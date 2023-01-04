Google's plea to stay CCI ruling on Android rejected
NCLAT directs search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by CCI
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on a ruling by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform, according to media reports. The tribunal has also directed the search giant to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed by the CCI.
The CCI had fined Google in October last year for exploiting its dominant position in online search and the Android app store, and asked it to change curbs on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps. The NCLAT direction came over a petition filed by Google challenging this CCI order. In its peition, Google had alleged that CCI verdict was a "copy-paste job".
"CCI lifted the judgement of EU and copy pasted without examining the facts in Indian context," Google had contended.
The NCLAT declined to grant any immediate stay on the CCI penalty and said it would pass any order after hearing out other parties. The tribunal issued notices to CCI and directed to list the matter on February 13 for hearing.
"We are of opinion that at the moment given the voluminous nature of the appeal, there is no need to pass any interim order," the two-member tribunal panel said, according to media reports.
Appearing on behalf of Google, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi reportedly said the CCI's decision will force the company to change its business model and harm consumer interest. The tribunal did not, however, agree with this argument.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Esports 2023: It’s game time for advertisers
With online gaming sector expected to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024 to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M&E sector, advertising possibilities are now endless, say experts
By Shantanu David | Jan 3, 2023 8:37 AM | 8 min read
2022 was truly a game-changer for the Indian esports and gaming industries. Apart from massive growth across segments and cohorts, India showcased its potential it possesses in esports at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, securing a bronze medal in the DOTA 2 esports title by defeating New Zealand. With esports being a part of next year's Asian Games as an official medal event and India participating in five different titles, expectations are high. And with so much happening in the sector, advertisers sure are keeping a tab.
Market High
According to the FICCI-EY media and entertainment report for 2022, the Indian online gaming segment is expected to reach Rs 153 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 15% to become the fourth largest segment of the Indian M&E sector, driven by innovations across NFTs, metaverse and esports. India is currently home to over 430 million mobile gamers and the number is estimated to grow to 650 million by 2025, according to the latest data provided by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). And advertisers are logging in.
Aditya Pandit, Associate Director- Media, Carat India, points out that with brands rallying to mark their presence in the world of gaming & constant tech evolution, the advertising possibilities today are endless. “It is no more vanilla banners that brands can use to reach out to gaming enthusiasts. There are in-game ads, in-game integrations, live stream advertising opportunities, KOL tie-ups and physical integration opportunities to the nth level in the e-sport tournaments. The gaming world has everything to offer and possibilities are just growing,” he says.
According to experts, the ball is now firmly in the court of advertisers. Brands from a wide cross-section of categories including, but not limited to, e-commerce, education, food, BFSI, consumer technology, automobiles, telecom, FMCG & many more tapping in and constantly engaging with gamers. “So, if your audience is here and you are not then you are already late,” quips Aditya Pandit.
According to Harikrishnan Pillai, CEO and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, the growing cultural impact of gaming and esports, with massive reach, frequency, and interactivity as driving pillars, is a display advertising opportunity for brands. “It is also the ‘massier’ advertising option for brands. eSports is also evolving as a new avenue of entertainment in India. Advertising on this platform is a brand-building exercise for brands that is much more immersive and long-term. With the ever-evolving innovations and technology, gaming and esports are further poised for bigger and better opportunities,” he says.
Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, points out that indeed, internationally, gaming and esports already enjoy interest from some of the biggest brands across sectors - Red Bull, Pepsi, Intel, Monster, MTV, etc., with that culture now seeping into India
“I believe, with the growth the sector has seen lately, it is just a matter of time that the roster of big brands expands even further. According to a recent report, gaming witnessed a 32 per cent YoY growth in average spending by advertisers. This in itself shows how the advertisers are noticing the ever expanding and diverse audience gaming companies potentially reach,” says Navani, adding, “The amount of ground the sector has covered in the last three years is much higher than what we witnessed in the last decade and it is only set to go higher.”
Event(s) Horizon
Another big driver is going to be the official recognition of esports by the union government as part of “multisport events” on the eve of 2023, meaning the previous dissonance that existed in the perception of esports and gaming is now much clearer, thereby attracting more advertisers. The inclusion of India in various international prestige sporting tournaments will only spur this on.
According to Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF), we will be seeing a lot more physical LAN tournaments in 2023 being conducted on a large scale across various esports titles. “Since clarity is now slowly being established regarding the differences between esports (which is a sport) and iGaming (fantasy, fantasy, teen patti, rummy, poker, online gaming, gambling, betting etc), we can hopefully expect to see esports finally be considered as any other sport in our country. It’s time that our esports community presents a unified voice to make India the next esports hub,” he enthuses.
Animesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO, 8bit Creatives, adds that this is a positive development in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024, and will help the IOC's attempt to push esports in the right direction. “In addition to this, we have witnessed an increase in large sponsorships from non-endemic brands seeking to capitalise on the esports industry. In order to interact with their key demographic - GenZ and Millennials, gaming influencers have become their go-to source.”
Gamers have a target demographic that is very digitally savvy and fiercely loyal. Combining this highly engaged fanbase with their capacity to curate intriguing material and not just conduct brand plugs will make gamers the most sought-after influencers in 2023.
“Last but not least, in-game trade, monetization, and transactions via blockchain and play-to-earn games, which have captured the attention of Indian gamers across all demographics, will also play a major role in the industry's rapid expansion next year,” adds Agarwal.
Ready Players
Piyush Kumar, Founder and CEO, Rooter, believes that the gaming consumer today is a unique one, who not only heavily engages with the games he plays but also buys into the whole experience surrounding it – sharing and creating content with fellow gamers, watching streams, experiments with the latest trends and tends to have a higher propensity to spend on new categories, products and, experiences.
“They are often the chief ‘purchase influencers’ in their family/friend circle as well. All this already makes them an ideal audience for brands to build awareness and drive product usage/experience, eventually building up to sales. More and more endemic and non-endemic brands, who wish to engage with highly-engaged 18-35-year-olds are already seeing the benefits of focusing on gaming platforms,” he says.
Looking ahead to 2023, Anirudh Pandita, Founder, Loco, also expects brands, advertisers, and publishers to invest heavily in advertising through inventory buys as well as content and community initiatives. “Whether it was the movement of advertisers from radio to television and then from existing mediums to digital mediums, advertisers always follow audiences/ attention minutes. The same holds true for gaming, he says.
“Now that there are over 400mm gamers in India with 150mm+ engaging with esports content, esports and gaming become a critical communication channel for advertisers to reach audiences and have a meaningful conversation with them. The engagement level of users on these platforms acts as an additional driver,” says Pandita.
Kumar elaborates, “In the past few quarters, we’ve seen close to 100 brands engage with the Rooter platform through a host of formats like display/in-video advertising, influencer marketing, performance marketing, and sponsorships. Some of our brand partners include: H&M, Airtel, McDonalds, TVS, Flipkart, Spotify, Intel, ACT, HP, Amazon, Shopsy, Moj, BYJU’s, Unacademy, Prime Video, Mivi, Infinix, Wings, ICICI, Vodafone, Logitech and Philips. On our part, we are focusing on educating more brand partners about the benefits of investing in gaming and esports,” he says.
Pandita says, Loco has 55mm+ registered users and live stream watchers are spending over 60 minutes every day on the platform. “With such engagement available at scale, the offering becomes highly attractive for advertisers. This will only improve further with catalysts like 5G that will accelerate the consumer behaviour of adoption of games as a mainstream entertainment platform.”
Tech-In
Speaking of 5G, there is also a surfeit of new technologies, including usual suspects like the metaverse and NFTs to newer kids on the block like Web 3.0, all of which are going to be employed in gaming. While the old joke was that all new technology is first co-opted by hospitality and adult entertainment, gaming has clearly become the third player in this tech embrace.
Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus, a marketing agency specializing in the domains of gaming and lifestyle, says “More Web3 / Metaverse-related innovations in the gaming ecosystem will enable a newer form of gaming experience and competitive gaming, while the adoption of 5G would accelerate the mobile gaming industry.”
"An increase in the number of games and users calls for a robust variety of segments, campaign types, creatives, in-app events, and, most importantly, the user experience. Therefore, big data analysis that aims to optimize performance is a significant challenge. Gaming app marketers must deal with this challenge by using external tools or developing in-house solutions to deliver on their KPIs," says Ritu Sharma, Country Manager, AppsFlyer India,
“On the other hand, as consumer privacy continues to come into active play, data usage limitations will start to become a normal phenomenon as it gets introduced on other platforms. First-party data collection has become a highly strategic mission, and this trajectory will continue to pick up speed in the years to come. Marketers must find innovative ways to market, measure, and optimize their activities while finding alternatives for user-level data. To do so, they need to consider metrics like overall cost per install and reinstall or return on ad spend (ROAS),” she adds.
Pandita concludes, that combining all these factors with the fact that there will likely be additional integration with traditional sports entities/authorities, “We can expect to see increased commercialization of the industry with bigger events, larger prize pools, and even stronger audience interest, which will help draw even more advertisers!”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Swiggy spent 4X more on ad and promotional expenses in FY22
The platform spent Rs 1,848.70 crore compared to Rs 570 crore in FY21
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 8:33 AM | 1 min read
Food delivery service Swiggy spent almost four times more on advertising and promotional expenses in FY22 compared to the previous financial year, according to integrated business information platform Tofler. The platform spent Rs 1,848.70 crore, almost a four-fold increase from Rs 570 crore in FY21.
Swiggy rolled out its “Why is it a Swiggy ad?” in October this year. For IPL 2022, the company also released four television commercials in April. It also brought out a South India-focussed campaign with R Madhavan and Simran in November.
The platform also saw a more than twofold jump in revenue from operations by 124% at Rs 5,704.90 crore in FY22. At the same time, losses for the platform also more than doubled from Rs 1,616.90 crore in FY21 to Rs 3,628.90.
Revenue from platform services stood at Rs 3,444 crore, growing from Rs 1,879 crore in FY21. Sale of groceries and FMCG products generated a revenue of Rs 2,036 crore, up from Rs 517 crore.
Sale of foods generated Rs 88 crore, up from Rs 83 crore in the previous fiscal.
The food delivery app invested heavily in its grocery delivery service Instamart this year, which led to the spurt in grocery and FMCG sales on the platform.
A report in December 2022 also said that Swiggy is looking to downsize its workforce by 250 employees, 3-5% of its employees. It also said that the move is done in a bid to allay investor fears about profitability.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Centre proposes self-regulation for online gaming players
The online gaming companies will have to comply to IT rules and go for mandatory verification
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 5:04 PM | 1 min read
The Central Government has proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT will now be the nodal ministry for matters related to online gaming with monetary risks, media reports have said.
Online gaming companies will now be covered under the IT rules issued two years back for social media platforms.
The gaming sector has been seeking more clarity from the government following crackdowns on companies.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
NBF announces launch of Digital News Federation
DNF to give impetus for online news platform
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 4:02 PM | 4 min read
News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), an association of News TV broadcasters, on Monday announces the launch of its special venture- Digital News Federation (DNF) - an exclusive organization, to uphold the editorial freedom and ensure business interests of online news platforms.
NBF had a sub-committee to cater the challenges faced by Digital arms of existing TV News Broadcasters. Understanding the need and issues of the digital news media industry, NBF has expanded the scope of the sub-committee and has decided to include independent digital news publishers as well as their respected members.
