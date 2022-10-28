Govt likely to set up social media grievance panels in 90 days

The government will be reportedly setting up appellate committees in 90 days to address grievances of users against how social media platforms handled their complaints.

While social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have been pushing for a self-regulated framework, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has pushed for a three-member grievance appellate committee.



The committees will give users a platform to address their complaints instead of approaching the courts.



According to reports, the final draft of the proposed changes to the IT Rules of 2021 may be notified in the next few days. These rules demand that shorter timelines of 24 hours to act upon sensitive content and instruct intermediaries to "respect all the rights accorded to the citizens under the constitution, including in Articles 14, 19 and 21."



The three-person panel will comprise a chairperson, and two members appointed by the government. One will be ex-officio and others will be independent members.

