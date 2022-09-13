The Advertising Club re-elects Partha Sinha as President
The announcement was made at the 68th Annual General Meeting of TAC.
Advertising, Marketing and Media industry’s apex body – The Advertising Club today announced the Managing Committee for the current fiscal, i.e., F.Y. 2022-2023, at its 68th Annual General Meeting. Partha Sinha, President – Response Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd., has been re-elected to lead the body.
The Office Bearers of The Advertising Club for 2022-2023 are: Partha Sinha: President , Rana Barua: Vice President , Shashi Sinha: Secretary , Mitrajit Bhattacharya: Jt. Secretary and Dr. Bhaskar Das: Treasurer. Managing Committee Members include Prasanth Kumar, Vikram Sakhuja, Ajay Kakar, Debabrata Mukherjee, Rahul Johri, Aditya Swamy and Manasi Narasimhan.
In addition, the co-opted industry professionals include: Punitha Arumugam, Sonia Huria and Pradeep Dwivedi
Avinash Pant, Raj Nayak, Ajay Chandwani, Sapangeet Rajwant, Namrata Tata, Rathi Gangappa, Sidharth Rao, Alok Lall, Vikas Khanchandani and Malcolm Raphael will continue to bring value to The Advertising Club through their expertise and deep understanding of the respective industry segments:
Partho Dasgupta will continue as a member of the Managing Committee as the Immediate Past President for the ensuing year.
Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube