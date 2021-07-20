IDMA 2021 Jury Meet: Creative insights & market results become yardsticks

Chaired by Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India, the Jury shortlisted 320 of the 1000+ entries received

The jury session for the 12th edition of e4m Indian Digital Marketing Awards (IDMA) took place on Friday, July 16 on a Zoom meet. This year, 1000+ entries were received, out of which, the assessment jury shortlisted around 320 for the main jury process.

IDMA has been conceptualized with an objective to recognise, honour, and encourage the creative work being done in the digital media space. The special focus was on internet, mobile, gaming, social media, and the blogosphere ecosystem.

The Jury Chair for IDMA 2021 is Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India. The grand Jury members were Thomas Chacko, MD & CEO, Tata Coffee; Himanshu Bakshi, Managing Director, Danone India; Sonali Malaviya, Managing Director, India, Essence; GouravRakshit, Chief Operating Officer, Viacom18 Digital Ventures; Neelendra Singh, Managing Director, Adidas India; Mariam Mammen Mathew, Chief Executive Officer, Manorama Online; Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Ketan Patel, Managing Director, HP; Richa Arora, Managing Partner & CEO - ESG Stewardship Services, ECube Investment Advisors; Amit Malik, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Aviva Life Insurance Company; L.V. Krishnan, CEO, TAM India; Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India; Sharmila Sahai, Managing Director, Timex Group India Limited; Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director, Tupperware India; Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Life Insurance; Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals; Preeti Reddy, Chairwoman, Insights Division, South Asia, Kantar; Vishakha RM, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd; SangeetaTalwar, Managing Partner,Flyvision Consulting; Bhaskar Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Redbull; Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Digital Experience, Adobe India; RohitOhri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Group India; KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca.

The judging parameters were based on the digital campaign's strategy, creativity, innovation, execution, and the results garnered.

Most of the entries were cutting-edge, and the campaigns were qualitative in their approach with an innovative quotient. Great creative insights and market results were kept in mind while selecting the finalists.

The final awardees will be unveiled on the day of the virtual Awards Ceremony on July 29, 2021.

The categories for the IDMA Awards 2020 are:

WEB

Best Banners -Single/ Campaign, Rich Media with or without video

Best Benchmark Content / Branded Content

Best Website/ Microsite

Best Use of Web Based Games

Best Campaign- Online Advertising and Digital Direct Response

Best Use of Web Film in a Campaign

MOBILE and TABLETS

Best Use of WAP /Html/ other sites for Mobiles and Best App Developed- Products / Services / Corporate / Social/ Films / TV Shows / Entertainment/ Lifestyle / Gaming etc.

Best Innovation in Mobile Marketing

Best Campaign- Use of Mobile and Mobile Monetization

Best Use of Mobile – Customer Engagement

Best Multi Mobile Channel Campaign

Best Use of Mobile to Drive Sales

Cross Mobile Integration

SOCIAL MEDIA

Best Use of Social Networks/ Social Media

Community Engagement / Community Building and Most Effective Social Listening

Leveraging Social Media to boost brand ROI and engagement

Best Use of Topical Posts in a Campaign

Best Use of User Generated Content

SEARCH and PPC CAMPAIGNS

Best SEO for Website/Universal Search Ranking and SEM Strategy

Best PPC

SPECIAL AWARDS

Best Integrated Media Campaign - Product/ Services

Best Integrated Media Campaign - Corporate.

Best Integrated Media Campaign - Social Cause

Best Integrated Media Campaign - Films/ TV Shows / News Shows / Events

Most Effective Use of Digital Analytics

Best Media Campaign – Gender Parity

Campaign with the Best ROI

Best Digital Innovation

Most Effective Use of AI, data analytics, machine learning for a Campaign and Business Optimisation

Best use of AR or VR

Best Use of Experiential Tech for Digital & Physical Experiences

Breakthrough Technology as Part of a Campaign

Location-based or Proximity Marketing Campaign of the Year

Most Effective App for Consumer

Best Omni-Channel Campaign Management & Marketing Automation

Best Data-Driven Marketing Strategy

Best use of Native Advertising

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)