Speaking on the new initiative, Sreekandan Nair, 24News, says "News Platforms in India can now work with ultimate freedom without entering into unethical spread of misinformation or cyber bullying. Digital News Platforms, like Broadcast news networks, should work with self-restraint."
“The changes in the news n media landscape have been dramatic in the last decade. All print n broadcast news outlets have adapted to it. In order to play a constructive role in this evolution NBF has launched DNF at the right time and moment for the news industry,” said Jagi Panda, Managing Director of Odisha Television Ltd.
DNF aims to stand of the collective interests of digital news publishers, as there has been a paradigm shift in the consumption of news media. The objective of DNF is to build a transparent, dynamic and ethical self-regulated journalistic standards for the industry.
Sanjive Narain, Founder- Prag News says "The launch of DNF will give the much-needed impetus to digital news platforms across the country which have seen a surge in readership and viewership in the past two years."
Shankar.B, CEO, Fourth Dimension Media says "I’m extremely delighted and thrilled with this announcement. NBF has always been ahead of the rest and will continue to charter greater heights."
Kartikeya Sharma, Founder- iTV Network says "I am extremely happy to know that the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) has launched Digital News Federation (DNF) with tech-collaboration with Webnyay. I am sure the new initiative will work for the collective interests of digital news publishers. I hope it will also help in building a transparent and dynamic eco-system for the digital media in the country. It would also be a great pleasure to see that the DNF ultimately creates an ethical structure, fostering overall growth of digital media."
Barun Das, MD & CEO, TV9 Network & Vice-president, DNF says “The line dividing the linear and non-linear news is fast disappearing with the march of technology. It is the most opportune time to imagine broadcast and digital as the two convergent perspectives that foster creation, distribution and monetizing of news. The inclusion of digital news publishers to enable a new all-encompassing identity – Digital News Federation (DNF) – is the need of the hour. Digital news publishers haven't yet got their fair share in terms of revenue. DNF will work in that direction by initiating dialogues with all stakeholders on behalf of its members.”
Manoj Gairola, News Nation says “We welcome News Broadcaster Federation’s initiate of DNF. Not only TV news broadcaster’s digital wing will be part of it but also several digital news publishers will be welcomed to associate with us. DNF will be the first self-regulatory body in the whole of digital news publishing eco system which will immensely benefit the industry”
DNF, is structured as a joint venture between NBF and Webnyay, India's leading grievance redressal and online dispute resolution ecosystem.
DNF begins its journey with close to 100+ online platforms, with a combined audience of more than 200 million, both independent and extension and digital arms of NBF Member TV channels. The decision to launch DNF was taken at the NBF Governing Board meeting, chaired by the founding President Mr. Arnab Goswami.
"Webnyay is privileged to support the News Broadcasters Federation by providing technology and support to its members and the self-regulatory body for resolving grievances and disputes in an easy-to-use, automated and seamless manner," said Vishwam Jindal, Founder- Webnyay.
Webnyay is a proprietary technology platform for resolving grievance and disputes online through arbitration and mediation. Webnyay actively collaborates with industry associations to enable grievance redressal and dispute resolution and assists with drafting policies, guidelines and regulations.
The launch of DNF assumes significance with the reach of online news consumption is estimated to reach 750 million by 2025, EY estimates, while the reach stood at 467 million in 2021, as per ranking agency, Comscore. “A majority of this news consumption is now in vernacular languages – as high as 95% - and we believe vernacular news portals will see increased penetration with proposed launch of low-cost smartphones by telcos,” as per a joint industry report by FICCI-EY report.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Metaverse in 2023: A whole new world for brand engagement
We are looking at an explosion of possibilities with 5G supporting AR, VR and a host of virtual integrations, say industry observers
By Shantanu David | Jan 2, 2023 9:06 AM | 5 min read
Even if Meta’s one-year anniversary in late October of 2022 didn’t exactly spell success for Facebook’s rebranding and Mark Zuckerberg’s particular vision, given the company’s continuous lowering in quarterly profits and reports of massive amounts of investment being flushed away, it’s undeniable that 2022 was a landmark year for the technology itself.
Brands across the spectrum, from Nike to SAP with everything from Coca-Cola, Wendy’s, Balenciaga, Adidas, and Ferrari in between introduced their own versions and visions of the immersive, interactive platform, with brands and agencies alike touting its virtues, even while admitting this is still very much the beginning stages of the metaverse. However, the future potential is endless.
Powered by Tech
Ask Praful Krishna, Chief Product Officer at Jio Haptik, if the metaverse is a reality that is just around the corner? “Yes. Resoundingly yes. Think 1970s. The only communication electronics available was a telephone tethered to physical wires. In the 1980s we invented mobile technology; 1990s saw the personal digital assistants (PDAs) and PDAs with mobile technology; in the 2000s data on these connected PDAs took off; and in 2010s so did AI, interactive software and information accessories (cameras, smart wearables, and more).”
Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media also believes technology will adjust to meet changing consumer expectations, and customers will find new ways to use the developed technology. “It becomes a chain reaction of development. With the advent of 5G, consumption of the metaverse and its many new use cases will multiply as the network guarantees better speed, consistent coverage, low latency, and reliable communication. With technological development and the rise in demand, the new VR and AR headsets will be more reasonably priced and thus easily accessible,” he says.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, points out that 5G and better handsets will certainly help with adoption and make it easy for brands to get to consumers. “We believe brands should look for multiple formats to get most of the audience engagement (for instance, metaverse live events, gaming, streaming of content, as well as educational content). These formats will thrive and capture younger audiences, the next generation of spenders.”
Whole New World
Kothari notes that when it comes to the diversification of the metaverse, brands can use virtual communities to establish, develop, and maintain relationships with potential customers. He says, “All of these actions will contribute to developing a solid relationship with customers and their loyalty, eventually improving business profitability and sustainability. Metaverse can prove to be the "digital twin" — a virtual representation of real-world products, operations, and more. This will help in developing new ideas securely and economically. Overall, the future looks bright for metaverse and brands ready to leverage it.”
Experts point out that today an average person enjoys a very powerful 2D virtual world, and has already gained so much from it in terms of productivity, range of choices, lifestyle advantages, quality of entertainment and so many other dimensions.
“There is a whole set of paradigms that will take the main stage before the centre of mass moves to the metaverse - text conversations, video commerce, augmented reality, virtual reality and others that may surprise us. Irrespective, every business needs to start building the necessary skills for this three-dimensional interactive, automated world. There is a lot of innovation that is already happening in terms of enabling technologies for graphic rendering, avatars, integrations with the real world,” says Krishna.
Manish Solanki, COO, and Co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, says, "Similar to working with characters in video games, but in a much-evolved environment, the metaverse is going to transform our business and social interactions. It will be the real and virtual worlds coming together to create valuable assets. From healthcare to virtual offices and real estate to retail, the metaverse is set to change the way we interact and communicate.”
Speed, computing power and more accessible devices (AR or MR-equipped glasses) are key components to operate in the metaverse; as virtual games can be considered the closest real-world examples, currently and literally in play. Once these three elements come together, creators, as well as advertisers, are going to find a huge market of consumers, led by Gen Z and Gen Alpha cohorts to lead the charge, in becoming a captive audience.
Danish Malik Co-Founder, and CEO of Boomlet Media Private Limited, points out that if there is a well-built consumer base, then market forces will impel brands to do their campaigns through metaverses.
“I think the easiest way to get into metaverse is to expand into multiple entertainment categories, online gaming has a significant popularity under metaverse and so is fashion/stores are putting their best foot forward but there is no such segment of entertainment under metaverse,” he says, concluding, “So metaverse can diversify and spread out more from the online gaming to the entertainment side where any individual can create UGC base content. If there is a rise in user-generated content (UGC) then most certainly the consumer base will increase and in turn the market for the metaverse.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Will it be a happy new year for Google India?
Slapped with hefty penalties by CCI, Google braces up for a tough time ahead in India in 2023 despite record growth
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 2, 2023 8:45 AM | 8 min read
“Back in India this week after a few years away! Super energized by the entrepreneurs, leaders, and Googlers I met in Delhi and Bangalore. Glad to join our #GoogleForIndia and #WomenWill events, spend time with teams here, and eat many excellent thalis:),” read the Instagram post of Sundar Pichai, the much celebrated CEO of Indian origin who heads the world’s largest media company Google.
The post was accompanied by Pichai’s picture with prime minister Narendra Modi in which they both were seen in a brimming smile. Pichai, who was awarded the Padma Bhushan early this month, was in New Delhi to attend his company’s flagship event ‘Google for India’ held in December where he announced a slew of new features to enhance users and marketers experience.
On Twitter, Pichai posted: “Thank you for a great meeting today PM
@narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.”
His visit came at a time when the Indian arm of his company had posted record advertising revenue of nearly Rs 25,000 crore in 2021-22, a jump of 79% from the previous year. But days later, India’s competition regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued demand notices to Google India for its failure to pay within the stipulated time (60 days) penalties of Rs 2,250 crore.
In a first ever case, the watchdog on October 20 had slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337 crore and then on October 25 another penalty of Rs 936 crore on the tech major for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Android mobile system and Play Store policies respectively. The penalties are roughly 9 per cent of the company’s ad revenue in India. The regulator had also directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline. The Indian regulator’s stern action against one of the most powerful companies sparked a fresh debate over the tech giant's monopoly and its repercussions.
While app designers have welcomed this decision as it opens the door for a level playing field for them against Google, activists and industry experts aren’t that optimistic about the outcome of the CCI orders. Reasons: Firstly, Google has challenged the CCI order of Android at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Android mobile case which is yet to be heard. Secondly, the tech giant has not hinted so far that it was taking any corrective measures in its policies as desired by the CCI.
The case is likely to come up for NCLAT hearing in 2023. Moreover, CCI is also looking into Google’s business conduct in the smart TV market and also its ad revenue sharing with digital news publishers. Clearly, the new year is going to be one of the most challenging years for Google in India, industry experts say.
Although Pichai has announced a slew of special features for India at its recent ‘Google for India’ event such as Multi Search feature, bilingual search pages and integration of the Files app with the Digilocker service that will help strengthen Google’s business further in 2023, the CCI penalties will continue to haunt the global giant for a long time.
Queries were sent to Google to understand the tech giant’s perspective for 2023, its revenue projections and its stand on CCI orders. Most questions remained unanswered for reasons such as spokespersons being unavailable and Google didn't share any forward-looking statements. The company did share a comment on the Android case:
"We have decided to appeal the CCI’s decision on Android as we believe it presents a major setback for our Indian users and businesses who trust Android's security features, and potentially raising the cost of mobile devices. Android has greatly benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation. We look forward to making our case and remain committed to our users and partners."
Tight scrutiny across the globe
What started as a search algorithm "BackRub" in 1996 by two students at Stanford University in California-Larry Page and Sergey Brin- Google became a ubiquitous search engine and the fourth largest enterprise in the world by market cap, at $1.43 trillion, after Apple, ArMaco and Microsoft within two decades.
After two decades of virtually unchecked growth from the world’s biggest walled gardens—particularly, Google, Meta and Apple—regulators and politicians across the globe are waking up to anti-monopoly enforcement.
Google’s success story is a case study for technocrats, though it is not free from controversies. The giant is facing tight scrutiny from regulators around the world over its alleged misuse of anti-competitive practices.
It suffered one of its biggest setbacks in September this year when a top European Union court upheld a 2017 ruling that it broke competition rules and fined it a record 4.1 billion euros for favoring its own shopping service in search results.
The United States, South Korea, Indonesia also took up the cudgels against Google for its discriminatory policies in different domains.
Outcome far away: Experts
While many experts feel that rulings in the EU and India may encourage other regulators to ratchet up pressure on Google and also set the tone for digital regulation in India, others point out that Google has not paid the penalties so far thus a precedent is yet to be set.
Stakeholders and complainants have no option but to wait and watch as it may take years for Indian authorities to see the penalties coming.
Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, says, “I am not a legal expert but my observation is that this legal case will drag on for a long time. Then both the government and the party (in this case Google) will reach some kind of compromise; the fine amount will be reduced; and then Google will happily cough up the fine amount.”
“It’s obvious that paying a fine is cheaper compared to opening up the market for competition”, says Tibrewala.
To global tech giants like Google, governmental controls and regulatory tightening is part of everyday work, opines senior adman Sandeep Goyal, MD of Rediffusion. “The CCI penalty is part of the regulatory game global tech giants are well versed in. It is part of doing business - you win some, you lose some. So while to us in India the penalty may seem large, for Google, they are used to much larger numbers in payouts in EU and elsewhere.”
“I can’t predict how the NCLAT appeal will go. I don’t know what Google’s lawyers have said in the company’s defence but I think either way, Google frankly will take it in their stride to market dominance”, Goyal added.
Google is using delaying tactics (by approaching NCLAT) to extend the timelines, quips Rahul Vengalil, Executive Director of Everest Solutions.
How did it unfold?
It was in 2007 when Google shelled out roughly $50 million to buy a struggling mobile phone software company called Android. The acquisition turned out to be quite valuable for Google as touch screen mobile phones began to explode in popularity.
Allegations of unfair practices emerged in the EU around 2015 one of which led to a penalty in 2017.
“CCI's probe into Google’s alleged anti-competitive practices initiated in 2020 after a complainant approached the regulator seeking a probe against the US major citing antitrust verdict in the EU,” a highly placed source said. The complainant’s name has been kept under wraps.
In the Android case, it was alleged that Google forced manufacturers to pre-install Google Search and its Chrome browser, together with its Google Play app store on mobile devices giving it an unfair advantage. Most users never download or use other browsers or app stores.
In the Play Store case, it was alleged that the app developers are not permitted to list their apps on the Play Store if they don’t comply with Google's policy of using its own Billing System (GPBS). Third-party developers offering their apps on Google Play are charged 15 to 30 percent service fee, while others charge much less, claim developers.
In some cases, rival apps were allegedly blocked. For instance, MapMyIndia CEO and ED Rohan Verma has recently alleged, “During COVID in 2020, MapmyIndia's app was showing people nearby containment zones as well as testing and treatment centers, helping them stay safe, something which Google Maps didn't provide, but Google removed MapmyIndia's app from Play Store.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TVF founder Arunabh Kumar acquitted in sexual harassment case
The case was registered in 2017
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 5:18 PM | 1 min read
Founder and former CEO of YouTube channel The Viral Fever Arunabh Kumar has been acquitted in a sexual harassment case filed against him in 2017.
In the comlplaint, the woman had claimed that the incident took place in June 2014. She had claimed that Kumar outraged her modesty . The complaint, however, was not registered then. The woman claimed that she registered the complaint in 2017 when she got to know that Kumar had behaved similarly with another woman in 2017.
The complaint was registered at the MIDC police station.
The court found discrepancies and contradictions in the case. It was also not clear why the informant took three years to register the complaint.
"There is an unreasonable and unexplained delay in filing the FIR which raised the clouds on the case of the prosecution. Even it can be said that the said complaint is filed out of grudge or rivalry on the reason of business between the accused and informant,” the court order stated.
Additional public prosecutor Khade appeared for state. Advocate Rohini Wagh appeared for Kumar.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube