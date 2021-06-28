In-housing enables different sources of data to talk to each other: Richa Arora

At the recent TechManch 2021 Virtual Conference, Richa Arora, Managing Partner and CEO, ESG, Stewardship Services, delivered a keynote on ‘New Frontiers: How In-Housing is Changing Digital Marketing’.

As we know, there is a growing trend for in-housing and the reasons are many. Biggest ones being—greater transparency, access to first party data, agility, cost reduction and above all brand ownership. With the early-adopters proving that in-housing is beneficial to both ROI and creativity, now it has become a trend across brands.

Speaking about the trends shaping in-housing models, Arora said, “Globally 70 to 80 per cent of the firms have moved to in-housing and many of the large firms have already moved into this direction. The fact that in-housing is gathering big momentum points to the impact of it.”

She also spoke about some distinct advantages of in-housing that is aligning businesses to adopt it.

According to her, “The big advantage of in-housing is what I call ‘one data’. It enables different sources of data to talk to each other and maximizes the utility of the data. The second advantage is access to first party data which in-housing in many ways cements. Also, having the data in-house also encourages more experimentation with data and brand integration is a lot easier in the case of in-housing. “

“Along with machine learning, human learning is also very important. If we look at the speed of response in case of in-housing, it is highly efficient. Another big advantage is transparency and cost compared to an outsourcing model,” she added.

Arora also spoke about more possibilities of finding creative solutions in case of in-housing and availability of data insights in real time compared to the outsourcing model.

