House of Cheer to offer tech-enabled employee feedback service to companies for free

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues unabated, determined leaders and employees of companies big and small, all over India, continue their grim and resolute defiance of the challenges to not only remain afloat but to prosper and grow.

At a time like this, driven by the belief that positive and inspired employees alone can empower the resurgence of enterprise, House of Cheer, a company promoted by Raj Nayak, has announced it is making available one of its service, tech-enabled Employee Voice 24/7 platform, to small, medium and large companies, free of cost.

Launched under the happyness.me brand, Employee Voice 24/7 will be offered to every company (small, medium & large) across India for an extended period of six months.

Employee Voice 24/7 empowers C-Suite leaders to listen to their people to better understand, in real-time, how they are feeling. Across all organizations, the service will enable every single employee to anonymously share how she/he is feeling at any given point of time, 24/7, even multiple times a day.

The platform will organize all individual employee feedback into a unique dashboard with actionable insights that can inform and empower leadership to improve communication for employee well-being.

Namrata Tata, Managing Partner- House Of Cheer, said, “The world is still in the throes of the worst global disaster in living human memory, and the pandemic has impacted lives in unimaginable ways. As companies and their employees struggle to overcome the challenges, it is an undisputable fact that at all times, the state of mind of employees has an important bearing on both – their own happiness, and the performance and fortunes of the company.

“We have rolled out this free service to encourage organisations to connect with their people on a real-time basis,” Tata said, adding, “We would therefore encourage leaders of every organization, regardless of size, to make the Employee Voice 24/7 service a partner in their growth efforts. Because communication is a two-way street, and you need to hear from your people, just as much as they need to hear from you.”

