states, “Your video ad plays before, during, or after other videos alongside other videos on YouTube and partner sites and apps, without reference to whether or not those other videos on partner sites will be YouTube videos or non-YouTube videos.”
Different billing documents
The report also highlights different documentations about billing strategies for in-stream TrueView ads.
“One page states in Google’s online documentation that you pay when a viewer watches your full video or engages with your video, whichever comes first. This page only makes references to the Cost-per-view (CPV) billing model.”
However another page about “skippable in-stream ads” lists four billing strategies-Cost-per-view (CPV), Target cost-per-action (CPA), Maximize conversions bidding, and Target cost-per-thousand impressions (tCPM).
GVPs opted-in by default
Since July 2019, certain types of TrueView ad campaigns are opted-in to GVP by default. If media buyers wish to have their video ad served on YouTube.com and the YouTube mobile apps only, they must opt-out of GVP sites and apps.
However, in certain cases, media buyers don’t have the option of opting out of GVP sites and apps, claims the study.
Third party audit not independent one?
The questions raised by the Adalytics' report are being considered as serious in the advertising industry across the world.
“The charges made in the Adalytics report are serious in nature and will dent Google’s ad business. The adtech giant must address these allegations by announcing a third party audit soon”, Indian advertisers say.
Interestingly, the study points out that Google does have a “ third-party ad verification on YouTube” but it is not an independent one.
“Google does not accept third-party tracking pixels for YouTube measurement. YouTube does have a YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP), which includes ad verification companies like Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify. However, it appears that these measurement partners have to rely on aggregated, server-to-server data transfers - via the YouTube data feed in order to execute their “independent” measurement analytics,” the report alleges.
Google’s response
An email sent to the Google India team didn’t elicit any response till the time of filing this story. Last week, when e4m reached out to the team for their comments on the Adalytics report, the team had shared a blog post of Google’s director of global video solutions, Marvin Renaud.
Insisting that advertisers have full control over ads display, Renaud explained, “When advertisers create video ad campaigns, they can clearly see that their ads may run on third-party sites via GVP during the campaign setup. We offer the option to opt out at any time. They can also decide where their content may appear. Advertisers can exclude specific websites and URLs along with entire topics or apps they wish to avoid when running ads.”
He further adds, “Ad inventory across the Google Video Partner network is more than 90% viewable. This is well above industry norms. The claims in the third-party report simply aren’t right. Put simply, over 90% of ads on GVP are visible to people across the web — and advertisers are only paying for ads when they are viewed.”
He also added that Google monitors adherence to its policies, and last year stopped serving ads on over 143,000 websites found to be in violation.
However, his blog didn’t address the concerns with regards to billing and third party audit.
Invalid traffic is a known fact: advertisers
Many marketers e4m spoke to said that invalid traffic is well-known in the digital ecosystem.
Sharing her past experience, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President - Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, says, “We haven’t seen any major discrepancy, in terms of placement of ads. However, for a brand campaign done for Christmas last year, we saw that 5% of the ad inventory were placed on irrelevant partner websites and apps such as VPN Apps, Keep Junk Remover, cargames.com etc that were not aligned with our audience targeting filters.”
“Given that Youtube doesn’t give advertisers an option to choose how much of the inventory will be used on partner websites and how much on the platform, it would be wise to limit ad spends on Youtube for the time being, till Google addresses the concern with a clarification,” says Dasgupta.
She adds that alternately, brands could continue to invest in the platform by doing non-skippable ads which are within 15 seconds. However, this ad format is obviously more expensive and the click through rates on these ads are quite poor. So, these are ideal for top of the funnel marketing objectives such as brand awareness.
The premium players mislead marketers about the viewership of video-ads running on third party websites and apps. There is a lot of policy breach and breach of trust between the brand/ companies and the premium publishers, says Dr. Vikas Katoch, Founder and CEO of Adomantra Digital.
He advised, “It is high time that brands and marketers think beyond the Youtube and Facebook ecosystem and trust other publishers for ad view business. There is a lack of understanding amongst marketers, where they only opt for the premium top publishers, thinking that it will lead to the large targeted consumer outreach and successful digital ad campaigns.”
Brands should now look beyond the premium publishers and go for companies which have good market reputation and can create transparency in charging for clicks, impressions, conversions, depending on the type of campaign they run, he opined.
Sachin Kumar, Founder of Bottleopeners insists that Google has always given him the return on investment.
“We have never faced any issue. Tech glitches are always possible and a small fraction of digital ads often land up in invalid traffic which is not easy to eliminate but surely can be compensated,” Kumar said.
Meta's Twitter rival 'Threads' set for launch on Thursday
The platform will be linked to users' Instagram accounts
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Facebook owner Meta said that its Twitter alternative 'Threads' will go live on Thursday, July 6, according to media reports. The app is available for pre-order on Apple Store. The platform will be linked to users' Instagram accounts.
The "text-based conversation app" will function like Twitter with text-based posts that can be engaged with. Users can come together to form communities over topics of interest. They can follow and connect directly with their favourite creators and other like-minded people.
The news of the app release comes in the wake of an alleged "cage match" between Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk.
Elon Musk: Unverified Twitter users can view only 600 tweets a day
The move is to address 'extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation' said the Twitter owner
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has put a cap on the number of tweets users can read in a day. Verified accounts can read 6,000 tweets, those unverified can only view 600 and new unverified accounts can only access 300, according to Elon Musk in his latest post.
The move is to address "extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation" said the Twitter owner in a tweet.
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
- Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
- Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
- New unverified accounts to 300/day
Following the hullaballoo on Twitter, he again tweeted: "Now to 10k, 1k & 0.5k," which means verified, unverified and new unverified users can access 10000, 1000 and 500 tweets a day respectively.
The move is a temporary emergency measure, Musk clarified. "We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!"
The term data scraping refers to a process by which companies use a computer programme to pull information out of a website for various purposes. It can also be used maliciously to gather email addresses or social media profiles, which are bundled up and sold to email spammers.
Voice, Video & Vernacular: How Generative AI is impacting India’s 3 Vs
Generative AI is being harnessed by brands across various industries across the globe, and in India, to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and deliver personalized content
By Shantanu David | Jul 3, 2023 8:45 AM | 7 min read
As India’s digital market and mediascape continues its stratospheric rise, among the host of factors contributing to this ascent, are what have come to be known as the 3 Vs: Voice, Video, and Vernacular. As the world’s most populous country, with close to 700 million internet users, who still only account for less than half of India’s population, and another 200 million people expected to come online by 2025, audiovisual content is king. And that particular segment has come under the sway of emerging technologies, not least of which is Artificial Intelligence.
Generative AI, the present belle of the ball, is being harnessed by brands across various industries across the globe, and in India, to enhance customer experiences, streamline operations, and deliver personalized content. As the technology continues to advance at rapid measures, brands are likely to explore further innovative ways to leverage generative AI for their business growth and digital transformation.
“Imagine a world where you can write a song like Gulzar, or an Anand Bakshi, but sing it like Beyoncé. Well, now you don’t have to. All you would ever need is a sense of the theory that goes behind all this and systems that can handle your inane go at the prompts for the AI to do its magic. Having said that, Generative AI has significant potential to drive India's digital media transformation across voice, video, and vernacular domains,” observes Sujai Chandran - Creative Director - Art (South India), FoxyMoron (Zoo Media).
Vivek Kumar Anand, Chief Business Officer, DViO Digital, points out that the key promise of generative AI is to streamline virtually any everyday language- or process-driven task. “Just think about it: nearly every business process or customer transaction can be broken down into a unique linguistic pattern. And the best part? Generative AI can be harnessed to make these tasks more efficient.”
Indian organisations are already embracing the immense potential of generative AI. MakeMyTrip, for example, has introduced voice-assisted booking in Indian languages, opening doors to personalised experiences. Platforms like Rephrase.ai and Exaltive empower businesses to create engaging content using AI for Voice, Video, and Vernacular. Meanwhile, ChatGPT's multi-language capabilities, including Hindi, Bengali, and Tamil, revolutionise chatbot interactions.
“Generative AI is not just about streamlining routine tasks, boosting productivity, and fostering innovation. It's also about unlocking the collective imagination of humans and AI working together, pushing boundaries and creating new possibilities,” adds Anand.
