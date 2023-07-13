Google's Bard updated with 40 new Indian languages
Google has also announced new features and capabilities for its AI experiment
Bard, an AI experiment by Google, has been helping people explore their curiosity, augment their imagination and ultimately get their ideas off the ground — not just by answering questions, but by also helping users build on them. Since its launch as an early experiment in March, Google has been including new features and capabilities in Bard, and today, the company announced Bard’s biggest expansion to date.
Bard is now available in most of the world, and in the most widely spoken languages. Starting today, Bard will be available in over 40 languages, including nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, and Urdu. Google has also expanded Bard’s access to more places, including Brazil and across Europe. As part of its bold and responsible approach to AI, Google has proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators on this expansion. And as it brings Bard to more regions and languages over time, Google continues to use its AI Principles as a guide, incorporate user feedback, and take steps to protect people’s privacy and data.
Google is also launching new features to help users better customize their experience, boost their creativity and get more done, including the ability to add images in Prompts, Listen to Bard’s responses out loud, and easily adjust Bard’s response to be longer, shorter.
Starting today, users can listen to Bard’s responses in over 40 languages. This is especially helpful if users want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script. Simply enter a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers. Users can also now change the tone and style of Bard's responses to five different options: simple, long, short, professional or casual. This feature is live in English and will expand to new languages soon.
To help users boost their productivity, Google is adding new ways to pin and rename conversations with Bard in over 40 languages. Now when users start a conversation, they’ll see options to pin, rename and pick up recent conversations in the sidebar. Google has also made it easier for users to share part or all of their Bard chat with their network. With shareable links, users can share their ideas and creations with others in over 40 languages.
Google is bringing the capabilities of Google Lens into Bard. Whether users want more information about an image or just need help coming up with a caption, they can now upload images with prompts and Bard will analyze the photo to help. This feature is now live in English (US), and will be expanded to more languages soon.
In May, Google moved Bard to PaLM 2, a far more capable large language model, which has enabled many of its recent improvements — including advanced math and reasoning skills and coding capabilities. In the past few weeks, coding has already become one of the most popular things people do with Bard. Google today introduced a new feature that allows users to export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is now live in over 40 languages.
28% GST on online gaming: Industry cries foul
Industry players term the decision as unfortunate and catastrophic; some say it could also boost the gaming black market
By Shantanu David | Jul 12, 2023 8:51 AM | 4 min read
In what is being decried as a major blow to the prospects of India’s burgeoning gaming industry, the GST Council on Tuesday announced its decision to levy a 28% GST on online gaming. The decision is based on the interim report prepared by the Group of Ministers who together form the GST Council.
The report had proposed a 28% GST on the total amount, including the platform fee. This means that GST will be applicable to gross revenue or the total prize pool.
Roland Landers, CEO, The All India Gaming Federation, says India’s oldest gaming body believes the decision was “unconstitutional, irrational, and egregious”. The decision ignores over 60 years of settled legal jurisprudence and lumps online skill gaming with gambling activities, he remarked.
“It is very unfortunate that when the Central Government has been supporting the industry - in terms of online gaming rules, clarity on TDS, etc., that such a legally untenable decision has been taken, ignoring the views of most GoM states who studied this matter in detail,” said Landers.
Gaming is seen as one of India’s sunrise sectors, driving employment for vast numbers of youth, IT and creative professionals, from streamers and engineers to professional e-athletes. The recently published e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from Rs 20,800 Cr in the fiscal year 2022 to Rs 68,800 Cr in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%.
With a gaming population that already exceeds 500 million gamers, the number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025. Even as it has grown explosively, the industry has seen vast churn, from the banning of uber-popular (and lucrative) Chinese-owned games like PUBG to state governments arbitrarily imposing restrictions, and even blanket bans, on games and gaming in an effort to control “gambling addictions.”
Malay Kumar Shukla, Secretary, E-Gaming Federation, which includes member organisations like Games 24×7, Junglee Games, and Head Digital Works, noted, “This is an extremely unfortunate decision as charging a 28% tax on full face value will lead to a nearly 1000% increase in taxation and prove catastrophic for the industry. A tax burden where taxes exceed revenues will not only make the online gaming industry unviable but also boost black-market operators at the expense of legitimate tax-paying players, further undermining the industry's image and capacity to survive.”
Shukla added that online gaming is different from gambling, and the Supreme Court and various High Court decisions have reaffirmed the status of online skill-based games as legitimate business activity protected as a fundamental right under the Indian constitution.
