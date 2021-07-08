How HDFC Life Insurance leveraged Amazon Fire TV to drive innovative connected TV viewing

The brand leveraged Fire TV ads through a full screen experience on the homepage and reached audiences through a one-day 100% Share of Voice video campaign on the ‘Feature Rotator’ slot

It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the rise in connected TV viewership. With many of us spending more time indoors, at-home forms of entertainment, largely across connected TV (CTV), have become an essential part of our lives – helping us to unwind after a day of homeschooling or working from the kitchen table. It is believed that 40mn homes in India have ‘connected TVs’ today, as per the Strategy Analytics, India Streaming report-march’21. Connected TVs present brands with an opportunity to reach millions of households through the largest screen in the house.

Amazon Fire TV devices let customers stream from a vast selection of movies, TV shows, popular apps, live TV, and more for a theater-like experience at home. HDFC Life, collaborated with their agency partner Logicserve Digital to reach Fire TV’s audiences for driving impactful awareness for their insurance solutions. The brand leveraged Fire TV ads through a full screen experience on the homepage and reached audiences through a one-day 100% Share of Voice video campaign on the ‘Feature Rotator’ slot. The Feature Rotator is a billboard like placement on Fire TV that celebrates content and unique products. The audiences were exposed to an auto-play full screen video experience (video started auto-playing as the user hovered on the Feature Rotator). On ad-click, the landing page hosted the video in full screen with a QR code and a toll free number to get in touch with the brand.

Commenting on the campaign, Vishal Subharwal, EVP and Head of E-Commerce, HDFC Life Insurance, said, “We focus on reaching out to our target audiences through innovative touchpoints. Happy to leverage Amazon Fire TV Ads to connect with Connected TV audiences and engage with them on the digital availability of our life insurance product offerings.”

Yogin Vora, Head-Performance Marketing, HDFC Life Insurance, commented, “We are proud to go Live with Amazon Fire TV ads. We leveraged "Feature rotator" inventory on the homepage slot which helped us reach 1.5mn households in a day, and is the first step towards Connected TV (CTV) buys for us.”

Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, Logicserve Digital, commented, “With changing times, it is crucial for any brand to change their marketing approach. For this campaign, we rightly used a newer platform, i.e. connected TV, and followed a creative approach to utilize the potential of its growing viewership for conveying details about HDFC Life’s insurance solutions. I think the results say it all. We are very happy to have been a part of this journey with HDFC Life helping them create a huge impact from this new channel.”

