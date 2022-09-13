The Advertising Club re-elects Partha Sinha as President

Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club today announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2022-2023, at its 68th Annual General Meeting. Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been re-elected to lead the body.

​ Speaking about the appointment Partha Sinha, President, The Advertising Club said – “I am honoured to be re-elected as the President of The Advertising Club. In spite of being extraordinarily challenging, the last 24 months of the pandemic gave us an opportunity to innovate and deliver some of the most impactful engagement initiatives. From the first-ever online edition of the EFFIE Awards that created a new benchmark for virtual events and the in-person Emvies that was attended by more than 1000 media enthusiasts, to raising the bar on Abby’s Awards by associating with the One Show and collaborating with the United Nations on Unstereotype Alliance – the team exemplified excellence with each activity. I am thankful to the team we’ve worked with and look forward to working closely with them again to take The Advertising Club to newer heights.”



The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2022-2023 are: Partha Sinha: President , Rana Barua: Vice President , Shashi Sinha: Secretary , Mitrajit Bhattacharya: Jt. Secretary and Dr. Bhaskar Das: Treasurer. Managing Committee Members include Prasanth Kumar, Vikram Sakhuja, Ajay Kakar, Debabrata Mukherjee, Rahul Johri, Aditya Swamy and Manasi Narasimhan.



In addition, the co-opted industry professionals include: Punitha Arumugam, Sonia Huria and Pradeep Dwivedi



Avinash Pant, Raj Nayak, Ajay Chandwani, Sapangeet Rajwant, Namrata Tata, Rathi Gangappa, Sidharth Rao, Alok Lall, Vikas Khanchandani and Malcolm Raphael will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:



Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.

