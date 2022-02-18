How geo-targeting is gaining importance among brands and businesses

The practice of targeting visitors online with the help of localized or location-appropriate content based on a visitor’s geographic location is referred to as ‘geo targeting’. Brands are now seeking a more targeted approach to reach out to their specific target group. Geo-targeting has been playing an even bigger role as brands have increased their focus on Tier 2 and 3 markets. Big brands are also looking to build a more personal connection with the regional markets.

How geo-targeting works

The information in our devices makes geo-targeting possible. Each user’s device has an IP address that indicates its specific location. The first three digits of the IP address corresponding to the country code. The successive digits usually refer to specific areas within that domain. When the geographic information we extract from the IPs of users who visit a website is used for commercial purposes, it is called geo-targeting.

How geo-targeting is being used by brands and businesses

Location-based advertising ensures that marketers get both contents with context. Geo-targeting is often deployed by an online business to provide a relevant onsite experience for each visitor. It is important for 360-degree marketing strategies. The benefit of geo-targeting is that we can find our target based on their geographic location and we can get them to find us based on their location and concrete needs.

Geo-targeting allows marketers to target consumers where they are. However, it should be used as part of a larger, omnichannel strategy to create the most effective marketing. If we picture the internet marketing landscape a decade ago, it was just a jumble of ad products, all competing. But today, location-based advertising or geo-targeting has changed the whole landscape. It combines mobile marketing with location-based services. For instance, if a customer is waiting for a bus near a famous coffee shop brand, he/she may receive an ad about the latest seasonal drink.

Marketers need to ensure that they are in sync with their consumers’ changing demands, as technology evolves. Therefore, geo-targeting has proven to be a sustainable marketing practice to drive more engagement.

By leveraging technology, brands and retailers can engage effectively with their consumers based on their location and drive in-store traffic and sales, eventually. Another example of geolocation marketing is push notification which can be used for awareness when a brand is giving away a limited period offer. At present, GPS or Global Positioning System is the most common way for geolocation to be tracked. GPS is built into many devices, including smartphones.

Customers are the center of the digital marketing universe. Mobile location awareness and geo-targeting appeal to retailers in many ways. Technology helps in driving consumer engagement and delivering personalized offers. These are based on a customer’s proximity to an in-store location.

Retailers are today harnessing geolocation technology to provide instant access to their deals, surprise offers, etc. Although geolocation marketing is still in a nascent stage in India, it promises to be a game-changer in the new normal or the post-COVID world.