Generative AI continues to evolve and shape India's digital media landscape (as it will continue at a global level as well), offering brands new opportunities to connect with their audiences, create user experiences that are truly their own, and drive digital transformation across various sectors. But in the course of this journey, it's crucial for brands to continuously monitor and evaluate the impact of generative AI solutions to ensure they align with business goals, user needs, and ethical standards. Just as the industry needs to understand how the technology can be used to enhance the 3 Vs
Voice
When it comes to voice, Aakriti Bhargava, CEO & Co-Founder at Wizikey, says that Generative AI APIs enable the creation of authentic and natural-sounding voice-overs for audio-based advertising content like podcasts and video ads. “This eliminates the need for professional voice actors, reducing costs and production turnaround times,” she says.
Meanwhile, given that Google has noted that Indians use voice search at nearly twice the global average, the applications for information and online transactions are as myriad as the languages that are used on them.
“For example, as opposed to chat bots that are quite primitive at this point, brands can develop their own voice assistants using Generative AI to provide personalized and interactive experiences to users. High quality synthetic voice systems are already in place for voice-overs for advertisements, IVR systems, etc. which can evolve further,” says Vincent Kola, Creative Supervisor - Design & Video, SoCheers.
For example, Swiggy had introduced a voice-based food ordering system using AI voice assistants. “Users can place food orders through voice commands on the Swiggy app, making the process more intuitive and convenient. And convenience is what it is all about. It enhanced the overall user experience by catering to users who prefer hands-free interactions as well,” says Chandran.
He adds, “It may sound crazy but AI can generate human-like speech in different languages. It’s a beautiful way to enable brands to deliver localized audio content. For example, brands can create audiobooks, podcasts, or advertisements in regional languages, reaching a wider audience and enhancing engagement in the process.”
Video
Kola adds that content creation can also greatly benefit with automated video content, such as generating templates, visual effects, or even entire videos. “While attributions and consent remain issues with new AI models, performance is sure to be at a new level. Brands can utilize capabilities like enhancing video quality and stabilizing shaky footage to enhance user-generated content, brand videos, and user interfaces,” he says.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media, agrees that the emergence of Generative AI is empowering the content game at a large scale. “The innovations and advanced tech are helping us enhance customer experiences and ROIs for our brands. Data-driven, customised video enhancements can also help brands achieve outstanding, targeted visuals, resulting in high conversion rates.”
Bharagava adds that with the aid of Generative AI, brands can enhance video creation by automating tasks such as video editing, scene generation, and special effects. This streamlines the production process, making it more efficient and cost-effective.
Vernacular
Kothari says that with vernacular content processing, generative AI can bridge language gaps and help produce engaging content that resonates well with local communities. “By responsibly and mindfully utilising AI, we can harness its power in all digital landscapes to drive growth for businesses effectively.”
Chandran adds that AI tools can generate vernacular content, such as articles, social media posts, and ad copies, tailored to specific target audiences/regions. “These tools leverage natural language processing and machine learning techniques to understand the characteristics and preferences of different user segments, enabling brands to create personalized content at scale.”
Bhargava says that by generating translations and localized content, brands can deliver a personalized and culturally relevant experience to their target audience, expanding their reach in vernacular markets.
“It is clear that Generative AI can be an incredibly valuable asset for brands, but there certainly are a lot of things we must be wary of while working with it. This is of course a period of massive developments on all fronts, but with the power it holds - it is also up to brands, agencies, and individuals alike to practice certain guidelines, so as to ensure safety, and the ethical use of Generative AI,” asserts Chandran.
Safety & Security
Indeed, when we talk about India’s digital media transformation, we cannot overlook the fact that with AI there will always be safety concerns. Kola points out “If brands are not mindful of the commitment this brings towards Data Privacy, Bias Mitigation and Content Moderation, Generative AI could do more damage than help the industry.”
Siddharth Thakkar, Director, Strategy and Planning, Metaform, notes that by adhering to ethical and legal guidelines, prioritizing data privacy and security, and rigorously testing outputs, brands can unlock their full potential. “By leveraging generative AI, brands can create visually captivating and personalized marketing content that enhances customer engagement, such as product mockups, video animations, and visual dubbing. It can also automate tasks, boost operational efficiency, and help elevate quality standards,” he says.
“Above all, Human Oversight will always be essential in curating and validating AI Generated content before it’s published. Having said that, with brands incorporating Generative AI into their work-flow and making sure the safety concerns are addressed, we will definitely enhance customer experiences, see higher engagement, and truly tap into the potential of India's digital landscape,” concludes Kola.