While the industry was earlier quite optimistic with the new developments including amendments to the IT rules and implementation of TDS on net winnings, experts say all this will be moot if the industry is not supported by a progressive GST regime.
Mitesh Gangar, Co- Founder & Director, PlayerzPot, said the high tax burden will completely restrict the cash flow, limiting a company’s ability to invest in research, innovation, expansion or survival. “The higher burden will also put a blocker on India’s massive gaming industry and deter the new player from entering the industry. The rising gaming economy will take a big hit and trigger economic stress, restrict job creation and curtail economic growth within the sector.”
“Needless to add, this decision will have a chilling effect on the USD 2.5 billion of FDI already invested by investors and jeopardise potentially any further FDI in the sector. Further, this decision will shift users to illegal betting platforms leading to user risk and loss of revenue for the government,” added Joy Bhattacharjya, Director-General, Federation of India Fantasy Sports (FIFS).
Landers concluded, “We hope that the Government will reconsider this recommendation and not implement it, as it will be catastrophic for the 1 trillion dollar digit economy dream of the Hon'ble PM.”
Silverpush acquires Vidgyor to fuel CTV capabilities
Vidgyor’s ad-insertion tech enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 2:15 PM | 2 min read
Silverpush, a global contextual advertising leader, has announced the acquisition of Vidgyor, a media technology company that offers solutions for monetization on digital to broadcasters and video content creators. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Silverpush's technology offerings for publishers and expand its contextual capabilities into CTV for brands.
Vidgyor’s Dynamic Ad-Insertion technology enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads on digital streaming platforms including CTV, it also provides cloud-based media technology SaaS solutions for all the top TV broadcasters in India to power their streaming and monetization requirements for digital, OTT and CTV.
Vidgyor's advertising marketplace aggregates video ad inventory across various platforms, allowing advertisers to effectively reach their target audience. Advertisers on SilverPush can now target specific TV channels, TV shows, and geographical locations, along with context-specific targeting for their advertisements. Earlier last year, SilverPush acquired Chocolate SSP to strengthen its supply-side capabilities.
“Vidgyor has built a world-class technology, which is in line with our ethos. With our global presence, we are looking to take Vidgyor to multiple markets. I have been very impressed with Mahaboob and his team and how they go about solving the problems of the clients. With a major shift in the viewing behaviors of users, advertiser spends will keep moving from linear TV to CTV. In the absence of device identifiers, our contextual technology combined with Vidgyor tech will enable the advertisers in targeting the right users on CTV.” said Hitesh Chawla, CEO of Silverpush.
"Silverpush's contextual advertising solutions, combined with the company's relationships with brands, and advertising partners along with its global presence, will help Vidgyor continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth media tech and video advertising solutions market. I am proud of what the team has already accomplished here at Vidgyor and we couldn't be more excited about joining such a fast-moving, entrepreneurial company. We look forward to working together with Silverpush to accelerate Vidgyor's growth in the market and bring new competencies to Silverpush," stated Mahaboob Khan, Founder & CEO of Vidgyor.
Esports to be official medal sport at Asian Games 2026
The event will be held in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 3:37 PM | 3 min read
Esports has been officially designated as one of the medal sports in the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, as announced by the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC).
Esports is making its debut as an official medal sport at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou where India will be competing in four different titles - DOTA 2, FIFA 22, Street Fighter V and League of Legends from September 23 to October 8. The inclusion of Esports in the 20th Asian Games will undoubtedly serve as a great encouragement for Indian Esports athletes to pursue their passion professionally.
Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), and Vice President of Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, "The decision and announcement by both the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Organizing Committee (AINAGOC) to include esports as a medal event at the 20th Asian Games, subsequent to the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, is warmly embraced by ESFI. With this announcement, it becomes crucial for us to expedite the development of our infrastructure, education programs, training facilities, and overall awareness within the esports ecosystem. Additionally, it is imperative that we provide our athletes with top-notch equipment and resources, empowering them to deliver their best performances on international stages. We encourage the entire nation to embrace this remarkable development.”
He further added, “The inclusion of a wide array of titles in the Asian Games not only demonstrates the diverse nature of Esports but also highlights the various dimensions of skill, strategy, and teamwork exhibited by the athletes, delivering a comprehensive experience for spectators."
