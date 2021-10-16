GTPL Hathway's consolidated revenue jumps 18% to Rs 599.2 crore in Q2

GTPL Hathway has reported consolidated revenue (excluding EPC) of Rs 599.2 crore for the second quarter ended 30th September, up 18% against the consolidated revenue of Rs 509.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.



Cable subscription revenue remained flat at Rs 271.5 crore compared to Rs 267.7 crore. Broadband subscription revenue increased 50% to Rs 100.6 crore from Rs 67 crore. Placement/Carriage/Marketing Incentive revenue jumped by 36% to Rs 180 crore from Rs 132.3 crore.



The cable TV and broadband service provider's expenditure rose 21% to Rs 454.8 crore as against Rs 375.5 crore a year ago. Pay channel cost rose 21% to Rs 297.7 crore compared to Rs 245.1 crore.



GTPL's EBITDA for the fiscal second quarter rose 8% to Rs 144.3 crore from Rs 133.6 crore. Net profit declined 4% to Rs 43.3 crore from Rs 45.3 crore.



Commenting on the performance, GTPL Hathway MD Anirudhsinh Jadeja said, “GTPL Hathway continues to deliver on key KPIs during H1 FY22. The highlight of H1 FY22 performance was robust subscriber additions & subscription revenues for Broadband business, coupled with strong Balance Sheet and return ratios. The Company added 100,000 net broadband subscribers in H1 FY22. The Balance Sheet remains strong owing to ‘Net Debt Free’ status leading to impressive ROCE and ROE of 33% and 20%, respectively as on 30th September 2021. With the economy getting back to normalcy led by an aggressive vaccination drive, the Company is geared to strengthen its presence in the existing & new markets.”



As on 30th September, the cable TV active and paying subscribers stood at 8.05 million and 7.35 million respectively. GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrating into new markets through both organic and inorganic route.



During H1 FY22, the company added 3,30,000 Home-Pass. Home-Pass as on September 30, 2021 stood at 4.20 million. It added 1,00,000 net broadband subscribers during H1 FY22. Total subscribers as on September 30, 2021 were 7,35,000 of which 2,75,000 are FTTX subscribers. The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 440; up 2% y-o-y.

