HC quashes Twitter’s plea against Govt, imposes Rs 50 lakh fine
Twitter approached the Karnataka HC last year against central government orders to take down certain accounts
A Karnataka high court reportedly dismissed Twitter’s plea against the central government and imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh citing its conduct.
The microblogging platform had approached the court in July last year against a central government order that required blocking certain accounts.
Twitter was represented by Senior Advocates Ashok Haranahalli, Arvind Datar and Advocate Manu Kulkarni represented Twitter. Additional Solicitor General of India R Sankaranarayanan was the Central government’s representative.
It argued that the orders were arbitrary and infringed upon the freedom of speech.
The central government countered Twitter’s allegations by saying that the order was given in order to preserve national interests and to prevent instances of lynching and mob violence.
The government order between February 2021 and 2022 asked Twitter to take down 39 URLs.
The court refused Twitter’s request to impose a stay on the operation of the order. Justice Krishna S Dixit told Twitter that it is not a “farmer or labourer” who doesn’t know the law but a billion-dollar company. He said that Twitter is free to argue before the court to change the cost imposed.
Billions at stake as Google’s video ad business comes under scanner
Over 80% of YouTube’s ad placements on third-party sites violated promised standards and advertisers might not be getting what they paid for, claims a report that has shaken the ad industry
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 30, 2023 9:17 AM | 5 min read
Google may have misled many advertisers about the viewership of video-ads running on third party websites and apps, according to a report put out by a digital ad research organization, Adalytics.
The Adalytics report claims that approximately 80% of the ads served through the “TrueView” system of YouTube, a Google owned company, have breached its own terms of service by hiding skip buttons or displaying “muted” adverts on websites and apps in automatic loop etc.
The report has named over 130 brands that may have purchased muted, auto-playing, mis-declared TrueView skippable in-stream inventory. This includes Honda, Hyundai, Ford, HP, Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Samsung, JPMorghan, Pizza Hut, Disney+, Mercedes, General Motors, IBM, Microsoft, McDonalds, Siemens, Lacoste and McCain Foods.
It also lists WPP, IPG, dentsu, Publicis, Omnicorn, Havas, MIQ and Horizon Media among ad and media buying companies that appeared to have transacted muted, auto-playing, out-stream TrueView ads.
The report has shocked the advertising industry across the world with advertisers demanding refunds from YouTube for not adhering to its promises and policies.
The report has come at a time when the tech giant is facing several ongoing antitrust lawsuits globally, including India, for its alleged anti-competitive and non-transparent ad business.
Google controls nearly 70 percent of the ad market globally. Its ad revenue was to the tune of $225 billion in 2022. Of this, YouTube’s ad revenue accounts for nearly $30 billion.
Indian advertisers expressed concern over the study but refused to comment saying that they were reviewing the Adalytics report as of now.
“We can comment only after detailed deliberations within the company and our industry forum. We will review YouTube allocations if more details emerge in this case,” several leading advertisers told e4m.
Head of a digital agency said, “Google and YouTube must investigate the issue. A third party audit would be better as it can help them rebuild the trust of advertisers. Meanwhile, they should refund the ad money to affected advertisers.”
Adalytics used web-crawler data and worked with media buyers to come out with an in-depth investigative report.
Adalytics reviewed ad campaigns of over 1,000 brands, and reportedly found many of the “TrueView” ads (Google’s video ad) running in the background at “corner of the screen” in an automatic loop without any audio. Websites running “muted TrueView ads” include the NYTimes, Reuters and Wired, the report noted.
What is trueView?
TrueView is the core product for YouTube’s ad business.
“Most advertisers spend almost half of their video ad spend on TrueView which offers them a “choice-based ad format”. In this, users can skip the ad after five seconds and the advertisers are charged only if a user watches 30 seconds or the full-length of the video ad,” explains an Indian ad executive.
“However, if the skip button is hidden or obscured to make it difficult for users to skip after five seconds, it defies the very purpose of buying TrueView ads. It is counted as ad-waste,” he explains.
A digital agency head told e4m, “TrueView ads are supposed to play “in-stream” that is within YouTube or through high-quality publisher websites and mobile apps. However, TrueView ads are often displayed “out-stream” that is at the background or corner of websites without audio.
“While silent display of ads serves no purpose as users don’t interact with them, unskippable ads can affect a brand's image. In either case, it's a waste of ad money and breach of service terms. Google must be taken to task for violating business terms,” an Indian media planner said.
Indian Advertisers are increasing their digital ad spend. Google earned over Rs 25,000 Cr of digital ad revenue in India in FY22, about 80 percent jump compared to FY21.
