India recognized digital currency at the right time: Nischal Shetty, WazirX

Nischal Shetty, Founder and CEO WazirX, a bitcoin exchange platform that allows users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies available in the market, has welcomed government’s move to launch digital rupee.

Shetty called it a huge opportunity for India to explore. “India has recognized digital currency at the right time,” he said, adding that the country should launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC) at the earliest.

Presenting the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of digital rupee by RBI to boost Indian economy. She said the digital currency will lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system. The digital rupee will be launched using blockchain and other technologies.

The software developer-turned-entrepreneur said that with the announcement of India’s own CBDC by the finance minister in the Budget, especially mentioning the term blockchain, will boost its adoption. It will also increase education about the technology.

“India recognized digital currency at the right time. This is huge opportunity for India that we must explore, go deeper, and fast.”

Nischal was speaking to Kailashnath Adhikari, MD, Governance Now, as part of Visionary Talk series held by the public policy and governance analysis platform.

He said Indian users today form a majority for any website in the world, and gave the example of how Facebook, which has hundreds of millions of Indian users, set base in India and converted to rupee.

Like Facebook, he said many other websites are earning huge money from Indians but accepting only dollars. With CBDC, they can take INR directly from Indians and integrate it. This way INR will slowly become a global currency and it will strengthen our economy.

On being asked if the definition of cryptocurrency addresses all forms of cryptocurrency, he said, it is a broad definition.

“With the government saying it will bring in exceptions as things progress, the government’s objective was not to leave out anything and gradually narrow down,” he said.

On being asked if taxing digital assets will rein in a formal cryptocurrency system, he said by bringing in taxation for digital products, the Budget has set out a ripple effect. For people who are not dealing in crypto, will now have clarity, and for others, it will boost their confidence. “For those who are early movers in crypto, their confidence is increased and they feel they can declare their money without fear. “

The dampener, he said, is that despite taxation people are still waiting for regulation because it is a financial market. He however added that it is a very complicated process to bring in regulation for cryptos and may take time as depending on its use it can be an asset, utility or currency.

On being asked how TDS will be deducted from cryptocurrency, he said the industry still has to work out the nuances. Whether the platforms are responsible or if buyers are responsible, otherwise those who are trading will have privacy risks as they have to share details to the other party.

“Especially for crypto, it is bad news for day traders and high-frequency traders who rotate their money several times in the day. If they have to pay 1%TDS on every sale and if they will lock all their capital in TDS ,it is bad news. Similarly, processing refunds are going to be a tedious and nightmarish process for the government too. At least for active day traders, 1% TDS needs to be relooked at,” he said.

As large private sector banks are not allowing their account holders to buy crypto currency from their accounts, Shetty said with after-tax clarity now many banks have started to allow this but it will take some time and others will follow. “The cryptocurrency has a lot of opportunities for banks to earn revenue and income. Banks are going to become large players in the industry, and then, if payment gateways are working fine, the industry will not have interest in switching banks.”

While speaking on the government announcing 30% taxation on cryptocurrency income and what are the expectations from the government, he said a large proportion of people in India earn income in less 30% bracket, and the government trying to expand the ambit of people paying income tax with crypto is a good idea.

Nischal also said that RBI should consult sector professionals for introducing its digital currency, as today no one else besides the entrepreneurs in India know on-ground realities of crypto better and can provide better insights.

“It will be a smart move to involve the crypto industry in the consultation process as we have already faced them. I would truly want CBDC to succeed in India and for the first time rupee has a chance of being a global currency,’’ he said.

On being asked if there is now a need to advertise more about cryptocurrency to educate the common man on cryptocurrencies, Shetty said responsible advertisements with the tight approach and bigger threshold by an unregulated industry will be the correct way as compared to the traditional financial markets.

