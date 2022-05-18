59% of Indian workforce not happy at work: Study

A May 2022 study by happyness.me and House of Cheer, titled Happiness At Work: How Happy is India's Workforce?, has just come out and the results aren't exactly joyous.

For the study, which tracks employee wellbeing and evaluates workplace happiness, happyness.me surveyed 1,360 Indian employees, with 57% of the respondents being male and the remaining 43% female. They then analyzed representative data from a relatively large sample and investigated the intricacies of the drivers of workplace happiness.

The results are stark: As many as 59% of the Indian workforce is not happy at work. According to the study, “Workplace happiness is tied to multiple other factors which not just control how employees think and feel, but also change the way they approach their decisions, in turn, significantly impacting the individual stress and mental well-being, employees’ turnover intention, as well as organizations’ growth, productivity, and progress as a ripple effect.”

The role of the Covid-19 pandemic and its accompanying discomforts have obviously played a role in leaving both employees and employers stressed and unsure, the study states. This can be combated by building a sense of camaraderie among employees and work teams. The report found that feeling a high sense of belongingness and a greater degree of autonomy at work is highly correlated with workplace happiness.

“While this can help in analyzing what could’ve driven happiness for most organizations in hindsight, this finding is extremely optimistic in paving a way for the future: a culture that focuses more on belongingness rather than discouraging camaraderie and encouraging more initiatives from employees rather than micromanagement can be promising,” stated the study.

Another section of the study concluded that Retail & E-commerce has the highest number of unhappy employees, with only 25% retail employees expressing workplace happiness, while Healthcare has the highest number of happy employees, with 51% expressing happiness with their work.

Gender also plays a role, with the report finding that more men (45%) are happy at the workplace as compared to women (37%). And while 41% of the respondents wanted to leave their job, employees who intend to leave their jobs are not unhappy people, but are particularly unhappy at work.

The impact of the pandemic was further evident with the fact that employees prefer more flexible work schedules as well as the opportunity to work from home. Majority of employees are seeking flexibility to maximize their workplace happiness, with 41% preferring to work from home and 59% keen for flexible working.