Sajal Gupta, Digital Marketing specialist and CEO of Kiaos Marketing said, “This brings in the importance of the use of brand safety and viewability service providers such as Double Verify and IAS to pick up the flags a lot earlier. After all one has the option of switching off ads on Google Video Partner sites where this issue arises.”
Google disputed the claims
Google’s director of global video solutions, Marvin Renaud, however rejects the report’s findings in a blog post.
“The report wrongly implies that most campaign spend runs on GVP rather than YouTube. That’s just not right. The overwhelming majority of video ad campaigns serve on YouTube. Video,” he claims.
Insisting that advertisers have full control over ads display, Renaud explains, “When advertisers create video ad campaigns, they can clearly see that their ads may run on third-party sites via GVP during the campaign setup. We offer the option to opt out at any time. They can also decide where their content may appear. Advertisers can exclude specific websites and URLs along with entire topics or apps they wish to avoid when running ads.”
He further adds, “Ad inventory across the Google Video Partner network is more than 90% viewable. This is well above industry norms. The claims in the third-party report simply aren’t right. Put simply, over 90% of ads on GVP are visible to people across the web — and advertisers are only paying for ads when they are viewed.”
“We use real-time ad quality signals to determine if people are present and paying attention that help us decide whether to serve a video ad in a Google Video Partner site or app,” he said, adding that Google monitors adherence to its policies, and last year stopped serving ads on over 143,000 websites found to be in violation.
Machines learning human ideating: How LLM is changing the advertising landscape
LLM technology has the possibility of bringing in impactful campaigns, which will provide brands and marketers with a better ROI, say industry experts
By Shantanu David | Jun 29, 2023 8:35 AM | 5 min read
With Artificial Intelligence becoming de rigueur for all manner of enterprises, businesses, projects, public works, and personal endeavors, Large Language Models or LLMs, and the chatbots that are built on them, have become essential tools in any company’s technology arsenal. LLMs are computer algorithms that process natural language inputs so as to predict the next word based on what they’ve already seen.
While Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard may have dominated the ‘AI wars’ conversation, the fact is that organisations ranging from Meta to LinkedIn to SalesForce to The Trade Desk and beyond are launching their own generative AIs and chatbots, built on LLM technology, to do everything from writing resumes to formulating business plans to creating pitches.
As Amit Nandwani, NCD, Cheil India, points out, one of the most significant impacts of LLMs is their ability to, “generate human-like content, faster and more precise than ever before. And with the emergence of these Generative AI tools, the landscape for copywriters is bound to change.”
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, agrees that the use of LLMs in media and advertising has seen a significant uptick, saying, “With companies such as Linkedin, Meta, and Salesforce also launching generative AI tools for ad copy, the landscape is quickly shifting. However, I firmly believe that these AI tools should be seen as allies rather than replacements in the creative process.”
LLMs are particularly adept at scaling and standardizing the creative process. They can be trained on effective ad copy and then generate similar content, maintaining continuity and consistency even when team members change. The automation provided by LLMs helps free up human talent to focus on more strategic and creative tasks.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, White Rivers Media notes, “With the availability and access to vast amounts of data, the technology can efficiently analyse consumer behaviours and preferences. This helps us create tailored content for personalised and targeted messaging to improve the effectiveness of campaigns.”
Agreeing that LLMs can have a significant impact on marketing and advertising by automating content generation, improving personalization, and providing data-driven insights, Arvind Jayaprakash, Senior Vice President – Technology, Glance, says, "At Glance, we utilise LLM to generate engaging content for our users. The current content creation at moderation process has significant LLM involvement. Major part of the images and text that the users see on Glance smart lock screen are either wholly generated or enhanced by LLMs. We also have internal tools based on the currently available LLMs which help the editors at Glance moderate the content efficiently."
Aakriti Bhargava, CEO and Co-founder, Wizikey, points out that AI models are trained on vast amounts of existing data, which can introduce biases or limitations. “Humans provide the expertise, creativity, and contextual understanding necessary to navigate these challenges. In the marketing & advertising domain, human involvement now focuses more on strategic decision-making, evaluating the generated options, and aligning them with brand values and marketing objectives and infusing it with their unique style, brand voice, and messaging nuances. They can also make sure the generated output complies with legal and regulatory guidelines, ensuring transparency and ethical advertising practices.”
So with seemingly endless possibilities, LLM may well succeed in changing the face of the advertising industry significantly in the times to come. “However, human creativity is unmatchable and for maintaining the brand voice and authenticity, a symbiotic relationship between AI and humans should be the way forward,” says Kothari.
Nandwani adds, “We need to embrace the technology and use it to our advantage by automating day-to-day content creation tasks. This will allow us to spend more time on cracking big campaigns that require fresh, insightful thinking, and build an emotional connect with the audience. Something that LLMs can’t do… at least at this point in time.”
Experts agree that human involvement will not be diminished or impacted but will require it to evolve at a fast pace. Human touch remains critical for strategic decision-making, creative contribution, contextual awareness, connection development, and addressing ethical concerns. The effective use of LLM technology should aim to supplement rather than replace human capabilities, resulting in more efficient and informed campaigns.
Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga, observes that by utilizing these tools, brands will be able to merge technology and enhance the creativity quotient. “We will see an increase in communication efficacy, content development, and data analysis. LLM technology has the possibility of bringing in impactful campaigns, which will provide brands and marketers with a better ROI.”
However, there's a cautionary note to this - while these models can provide vast quantities of output, overreliance on them could lead to the commodification and over-generalization of ad copy. Over time, the copy could become so generic or noticeably AI-generated that it loses its impact on audiences. As of now however, the pros definitely seem to outweigh the cons.
“According to me, the impact is definitely positive. LLM technology has massively reduced time on the mundane, aiding in developing regular content in a faster manner,” says Rohit Varma, Founder, narrative, adding, “However, human involvement will remain vital for understanding briefs, checking the quality of the output and producing content that stands out from the crowd. After all, we need our dose of witticism.”
e4m-iDAC first edition in July: Experts to shed light on the evolving digital landscape
The conference aims to bring together independent agency owners, founders, and leaders under one roof to share insights and best practices in the digital sphere
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 29, 2023 8:15 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is thrilled to announce the first edition of the Independent Digital Agency Connect (iDAC) conference on July 21 in Mumbai. iDAC aims to bring together independent agency owners, founders, and leaders from around the world to share ideas, insights, and best practices in the digital sphere. In the business landscape today, brand building and digitalization go hand in hand. Digitalization has revolutionized the way brands interact with their audience, and it has become a critical component of successful brand-building strategies. iDAC is a perfect opportunity for marketers and brand leaders to come together under one roof and share insights on a wide range of topics, including business growth strategies, leadership development, and more.
The conference will include a mix of standalone speakers, fireside chats and panel discussions by industry experts and top leaders from the digital ecosystem. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, the conference will also have many seasoned experts sharing their insights.
Digitalization has made content creation and distribution more accessible than ever. Brands can leverage digital platforms to connect with their target audience, share valuable content, build brand awareness, and foster relationships. Today digital agencies are playing a key role in building a brand’s visibility on both national & regional levels hence it becomes vital to understand the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The conference offers multiple touch points to learn, experience, network and be inspired for you to grow your personal brand.
With more than 200 like-minded peers, this is a perfect chance to discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the digital ecosystem. Investing in yourself as an independent digital agency pioneer is crucial to staying ahead of the curve and being the best, you can be in your organization, team, and personal life.
To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights from industry leaders, register here: https://e4mevents.com/idac-2023/register.
Union govt's collaboration with influencers raises eyebrows
Setting a new trend, senior Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal recently appeared on YouTube channels of influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 28, 2023 8:23 AM | 4 min read
The Union government’s latest move to rope in India’s top YouTubers to “popularize government’s schemes” has surprised many and been dubbed as a big shift in the communication strategy of the government. So far, only private companies roped in influencers for marketing purposes, and the public sector largely depends on media and social media platforms to popularize their work.
Setting a new trend, senior Union ministers Rajeev Chandrashekhar, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, among others, recently appeared on YouTube channels of influencers Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani.
So Ranveer aka @BeerBicepsGuy says to me , #podcasts are the thing - so i said lets do one n heres the result of my fun interaction wth him ???— Rajeev Chandrasekhar ?? (@Rajeev_GoI) June 25, 2023
We spoke abt the exciting stuff happening in Tech n @_DigitalIndia thts making this the most exciting time in history of modern India…
Apart from interviews, on June 23, Piyush Goyal invited over 50 top-performing YouTubers to talk on various issues like popularizing handicrafts, benefits of millets and consumer awareness.
The high-profile interviews that appeared on influencers’ YouTube channels with the tag “Co-presented with MyGov” gathered millions of views but drew the ire of social media users. Critics and netizens questioned the rationale behind picking influencers to interview senior cabinet ministers. They also wondered about the selection process for the job and asked whether influencers were chosen by a tender process, a norm for government spending.
