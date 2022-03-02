Happyness.me certifies ABP Network as one of the ‘Happiest Places to Work’

ABP Network has become the first Indian news network to be certified as one of the Happiest Places to Work by Happyness.me for the year 2022.



Staying true to its commitment to creating a happier work culture and fostering employee-centric people practices, ABP Network has been accredited as one of the Happiest Places to Work by Happyness.me – a division of House of Cheer Networks Pvt Ltd.





Happyness.me successfully conducted their flagship Happyness Assessment at ABP Network, enabling the management to dive deep into the key drivers of happiness at the workplace. The Happyness.me framework is underpinned by neuroscience, which not only measures what people think but also how they feel. ABP Network’s Happyness Quotient was substantially above the benchmark needed to be certified among the Happiest Places to Work.



Conducted in October-November 2021, the Happyness Assessment was made available with its Neuro Analytical AI, an ML-tech-based platform for all employees in 10 Indian languages across all 49 locations in the country. After the assessment, every ABP Network employee received an individual happiness report to help them set the context as to where they stand compared to others in the organization.



Commenting on the recognition, Avinash Pandey, CEO – ABP Network, said, “It’s exhilarating to have been certified as one of the Happiest Places to WorkTM by Happyness.me. This indicates that our efforts in making ABP Network a truly Happy Place to Work have paid rich dividends. My heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone from the ABP family for helping us achieve this dream. The Happiness Assessment covers every employee in the organization without being restricted to a sample size, making it a wholesome experience. We always endeavor to develop a distinctly positive culture that fosters collaboration, trust, and diversity that enhances both team performance and productivity substantially.”



Describing their experience with the Happyness.me platform and framework, Kavita Dasan, Vice President, People Practices – ABP Network, said, “We believe when employees are happy, they are ABP Network’s best brand ambassadors. We are delighted to have been certified as one of the Happiest Places to Work by Happyness.me. Besides validating our 'Employee-First' philosophy, the recognition reflects our diverse, collaborative, and high-performance work culture. Cheers to team Happyness.me too, as our interactions with them were an extremely engaging and learning experience.”



Namrata Tata, Managing Partner – House of Cheer Networks, said, “Working with the HR team and the management at ABP Network was a sheer pleasure. It’s heartening to see how organizations have started acknowledging the need for happiness and focusing on making emotions central to their organizational culture. We were amazed at the initiatives taken by the organization and the positive responses from the employees. We are looking forward to a long-lasting relationship and making this an annual assessment and helping the organization in seeding happiness to keep the needle moving.”

