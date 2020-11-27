HITS now available for Jio users

HITS will now be available to Jio users. HITS will be introduced as a value-added linear service on JioTV for mobile users as well as JioTV+ for JioFiber users.

Jio users can immerse themselves in their all-time favourite shows in never-before-seen HD quality and reconnect with well-told stories and iconic characters. Jio users can look forward to blockbuster TV series like Mind Your Language, Diff’rent Strokes, Small Wonder, Sherlock Holmes, Knight Rider, Baywatch, M*A*S*H, Murder, She Wrote and many more.

Avi Himatsinghani, CEO, Rewind Networks says, “We are really happy and excited to be associated with Jio to launch HITS and bring a hand-picked selection of the superhit Hollywood and other favourite UK TV shows of all time to their subscribers. I am certain that these shows will stir up happy memories and will be thoroughly enjoyed today as good stories transcend time. HITS has been topping the charts in other Asian markets and we are confident that the service will be equally loved and well received by the 400 million-strong Jio family” HITS features a carefully curated selection of top TV dramas and sitcoms from Hollywood and UK majors such as The Walt Disney Company, ITV Studios, ViacomCBS, NBCUniversal, Fremantle and Sony Pictures and will progressively introduce more titles from other studios.