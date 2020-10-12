Indian app startups complain to CCI about Google's 'anti-competitive' policies

The group apprised the commission about Google Play Store imposing the billing system on Indian developers and charging 30% commission on the sale of digital goods and services through the platform

Updated: Oct 12, 2020 9:50 AM
A group of 15 startups has complained against Google’s anti-competitive policies in India to the Competition Commission of India, according to media reports.

The group apprised the commission about Google Play Store imposing the billing system on Indian developers and charging 30% commission on the sale of digital goods and services through the platform.

The startups said that Google has an undue advantage over the developers since the Play Store app is preloaded on phones with Google’s Android OS. Due to this advantage, Google forces Indian developers to suit their apps based on its OS.

The developers have therefore approached CCI, requesting them to take up the matter with the tech giant. The startups are now also planning to write to the Ministry of Information Technology (MeitY) this week.

