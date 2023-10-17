GroupM and Criteo partner to drive commerce media innovation in APAC
Criteo and GroupM have announced the first partnership in Asia Pacific (APAC) to strengthen omnichannel commerce media capabilities for GroupM clients in the region.
The partnership brings together product sales data and the proprietary media solutions of GroupM, with privacy-safe commerce audiences and proximity-based insights provided by Criteo.
"The innovation in commerce that will be made possible through this collaboration with Criteo is a significant and hugely exciting development for advertisers in APAC, and for our industry as a whole,” said Anita Munro, Chief Investment Officer, GroupM APAC. “Combining Criteo’s commerce media capabilities with our own not only strengthens our commerce offering in the region, but also allows us to set a new standard for what’s possible in advertising by bringing products, media, clients and consumers closer than ever before.”
The partnership between Criteo and GroupM will also expand access for GroupM’s clients to Criteo’s holistic omnichannel monetization solution. This solution allows retailers to manage their entire media inventory across both ecommerce and physical retail while enabling brands and agencies to seamlessly discover and purchase omnichannel media from leading retailers. Tools available to GroupM clients include 360° media asset activation, ranging from in-store activations such as point-of-sale displays, to out-of-store activations like inbox sampling, and online activations such as email and social.
"Together with GroupM, we are honored to usher in the next era of omnichannel marketing in the region,” said Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, Enterprise, APAC at Criteo.
“This partnership represents a union of industry leadership, and we are optimistic that it will drive greater integration across omnichannel campaigns and elevate success for brands and advertisers.”
As commerce media continues to accelerate, Criteo and GroupM plan to evolve the partnership by looking at strategic opportunities across media-buying capabilities and insights to drive predictive decision- making. Further collaborative efforts to develop best practices in the area aim to unlock many exciting possibilities.
Amazon to stop ad-server business next year
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
Amazon has decided to shut down its ad-serving business in 2024.
As per the Amazon spokesperson, "We are always evaluating the potential of our products and services to deliver value for customers, and we regularly make adjustments based on those assessments."
The Amazon Ad Server allows advertisers to create relevant campaigns.
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 3:05 PM | 4 min read
India racked up a historical tally of 107 medals at the recently concluded Asian Games 2022, held in 2023 in China, its highest ever number of medals. Another historic first was that this is the first Asian Games that featured esports as a medal sport.
And while India didn’t come home with any medals in that particular segment, the burgeoning gaming industry back home still saw it as a win, as their participation alone has significantly increased the marketability and endorsement opportunities for the entire gaming community. Being on this prestigious international stage has boosted the visibility of India's gaming talents worldwide, capturing the attention of brands and potential sponsors.
For Ashwin Suresh, Founder, Loco, the debut of eSports at the Asian Games was a major step forward for the industry, and it has had a significant impact on the profile and marketability of eSports athletes. “The event is watched by millions of people around the world, and it has helped legitimize eSports as a competitive sport. For Indian eSports athletes, the Asian Games was a unique opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage. Their participation in the event has helped raise their profile and attract the attention of sponsors and brands,” he says.
The gaming industry, driven by an \engaged audience, has become a fertile ground for brand advertising. According to the Dentsu X Loco report, the global gaming revenue is estimated to surge to $475 billion by 2027, promising a bright future for advertising within gaming platforms. The industry is poised for explosive growth, projected to achieve $500 billion in revenue by the same year with a remarkable CAGR of 9.5%.
Moreover, the wealth of data generated by the mobile gaming sector serves as a goldmine for advertisers. “This data enables precise targeting based on factors such as age, geography, gender, device, language, and interest groups, allowing brands to reach their ideal audience and optimize their return on investment. Brands like KFC, Gillette, H&M, ICICI, Beardo, EaseMyTrip, and many others have already experimented with this evolved tactic to reach out to their target audience,” says Suresh.
“What's truly remarkable is how this event showcased India's diversity across various gaming titles, creating multiple avenues for brands to invest in and connect with different demographics of PC and console gaming. It's an exciting time, as we anticipate a surge in investments in India's eSports sector from various corporates and conglomerates with a track record of supporting sports in the country,” says Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8Bit Creatives, and Co-Founder of S8UL.
Suresh says that within this thriving ecosystem, various stakeholders present distinct monetization opportunities. “Loco, for instance, offers in-app advertising and value-added services for brands to capitalize on this growing trend. Mobile gaming, especially on popular titles like Free Fire, BGMI, Call of Duty, among others, witnesses an average user engagement of over 60 minutes daily. Advertisers are drawn to this substantial user base and the significant level of user interaction.”
