Impact Digital Power 100 list to be unveiled next week

The wait is finally over! Impact Digital Power 100 2020, which is touted as the most definitive list featuring the most formidable personalities who have helped make the digital ecosystem in India what it is today, will finally be unveiled next week. This will be the 3rd edition of Impact Digital Power 100.

The four lists featuring top entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, thinkers and enablers in the technology, business management, marketing, digital media and other related areas will be released from January 12 until January 15. In each of the four lists, Impact will acknowledge the achievements of the most influential 100 digital personalities who have changed the way the internet and mobile industry is perceived today.

Technology Leaders list features most interesting, innovative, and influential people shaping the Indian technology scene, whether that's visionary founders building unicorns, or the investors who have made that possible, or heads of India IT firms gone global.

Business Leaders list comprises promoters and heads of media companies who have pioneered the digital revolution in the country through their vision, passion, and commitment. It also has names of top leadership of companies (advertisers) which supported the digital media through their innovations and investments as the marketing tool.

Marketing Leaders list names 100 most influential marketing and agency leaders in India based on their contribution to the growth of digital marketing and their industry and internal influence.

Emerging Leaders list will have game-changing leaders who are at the forefront of change within their organizations through technology and innovation.

The jury to select the Technology and Business Leaders was headed by Dr. Kiran Karnik, Former President, Nasscom; and its other members were Ms. Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates; Mr Mahavir Pratap Sharma, Chairman, TiE Global; Mr. Rajat Tandon, President, Indian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (IVCA); Mr. Sameer Garde, President India and SAARC; and Mr. Shiv Shivakumar, Group Executive President, Corporate Strategy & Business Development, Aditya Birla Group.

The schedule for unveiling the lists is as follows:



Technology Leaders: January 12, 2021, 6 pm

Business Leaders: January 13, 2021, 6 pm

Marketing Leaders: January 14, 2021, 6 pm

Emerging Leaders: January 15, 2021, 6 pm