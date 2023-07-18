India Today Group launches digital venture Web3Cafe
It aims to deliver updated news and the latest developments in the tech world
In a pioneering move to provide seamless access to information in the era of emerging technology, the India Today Group announced the launch of its new-gen digital café - Web3cafe (https://www.web3cafe.in/). Timed perfectly to coincide with AI Appreciation Day, this digital venture aims to deliver updated news and the latest developments in the tech world, catering to its viewers, readers, and listeners.
Web3cafe is not just a platform for tech enthusiasts; it stands tall as the ultimate destination for start-up leaders. Aspiring entrepreneurs and industry disruptors can find a wealth of knowledge, insights, and resources to fuel their ventures and stay ahead of the innovation curve.
Web3cafe is the go-to destination for all things tech-related, offering comprehensive coverage on cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, altcoins, memecoins), blockchain's far-reaching impact (decentralized finance, NFTs), and emerging tech (robotics, gadgets, 5G networking). With AI being a vast and exciting field brimming with opportunities, the platform seeks to empower the young generation by providing in-depth knowledge and mind-boggling concepts that are often overlooked elsewhere.
Can Threads make Meta relevant?
Guest Column: Dr Srinath Sridharan, Author, Policy Researcher & Corporate advisor, writes about why Gen Z is an important demographic for Facebook's survival
By Dr Srinath Sridharan | Jul 17, 2023 9:27 AM | 4 min read
In the ever-changing landscape of social media, the rise and fall of platforms have become the norm. Facebook, once hailed as the undisputed titan of the digital world, now grapples with an evolving user base and the challenge of retaining younger generations. With the advent of Gen Z, the torch of social media dominance has been passed, leaving Facebook to confront its decline. Despite boasting a staggering 3 billion monthly users and 2 billion daily logins, Facebook finds itself in a battle for relevance and its future after two decades of existence.
For nearly a decade, Facebook reigned as the cultural touchstone, dominating daily conversations and late-night TV shows. Millennials, the pioneers of the digital age, played a pivotal role in its initial success, building virtual communities and sharing their lives on the platform. However, as time passed, a new generation emerged, armed with a fresh perspective on communication and social networking.
Enter Gen Z, the generation born into the era of smartphones and constant connectivity. Unlike their predecessors, Gen Z does not consider Facebook an essential part of their social lives. Instead, they gravitate toward platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, where visual storytelling and instant gratification reign supreme. Facebook, once seen as cool and cutting-edge, now appears outdated in the eyes of the younger generation.
This seismic shift in user preference poses a formidable challenge for Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. To remain relevant and retain younger users, the company launched initiatives such as Threads, aiming to recapture the attention and imagination of Gen Z. While Facebook's reach remains vast, its dominance has undeniably diminished. The emergence of Gen Z as the dominant audience for social media platforms cannot be ignored. With their unique characteristics and preferences, Gen Z users demand platforms that offer creative expression, and facilitate meaningful connections. Facebook, rooted in a different era of social media, struggles to meet these expectations. Gen Z seeks platforms that embrace authenticity, visual storytelling, and real-time interaction—areas where Facebook falls short.
The decline of Facebook can be attributed to various factors. Firstly, Gen Z values authenticity and transparency, demanding a level of engagement and connection that Facebook has struggled to provide. The platform's association with privacy breaches and mishandling of data has further eroded trust among this discerning generation. Additionally, the sprawling nature of Facebook, with its cluttered interface and algorithmic feed, clashes with Gen Z's desire for simplicity and personalised experiences. The rise of visually-driven platforms allowed users to curate their content, express themselves creatively, and forge connections effortlessly. Facebook's attempts to mimic these features felt contrived and failed to resonate with the discerning younger demographic.
Furthermore, the rise of meta-communities and niche interest groups played a significant role in Facebook's decline. Gen Z, seeking spaces that foster shared passions and inclusivity, turned to platforms that catered to their specific interests and identities. Facebook, with its broad user base and sprawling network, struggled to provide the targeted communities that Gen Z craved. The decline of Facebook is not merely a reflection of changing preferences but also indicative of the rapid evolution of the social media landscape. Moving forward, it is crucial to understand that no platform can rest on its laurels. Social media giants must adapt, innovate, and evolve to meet the ever-changing needs of the digital generation.
Gen Z's preference for platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, which prioritise visually captivating content and cater to shorter attention spans, has disrupted the traditional model of social networking. Meta must confront the reality that user expectations have evolved. With the proliferation of smartphones and the increasing availability of high-quality visual content, users now expect immersive and engaging experiences in their social media interactions. Platforms that can quickly capture attention and provide visually stimulating content have gained significant traction among younger demographics.
Gen Z represents a substantial portion of the global population, with over 2 billion individuals. They are a generation that cannot be overlooked, as their influence extends beyond social media, impacting consumer trends, cultural shifts, and societal expectations. As digital natives, Gen Z possesses a keen understanding of technology and the ability to shape online narratives. Platforms that fail to engage this demographic risk becoming relics of the past. This is one community that Meta cannot afford to miss.
Young people have become powerful drivers of change in the realm of communication. Their preferences, behaviours, and innovations have transformed traditional media and propelled the evolution of social media platforms. Whether through the demand for personalised content, citizen journalism, visual storytelling, or social media activism, young individuals have reshaped the way we connect, consume information, and engage with the world. Meta cannot ignore the desires of Gen Z—for now. Can Threads make Meta relevant?
Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com
Jio Bharat Phone: Time for advertisers to dial up digital marketing
The 4G-enabled feature phone is going to be a game changer as advertisers will get access to a whole new tier of consumers coming online, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jul 17, 2023 9:19 AM | 4 min read
The Jio Revolution in 2016 undoubtedly catapulted India from being a fast-growing digital market to one where purveyors of digital offerings had to catch up with the digital adoption rate. Now, with the release of the Jio Bharat Phone, a product made in India in partnership with Karbon, and priced at a startling Rs 999, is set to shift the paradigm again.
The 4G-enabled feature phone includes SD card support of up to 128 GB and a 1000 mAh battery, as well as features like HD calling, call recording, UPI payments, and OTT services. In order to cater to the phone’s TG, many of whom will be first time users of mobile internet, Jio simultaneously introduced a reasonable data pack called the Jio Bharat Mobile Plan.
Ankit Banga, CBO, FCB/SIX India, points out that Jio has played a crucial role in positioning India as the second-largest country of internet users, reshaping the digital media landscape by making data more affordable.
“The launch of the Jio Bharat 4G feature phone will not only make data viable but also accessible to an untapped market of 250 million underserved 2G users, further expanding internet penetration. This presents a unique opportunity for advertisers to engage with a new wave of customers,” he says.
A joint report by industry body IAMAI and market data analytics firm Kantar released in May stated that the active internet base in India is expected to grow to 900 million by 2025, with the growth being pushed by rural India.
"Urban India, with approximately 71 per cent internet penetration witnessed only 6 per cent growth, with much of the overall gain in numbers coming from rural India which witnessed 14 per cent growth rate over the past one year. It is estimated that 56 per cent of all new internet users in India will be from rural India by 2025," the report said.
And given that India is firmly a mobile-first market, thanks to the twin drivers of cheap data and devices, Jio’s Rs 999 offering is going to be a game changer in more ways than one, as advertisers will get access to a whole new tier of consumers coming online.
Sanju Menon, Chief Operating Officer at Wondrlab India notes that advertisers have always struggled to reach the segment of consumers that are now going to be welcomed into the digital world. “The dependency on television for reach is going to reduce – and attribution on spends are going to become less of a challenge.”
Indeed, Mansi Shah, Director, Brand Planning and New Business at Famous Innovations, is not worried about the mindset or expectations. “With them having the access to some of these apps and a camera phone, advertisers will be able to connect with them in much more engaging and meaningful ways, rather than earlier a more one way approach. They will be able to do micro targeting even for this audience and utilise their marketing budgets more effectively.”
Banga believes that to succeed, advertisers should prioritize strategies that focus on simplicity, localized/vernacular content, and education, ensuring seamless experiences for these users. By guiding and empowering them on their online journey, brands can establish trust, provide value, and cultivate lasting relationships in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.
“All future communication strategies will not be a 2-India strategy, but one that is going to be platform first. The accessibility will also help in driving more tactical and contextual narratives, and there will be an opportunity of creating more desire,” says Menon, adding that the brand appointments will cease from being restricted to once or twice a year, and will now become always-on.
That being said, Jio still may have some challenges, the first being that the phone will only support the Jio App Store, eschewing apps available on Android and Apple’s stores, meaning no FB, Insta, Twitter, etc.
“While prima facie it looks like it could be limiting, it is an attractive offering for a current 2G user who will not find a competing alternative at this price point. With Jio Cinema increasingly buying rights for more and more popular content like important cricket leagues, movies and TV shows, a large number of this audience watching this content will become a sizable audience for brands wanting to target them,” asserts Shah, bringing us nicely to the second part of this story. Stay tuned.
SC to hear Google, CCI appeals in Android case on Oct 10
The court has asked all parties to make their submissions by October 3
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 15, 2023 9:01 AM | 1 min read
The Supreme Court has said it will now hear the cross-appeals by Google and the Competition Commission of India in the Android case on October 10, media networks have reported.
All parties have been asked to submit the submissions and exchange them with other advocates by October 3.
Google has recently accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up Google's restrictions challenging the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
News 1st unveils AI-based Meta news anchor
AI Maya can converse in multiple languages but she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital, the channel said
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:21 AM | 2 min read
“I AM FIRST OF A KIND”, says News 1st’s Maya
Meet AI MAYA, South India’s First Meta-Human News Anchor from News1st Kannada
AI is the talk of the town.
Brands across industries are adopting AI in different forms.
In tune with the times, News Media too is stepping up AI adoption.
News 1st, Karnataka’s Fastest Growing News Brand, has become South India’s First Regional News Channel to generate an AI-based Meta Human News Anchor.
She’s called AI Maya.
She can do everything a regular news anchor can. Question, debate and look the part.
And she’ll be on News 1st every day.
“News First is at the forefront of Programming and Technological Innovation. We’ve always been the first to adapt and adopt, be it broadcast technology, on air graphics software, program content or program names. So moving first on AI and integrating an AIbased Meta Human News Anchor into our broadcasting was only natural for us,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
It took News First three months to evolve, identify and create this impressive AI model for its viewers.
AI Maya is conversant in multiple languages. But for News First’s viewers she will start by delivering news in Kannada on TV & Digital. AI Maya is also ready to deliver news in English.
“We are looking for Maya to utilise machine learning algorithms to revolutionise TV presentation by a meta-human. We will be deploying this for news and special stories,” Maruthi SH, Editor-in-Chief, News 1st Kannada.
“This is just the beginning. Maya has delivered her first news bulletin and showcased her knowledge & linguistic capabilities in English and Kannada. We are now working on training her to deliver a more interactive programme soon,” S Ravikumar, MD & CEO, News 1st Kannada.
The MD & CEO of News First S Ravikumar has interviewed AI Maya to understand her capabilities and excellence in news presentation.
The question and answer session was aired by News First Kannada at 8:30pm on Thursday, 13th July - 2023.
A unique ASK MAYA daily show is in the works.
Viewers can pose their questions to MAYA via the dedicated WhatsApp phone number or email id provided.
The Top 5 viewer questions of the day will be answered by Maya at a scheduled time slot.
The team is working to make Maya more interactive to be able to answer questions in real-time and replace the traditional news delivery.
Elon Musk launches AI startup xAI
Musk has said this is part of efforts to build 'safer AI'
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 11:13 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has launched an Artificial Intelligence startup xAI. The firm is reportedly a challenge to build an alternative to ChatGPT.
The startup will be led by Musk who has been voicing concerns about AI's potential for "civilizational destruction".
Announcing the launch, Musk, an investor in OpenAI, said this was part of efforts to build 'safer AI'.
"I think it is going to be pro-humanity from the standpoint that humanity is just much more interesting than not-humanity," Musk was quoted as saying by news reports.
Twitter to share ad revenue with select content creators
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 10:59 AM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will share a part of its advertising revenue to select content creators on the social media platform.
The content creators will get a share of revenue from ads displayed in their replies, Twitter said.
To be eligible, a creator should be a verified user with at least 5 million impressions in each of the last 3 months.
This comes in the wake of Meta launching its microblogging offering called Threads, which is being seen as a rival to Twitter.
Twitter owner Elon Musk recently hinted that Threads may be a a rip-off of Twitter, considering that the former's interface and controls are quite similar to Twitter.
Demands of striking Hollywood unions unrealistic: Disney's Bob Iger
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Writers Guild of America who have been protesting against major studios for a fairer split of profits and better working conditions will be joined by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), according to media reports.
Hollywood actors announced that they will join the ongoing strike by screenwriters, leading to the biggest shutdown in more than 60 years.
American Federation of Television and Radio Actors (AFTRA) will also be reportedly joining the 11,000 writers who are protesting after talks with producers fell through.
Disney CEO Bob Iger, while attending a television talk show, gave his two cents about the ongoing strike and the SAG-AFTRA's decision to join in. "It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” he said.
“I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver. We managed, as an industry, to negotiate a very good deal with the directors guild that reflects the value that the directors contribute to this great business. We wanted to do the same thing with the writers, and we’d like to do the same thing with the actors. There’s a level of expectation that they have, that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive," he added.
Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt reportedly left the premiere of the Christopher Nolan film in London on Thursday night as the strike was declared.
The writers and actors will be picketing against major studios like Netflix, Apple, Paramount, Warner Bros and Disney as part of the strike.