Allahabadia, who is popular as BeerBiceps and has 5.6 M subscribers on his YouTube 2.5 million on Instagram, and 528,700 on Twitter, interviewed Rajeev Chandrashekhar over ban on PUBG and Tik Tok and Jaishankar on Indian youth and brain drain. He also put out another video “Indira Gandhi’s Untold History” a few days ago which netizens dubbed as political propaganda.
3 videos of interviews with Cabinet Ministers in collab with GoI and one video in between on Gandhi Family from RW perspective. pic.twitter.com/KrwAAPfFoh— Nimo Tai (@Cryptic_Miind) June 26, 2023
Some netizens also alleged Allahabadia was the one who spoke against the beef ban in 2015.
So @BeerBicepsGuy is schooling BJP Govt here ?— Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) June 27, 2023
I hope yeh baat yeh apne podcast mein bol sake kabhi https://t.co/ry9cpnjJla
Raj Shamani, another popular YouTuber with 1M subscribers, has so far put out video interviews with Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His interview with Vikram Sampath on “Gandhi versus Savarkar” uploaded four weeks ago is being dubbed as the BJP's promotional content.
Unpaid collaboration?
Questions are also being raised about the use of public funds to finance interactions between influencers and senior government functionaries as well as the terms of these interactions.
“Most influencers work on paid assignments and they declare the same along with their videos, posts and podcasts as per rule. However, these interviews were labelled as “co-presented”, though changed later which suggests that it was a paid collaboration,” a marketing executive said.
Apar Gupta, the founding director of Internet Freedom Foundation, wondered about the selection process for influencers as most government purchases are done through tenders or inviting bids.
Have recently seen a Podcaster/Youtuber interview several Cabinet Ministers in the Union Government. This piqued my interest and I found that in the description, the phrase, "Co-presented to you by @MyGovIndia".— Apar Gupta (@apar1984) June 26, 2023
As I regularly check government websites (one of my many weird…
“This voluntary, unpaid partnership focuses on active public engagement,” Allahabadia and Shamani’s YouTube channels declare as of now.
Response awaited
Allahbadia and Shamani responses were awaited till the time of writing the story.
Allahabadia and his colleague Viraj Sheth however told NewsLaundry that they didn’t receive any payments from the government for the series. They also claimed that their platform will soon invite representatives from other political parties too.
Google moves SC to challenge NCLAT order on CCI fine
In its case before the apex court, Google said that it looked forward to presenting how Android fuelled India's digital transformation
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 2:14 PM | 1 min read
Tech giant Google, which has been ordered to pay up Rs 1,338 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to uphold the fine.
"Today, we filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the NCLAT’s decision in the Android case. The NCLAT correctly found that harm for anti-competitive behaviour needs to be proven, but did not apply this requirement to several of the CCI’s directions that it upheld. We look forward to presenting our case before the Supreme Court and demonstrating how Android has benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation" said Google.
In March 2023, NCLAT had supported CCI's decision to impose the fine on the tech giant, stating that it does not violate the principles of natural justice.
In February, Google approached the NCLAT, saying that the fine imposed on its mobile app distribution agreement with smartphone makers is unfair. In its justification, Google said that it did not restrict phone makers from installing rival apps.
Draft of digital bill likely to be made open for public consultation soon
The government may propose getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, reports said
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Digital India Bill draft is likely to be opening for public consultation in a fortnight, media report say quoting senior ministry officials.
The proposal may cover provisions that will ask companies to inform their consumers how their data is being used.
The government is also working on getting AI and quantum computing under the gambit of the bill, the reports said.
The ministry may propose that AI and Machine Learning is not used in consumer-facing businesses and put them under 'no-go' areas.
LinkedIn India’s revenue grew 4-fold in five years: Ashutosh Gupta
Country Manager for India at LinkedIn, Ashutosh Gupta, shares how the social media platform for professionals has grown leaps and bounds ever since it entered the Indian market in 2009
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jun 27, 2023 8:25 AM | 6 min read
LinkedIn came to India in 2009 and has grown into a platform with more than 100 million professionals, which is a big milestone for the Microsoft-owned social media platform. It has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, ideas and opportunities, says Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager for India at LinkedIn.
Gupta adds with pride, “We’ve seen that having a trusted online professional community where people can go and support each other amidst the economic uncertainty is incredibly valuable.”
The two-decade-old company credits this growth to its “members-first” approach. According to Gupta, “India is LinkedIn’s largest market outside of the US and our long-term members-first approach to growth is working well. With a growing member base, we are also seeing strong customer demand on the other side of the marketplace for hiring, learning, marketing, selling and training.”
e4m spoke to Gupta to understand LinkedIn's revenue model, growth of its Hindi platform, expansion plans and much more.
