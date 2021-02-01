How Google is preparing its partners for Apple’s iOS 14 policy updates

Tech giant Google will stop using certain advertiser tracking technologies like IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers) for its iOS apps as Apple’s iOS 14 policy updates kick in early spring (March in the US).



In a blog post on how Google is complying with App Tracking Transparency (ATT), Google Ads Group Product Manager Christophe Combette said that Google’s iOS apps will not show the ATT prompt on those apps, in line with Apple’s guidance.



“When Apple’s policy goes into effect, we will no longer use information (such as IDFA) that falls under ATT for the handful of our iOS apps that currently use it for advertising purposes,” Combette said. He further stated that as Google iOS apps are updated with new features or bug fixes, users will see updates to the app page listings that include the new App Privacy Details.



He also said that the company will continue to invest in privacy-preserving technology ― including aggregated and on-device solutions that Google is developing for the web, along with ecosystem partners, in the Privacy Sandbox.





Apple recently announced that as part of the iOS 14 update, it will be giving users the choice to block the IDFA identifier at the app level. On average, apps include six “trackers” from other companies, which have the sole purpose of collecting and tracking people and their personal information, Apple had said. The data collected by these trackers is pieced together, shared, aggregated, and monetized, fueling an industry valued at $227 billion per year.

“Among other changes, what this means is the iOS 14 update will require apps to ask users for permission to collect and share data,” Combette noted.



Apple’s upcoming ATT policy will require developers to ask for permission when they use certain information from other companies’ apps and websites for advertising purposes, even if they already have user consent.



According to Combette, Apple's ATT changes will reduce visibility into key metrics that show how ads drive conversions (like app installs and sales) and will affect how advertisers value and bid on ad impressions.



He also pointed out that the app publishers may see a significant impact on their Google ad revenue on iOS after Apple’s ATT policies take effect.



Further, advertisers running Display, Video, and other campaigns promoting web-based conversion goals may see performance fluctuations as Apple’s ATT policies go into effect.



“To help improve iOS monetization rates, we encourage developers to upgrade to version 7.64 of the Google Mobile Ads SDK for new features like SKAdNetwork support. Learn more about how app publishers can prepare,” he stated.



Google, he said, is working with the industry to give Apple feedback on how to further improve SKAdNetwork so advertisers can measure their campaign results accurately on iOS 14.



“In the meantime, we encourage app advertisers to upgrade to the latest version of Google Analytics for Firebase for new features like SKAdNetwork support. We also encourage advertisers to monitor the performance and delivery of all iOS App campaigns closely and, if necessary, make adjustments to budgets and bids to achieve their goals,” he stated.

