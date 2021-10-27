Helpfulness & delight have been guiding principles of Google Pay: Shalini Pillai Banerjee

Since day one of its inception, Google has had the motto, ‘don’t be evil’. And its suite of products has stuck to this largely altruistic algorithm while becoming one of the largest companies in the world. On Friday, Shalini Pillai Banerjee - Head of GPay & NBU Marketing, Google Pay, spoke at e4m Screenage 2021. Banerjee shared her thoughts on the topic ‘Building user preference in a world of “transactions”.

Talking about how the pandemic has changed the way people make payments, Banerjee said, "App Annie has calculated that Indians now spend around five hours a day on their phone, up by a quarter from the pre-pandemic times.” While this traverses gaming, entertainment and others, financial apps have been another big earner, with the fintech world having been transformed, she said.

“Digital payment has been turbo-charged by UPI with searches related to the same having peaked during Covid, and continuing to sustain at 20%,” said Banerjee.

“Over 150 million people a day continue to use UPIs for daily payments for a multitude of reasons. And there is an app preference for every transaction,” pointed out Banerjee. She highlighted two key indicators for the preference: engagement (how much it’s used) and user satisfaction (what makes you come back to it). She then talked about a study by Google that indicates it.

Going ahead, Banerjee said her organization’s guiding principles have always been ‘helpfulness’ and ‘delight’. One such service on the platform that encompasses these two features is making the payee immediately identifiable to avoid the least friction, she said.

Another recently launched feature that she talked about was the recurring payment space. “Bills need tracking, and users fill that gap using notebooks or reminders from family members. We wanted to move away to almost automation; to help users track, manage and pay these recurring payments, mimicking almost their offline checklist,” she said.

“Since the time we’ve launched it, we’ve actually been helping our users make regular payments,” added Banerjee.

Further, she shared the example of the GPay Rangoli campaign of 2019 to show how to create user engagement and how to gamify that into a gamut of experiences in order to hit a chord with the user. Apart from that it’s about utility as well as the social signalling of a service, product or brand. And these three things are king in continued engagement, she said.

Other campaigns of this ilk are the #GoIndia in 2020, which, through its ads and incentives, especially encouraged payments used for benevolent purposes, including a campaign that successfully delivered 10 million meals to families affected by Covid, she said.

“One needs to see how every engagement is helping the user in understanding your app and exploring it. Context your app to something they would find useful,” concluded Banerjee.

