Hashtag Orange wins digital mandate for GLS Group

The agency will be managing complete digital communication and media for 2 verticals - GLS Foils and GLS Alpak, along with creating new identity for the group

GLS group is a multi-business conglomerate with a rich heritage of over two decades. Hashtag Orange will be managing the complete digital communication and media for 2 verticals - GLS Foils and GLS Alpak, and will also be creating the new identity for the group.

“We are happy to have Hashtag Orange as a partner in our journey to strengthen our position in the market. We are confident that with the ever-changing Digital scenario, Hashtag Orange with their experience and in-depth understanding of the consumer will be able to develop a robust digital strategy for our brands and add momentum to all our marketing initiatives,” Arpit Goyal, Director, GLS Group.

"We are absolutely thrilled that GLS has chosen us to be their Digital partner. Digital media is the obvious direction to move in to achieve this objective. It is a great opportunity for us to partner with the brand for its digital mandate. Our Technology, Media and creative communication will be key to amplify and optimise the brand's marketing efforts,” Vineet Malhotra, CTO, Hashtag Orange.

Partnering with a company with such a rich heritage is an opportunity that doesn't come by often. GLS has a crystal clear vision for the future and we're truly excited to partner GLS Group in their digital transformation journey,” Gaurang Menon, CCO, Hashtag Orange.