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, has a slightly different take on the subject. “Marketability and endorsement opportunities for e-athletes do not work in the same fashion as mainstream players and content creators. This is similar to the difference between Olympic players and World Cup players, where pay and fame work very differently. However, as a bigger picture, India’s presence at the Asian Games is a big plus point for us in terms of shifting the whole ecosystem into the limelight.
Brand endorsements of esports players highly depend on the stage at which they are playing and their success on that stage. While this is key, experts agree that esports athletes also need to make more public appearances more often in order to increase their brand value. And consistent tournament success showcases reliability and skill, while engaging in content creation.
“Many successful eSports players today also embrace the role of content creators, a practice we encourage within Team SOUL. This entails live-streaming gameplay, offering game mastery insights, and engaging with the gaming community on streaming platforms, ultimately cultivating a dedicated fanbase within the Indian gaming scene,” says Animesh.
This loyal following often makes players more enticing to brands looking to connect with specific target demographics. In essence, consistent tournament achievements and creative content production are the twin pillars through which eSports athletes can capture the interest of brands and endorsements.
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 8:23 AM | 3 min read
Nearly a third of mobile marketing dollars will go to ad fraud this year, according to a recent report from Juniper Research.
The total digital ad fraud is projected to cost global marketers $84 billion in 2023, or about 22% of the $380 billion spent on online advertising. For mobile, it’s a whopping 30% of spend, claims the study which analysed datasets from across 45 countries.
Marketers are likely to spend nearly $750 billion annually on digital advertising in 2028, with ad fraud accounting for 23% pie even as ad fraud detection tools are increasingly being used in most countries.
While North America and China along with the Far East regions are expected to bear the brunt the most, Indian marketers have a reason to worry as the subcontinent will account for three per cent of the global ad losses by 2028, the study points out.
This report has come at a time when India is projected to spend $21 billion in digital advertising by 2028 due to the surge in mobile and Internet usage, as per a report from Redseer Strategy Consultants released early this year.
Last month, several trade groups in the US and Europe came together to come up with a common definition for “made-for-advertising” sites to check ad frauds.
Such practices impact advertisers as it diminishes their Return on Investment (ROI). They are either spoofed by fraudsters or interacted with by invalid users and automated bots making advertising and marketing campaigns become less effective.
Due to the complexity of the digital advertising system, all stakeholders, including ad networks, attribution platforms and publishers are susceptible to fraudulent attacks.
AI Impact
Fraudsters usually operate through Bots, which are programmed to imitate real internet users, with the aim of repetitively clicking on advertisement links to generate massive artificial impressions.
To avoid detection, these bots are often distributed across a network of connected devices that are used by fraudsters to generate fake traffic to an advert or website. Each device has a different IP address making it harder for advertisers to detect them.
The report suspects that Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT are being misused by fraudsters to program advanced algorithms to create bots and malware that can mimic human behaviour and steal ad spending from advertisers. What is more concerning is that AI-generated bots are far more difficult to track.
“SIVT (Sophisticated Invalid Traffic) is more difficult than GIVT (General Invalid Traffic) to detect because fraudsters are actively changing patterns of attack to avoid detection. To do this, these fraudsters are investing in AI to not only mask their illegal behaviours, but also detect opportunities where they can spoof valid traffic,” the report warns.
Recommendations
As the digital advertising market is anticipated to grow over 105% over the next five years, this significantly increases the scope and possibilities of ad fraud to occur and intercept advertisers’ revenue from advertising efforts. While efforts to tackle advertising fraud increase, the sheer scale of advertising media leaves significant scope for growth in fraud too.
The report lists three key recommendations:
- Marketers must monitor invalid clicks and blacklist potentially fraudulent devices and IP addresses using third-party fraud detection services and tools.
- Digital advertisers must form strategic partnerships with ad fraud detection vendors to provide transparent and verifiable data to aid in the identification of illegitimate traffic.
- To combat SIVT, fraud mitigation providers need to invest in AI analytics that provides multi-point corroboration to detect, identify and analyze this traffic even as fraudsters use AI to actively avoid detection from tools.
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 8:44 AM | 5 min read
Earlier this week, digital advertising players woke up to reports saying Meta, the parent company of some of the most used advertising platforms in the country, was mulling over bringing in an ad-free subscription plan to India by 2024. Industry watchers soon realised that if and when this plan is implemented, brands must diversify their platform strategy and also work with content creators to produce engaging and viral content.
As per a Wall Street Journal report, Mark Zuckerberg-owned social media giant is looking at a $14 subscription plan for its platforms - Facebook and Instagram - in the European Union for users to go ad-free. For India, the move is said to be in the early stages, with views that the plan is being set up due to rapid changes in internet regulations in the country.
India is a large market for Meta, given its population and recent increase in smartphone penetration. Facebook India Online Services, the Indian arm of Meta, recorded 74% growth in gross ad revenue at Rs 16,189 crore for FY22. With such growth seen by the company in a country booming with influencer marketing and advertising on its platform, it is a big change for the A&M industry.
We spoke to industry players to understand what this move meant for the advertising sector.
Sayak Mukherjee, Founder/Director at Brandwizz Communications said, “The subscription model will offer an improved user experience with fewer ads, leading to a potentially more engaging and less intrusive platform. However, suppose more users opt for an ad-free subscription. In that case, it may limit the data available for targeting ads, making it more challenging for advertisers to reach out to specific audiences. Advertisers may need to reassess their budgets and ROI expectations.”
According to Hitarth Dadia, CMO and Partner, Nofiltr Group, Meta's potential introduction of an ad-free subscription plan in India by 2024 could enhance the ad industry. “If this happens, it might lead to fewer traditional, sometimes intrusive ads on Facebook and Instagram. Traditional inventory businesses will need to find new ways to connect brands with their audience, like emphasizing a lot more on influencer marketing and creative content. Advertisers will need to be more strategic in reaching users who opt for ad-free experiences. It's also a good reminder that the advertising landscape is changing, and everyone will always need to adapt to stay effective in engaging consumers.”
On the other hand, Pranav Agarwal, co-founder of Sociowash, believes that while this could be an interesting move it is completely opposite to the current consumer behaviour. “Users are not accustomed to paying for ad-free subscriptions, be it for OTTs, music, games, or even social media. A case in point is YouTube - YouTube Premium has a mere 800,000 paid subscribers, which is less than 1% of its user base in the country, the other 99% + audience is happy waiting for 5 seconds to skip the ad. This sort of consumer behaviour barrier is very hard to break, even with the might of Meta!”
How to prepare?
Industry players believe that agencies will need to think further ahead into diversifying their chosen mediums and platforms. While doing so, they will need to pay special attention towards content-creator collaborations.
On this note, Mukherjee says, “Agencies and brands must proactively diversify their platform strategy and reduce reliance on single platforms. Considering collaboration with content creators to produce engaging viral content with organic reach abiding by the algorithm might be an interesting idea.
Brands need to prioritize and nurture customer data. As there will be many other channels supporting the key objective of brand recall. Including the very own WhatsApp by Meta, which is really building opportunities for businesses and advertisers in the coming days. Please note that with growing concerns on privacy and regulations - this might be a good alarming call.”
Dadia also believes agencies and brands should prepare for Meta's potential ad-free subscription plan by diversifying their advertising strategies. “This means focusing on quality content/original content and exploring alternative advertising channels beyond Facebook and Instagram. Influencer marketing will become even more crucial, as influencers can authentically engage with users who opt for ad-free experiences.
Staying updated on Meta's developments and user adoption rates for the subscription plan is essential. Brands and agencies should also be ready to adapt quickly and experiment with new approaches to reach their target audiences effectively. Flexibility and innovation will be key in navigating this changing advertising landscape.”
As for Agarwal, not much change will happen immediately. “Our strategies to attract the top 1% audience will have to evolve over time. We think there will be a higher role played by content creators and brand collaborations to drive positive communications around the brands, and the role of organic reach within niche categories will increase. Having said that, we are prepared to make any changes and adapt to the always-evolving ecosystem. Marketers are good with that.”
Luxury segment to see max impact?
A few players suggested that the high-paying luxury industry could take the biggest hit.
Mukherjee believes that the segment of the audience ready to buy subscriptions for ads will be the target which will be most impacted. “This is the exact audience segment that will be out of the radar for advertisers with this move. Luxury segment and high-ticket advertisers will find it challenging to navigate their ads to the right audience.”
Agarwal also said that the luxury category will face difficulty if this move comes into play. “Lux-marketing will be impacted the most since the overlap between the audience who will choose ad-free subscriptions and those who indulge in luxury goods and services is the maximum.”
Sharing another perspective, Mukherjee said, “India is a price-sensitive market. Meta still keeping content accessible to non-subscribers with ads might also lead to most users remaining in this free model. Hence, it might not be a challenge for brands to target mass audiences and price shoppers.”
