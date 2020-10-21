IMPACT Digital Power 100 Jury Meet: Nominees shortlisted on basis of influence, leadership

Chaired by Kiran Karnik, Former President, Nasscom, the jury came together at a virtual meet to shortlist the 100 most influential personalities from the Digital world

The jury session for IMPACT's Digital Power 100 took place on Tuesday in a virtual meet. The esteemed panel of jury from the Advertising, Marketing and Media domain was presented with a comprehensive list of 200 names, out of which, they shortlisted 100 names and ranked them as per the parameters and weightage.

IMPACT Digital Power 100 is the most definitive list featuring the biggest names in the Digital World. The aim of the list is to recognise and acknowledge the achievements of the most influential 100 digital personalities, who have changed the dynamics in the Digital world with their immense contributions and remarkable body of work.

While the Jury Chair was Kiran Karnik, Former President, Nasscom; the others on the panel were Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Aditya Birla group; Rajat Tandon, President, IVCA; Sameer Garde, President India and SAARC, Cisco India; Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chairman, TiE Global, TiE India Angels; Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates; Dr Annurag Batra, the Chairman & Editor in Chief, exchange4media & Business World; Nawal Ahuja, Co-founder & Director, exchange4media and Sunil Kumar, President, exchange4media.

The jury was presented with a comprehensive list of 200 names with detailed profile information at the virtual meet. After a detailed discussion on each profile, the jury brought down the list to 100 and ranked the names in accordance with parameters and weightage provided.

Those who made it on the list were shortlisted on basis of the work done and the impact they have created on the digital media. While shortlisting the names, the jury also considered campaigns, new launches and advertising that were driven under their leadership.

The judging criteria was based on four broad parameters: