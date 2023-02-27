Infidigit gets Kiran Nair as VP-Digital Growth

Digital solutions player, Infidigit has hired Kiran Nair as VP-Digital Growth.

Nair’s responsibilities would include developing, implementing, tracking, and optimizing the digital marketing campaigns across the SEO channels. “I am excited to be part of this journey with Infidigit. They have certainly carved a niche for themselves within the industry and their vision for the next 5 years resonates with India’s Digital growth story. SEO is still a channel that has been over-looked by many but with Infidigit, we intend to revitalize this perspective and educate the importance of this channel within the relevant circles” said Kiran Nair.

Infidigit further aims to strengthen the current market share in India as well as enter into newer geographies both in the domestic and the overseas markets. With over a decade’s experience in the digital and the search industry, Kiran Nair’s appointment as VP-Digital Growth is a step in the right direction, which is also complemented by the onboarding of over 40 new search experts in just the previous quarter. With the experience of working with National and International brands in their organic growth journey, Kiran will be able to lead the integrated marketing campaigns from concept to execution. He has the strong understanding of the current marketing tools and strategies, honed by his experience of working with top agencies like Publicis Convonix, Logicserve and NP digital.

Commenting on Kiran’s appointment, Kaushal Thakkar, Founder & MD, Infidigit, said, “The growing demand of SEO in India and other geographies puts Infidigit in a vantage position to expand SEO services across regions and industries, and this would mean strengthening our human capital to gear up for this boom in the business. We are extremely pleased to add value to our leadership team and are confident that Kiran will form a part of the strategic think-tank that will move Infidigit into the next level of growth.”

In a recession-hit world, SEO is a need of the hour for business sustenance. The growing internet penetration rate and the adoption of digital has made India the epicenter of digital transformations. Additionally, the dependance of a 21st Century being on Google Search makes it the biggest market research tool for marketers. “We’ve always measured SEO success with the business impact it creates, and we intend to continue doing the same for many more brands under Kiran’s leadership. Infidigit has been at the forefront of SEO in India and we are now gearing up to set benchmarks on the Global SEO landscape by 2028”, Thakkar further added.