Excerpts:
Can you please explain your revenue model?
We have a strong, diversified business model with revenue coming from member subscriptions, hiring and learning solutions, advertising sales and SaaS solutions for sales professionals. Whether companies are looking to build their brand, understand real-time labour market trends, attract, hire and develop talent, or market and sell their products and services, LinkedIn’s unique data and insights empower businesses and help them grow.
We are among the top three players in each of our four core businesses-Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Sales Solutions and Learning Solutions.
Around 97% of Fortune 100 companies globally use Talent Solutions to meet their talent acquisition and development needs. In Q4 FY22, Talent Solutions surpassed $6 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, up 39% year-over-year.
As far as Marketing Solutions is concerned, we surpassed $5 billion in revenue in FY22 and continue to be a B2B advertising leader that offers companies higher reach and ROI. More than 96k products have Product Pages on LinkedIn and approximately 63M companies have a Page on LinkedIn. Clients that participated in B2B Edge in FY22 collectively invested over half a billion with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions in the past 2 fiscal years.
Our Sales Solutions surpassed $1B in revenue in January 2022. As measured by revenue, we are the number 1 sales intelligence provider. More than 1.2 million sellers use Sales Navigator. InMails are 3x more likely to be accepted than a cold call and 6x more likely to be accepted than email.
Moreover, LinkedIn Learning offers over 20,600 courses across business, creative and technical categories, as of April 2023. Members added 446 million skills to their profiles over the last 12 months, up 48% year-over-year.
Can you please share your revenue growth in India over the past three years?
Our revenue is up by almost 84% from FY20 and nearly 4x over the last five years. India is LinkedIn’s second largest business market in the Asia Pacific with some of the biggest global customers in the IT sector such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, big ed-tech players, and several unicorn startups.
In terms of content, how has the Indian market evolved over the years?
LinkedIn has evolved from a ‘jobs site’ to a thriving professional community where members come together to share knowledge, exchange ideas and opportunities. We have seen a two-fold increase in the sharing of knowledge-based content derived from firsthand experiences. These insights cover a wide range of topics including creating business plans, scaling startups, fostering a culture in hybrid environments, and developing recession-proof skills. Members are actively engaging with this content, which is deeply rooted in knowledge and insights, to grow and thrive as professionals in these dynamic times.
We’re also seeing an increase in conversations about emerging workplace trends on LinkedIn. From the "Great Resignation" to the "Great Reshuffle," and from ‘quiet quitting’ to ‘moonlighting’, unique workplace conversations are emerging from a broader audience on our platform.
Our findings show that professionals in India are building new skills and looking for roles that best match their values. Around 84% of Indians agree that skills are more important than degrees compared to 20 years ago in the workplace.
In 2022 alone, members in India spent nearly 4.6 million hours learning and upskilling on LinkedIn – almost twice the global average. The future of work will be about potential over pedigree. Professionals who are proactive in their approach to learning new skills, be it AI or coding, stand to gain amidst this great resetting of the workplace.
Besides, young Indians are prioritising working in companies that demonstrate a commitment to the culture and values they support. We have introduced a new job search filter for professionals to easily find open roles based on an organisation's commitment to values like work-life balance, DEI, career growth, social impact, and sustainability.
Has the Indian market given you the largest growth?
India has played a pivotal role in driving LinkedIn's remarkable growth. The vibrant and engaged audience in India has made it one of our most active and engaged communities around the world. India's position as our second largest business market in the Asia Pacific region highlights the impact and trust we have earned among businesses and professionals across markets.
You also launched Hindi LinkedIn in 2021. How has been the response so far? How many users do you have on that platform?
A key part of our strategy in India is localising our product offerings so more communities can harness the potential of our platform to thrive as professionals. The launch of LinkedIn in Hindi was our first big step forward, boosting access to opportunities for 600 million Hindi speakers around the world, 500 million of whom are in India. We're witnessing growing interest and engagement in Hindi on our platform, and we're committed to investing in new features and resources that cater to the needs of Indian professionals.
What are your expansion plans?
As we charge towards the next two decades, we are laser-focused on our commitment to building a skills-first labour market that is efficient and equitable. We are constantly making strides in that direction with strategic needs in product innovation and adoption in the Indian market. Our Bengaluru R&D centre is a hub for technological developments globally with a fantastic team of engineers. We will continue to invest in the centre with a focus on building a safe and trustworthy platform for audiences in India and the world.
We’re also excited about generative AI and how we can use this new technology to help support the hiring process and make our customers be even more productive and successful in their jobs.