"The Esports industry and its passionate community have long been working towards gaining recognition, and the recent announcement clearly indicates the significant progress made by the esports ecosystem on international platforms. The official recognition of Esports as a medal sport further enhances and elevates the standing of esports athletes, placing them on par with mainstream sports personalities. We are optimistic that in the Asian Games 2026, our team, S8ul and 8bit, will have the opportunity to participate and showcase their skills in several esports titles. Moreover, this announcement solidifies the fact that both endemic and non-endemic brands are actively seeking avenues to engage with gamers today and are enthusiastic about investing in the Esports ecosystem," said Animesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives & S8UL Esports.
“One small step for esports, one giant leap for the gaming industry! Esports' inclusion as a medal sport is not only good news in itself, but it also paves the way for other similar tournaments to recognize esports as an important avenue. I hope this trajectory continues upwards, and we are able to eventually see Esports at a scale similar to traditional sports,” said Rohit Agarwal, Founder and Director, Alpha Zegus.
Amazon's 'entry' into Google-CCI case fires up rivalry between the two tech giants
Google’s accusations against the CCI of protecting the business interests of Amazon, will intensify the tussle between the two American majors to grab the world’s largest consumer market, experts say
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jul 10, 2023 8:51 AM | 6 min read
Google’s high-profile case against India’s antitrust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) at the Supreme Court has ignited the rivalry of two tech giants-Google and Amazon-in a new vertical that is Android market space.
Early this year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) imposed a fine of Rs 1,337 crore on Google and asked it to scrap the controversial “Android compatibility commitment and the mobile application distribution agreement” that reportedly harms other Android players. While Google had paid the penalty, it alleges that CCI’s directive to scrap its policy aimed “to protect and enable Amazon to compete” with it.
A query sent to Amazon returned with a plain response, “We do not have any comments on the development.” Google also refused to comment as the matter is sub-judice.
Experts say that the development has the potential to intensify the battle between the two US-giants not only in the Android market but in all other verticals in the world’s largest consumer market, tech leaders say. It is also being viewed as a war between two digital advertising walled gardens.
“This is the first time Google has named Amazon in the case and called its competitors motivated parties,” an industry source claimed, adding that Google in its 604-page appeal has mentioned Amazon 72 times, Samsung 50 times and some other players many times.
The revelations have stumped the e-commerce major as it has no locus standi in the legal case. The company was neither the party in the case at CCI and NCLAT nor at the Supreme Court. However, the company may explore its options if the situation arises, industry sources say.
“Amazon did appear before the CCI as “witness” in July 2022 when CCI asked industry players including Amazon, Mozilla and device manufacturers during the probe against Google. Amazon had claimed in its submission that it had experienced significant difficulties in finding OEM partners to manufacture smart TVs running its Fire OS due to Google's Android compatibility commitment clause,” said a source.
Amazon and FireOS
Amazon has its own operating system-Fire OS-a forked or modified version of the open source Android. Fire OS runs Amazon's Fire TV and tablets.
Android TV had 66% market share in India in 2022 while Fire OS has only 1% share in the country, according to market research firm Counterpoint Research.
Google has claimed in its SC filing, “FireOS failed globally due to poor user experience. In India, the Fire Phone was not even launched ….Of all the device makers, only one refused to engage with Amazon on the FireOS because of the agreements it had with Google.”
“The e-commerce major seeks to expand its Fire TV business in India as it takes on arch-rival Google amid rising adoption of connected TV in the country. Both companies are also fighting to be the operating system of Indian households (Chrome and FireOS),” a digital expert said.
He added, “Early this year, Amazon announced a partnership with Xiaomi to launch a television that runs on ‘Fire OS 7.’ Besides, Amazon TV supports Apple Airplay and Miracast, enabling people to directly mirror content from their Apple and Android phones, respectively.”
Ad business and other verticals
Across the internet, Google and Amazon compete head-to-head, and the rivalry between these two internet giants has only grown more intense over the past few years because they compete in businesses like digital ads, cloud services, smart speaker systems, and CTV products.
Amazon’s advertising business continues to grow despite a general slowdown in digital advertising, which has hurt companies like Google parent Alphabet and Meta.
Amazon India's digital advertising revenue touched Rs 4,170 crore in FY22. It was still much less compared to Google and Meta’s ad revenues of about Rs 25,000 Cr and Rs 16,000 Cr. However, Amazon occupying nearly 8 percent of India’s approx Rs 45,000 Cr digital ad market alerted the walled gardens.
“Amazon is now globally the third largest digital advertising entity in revenue terms. Alongside the growth of the retail media network, of which Amazon has a dominance, is projected to have a growth at a healthy 20% YOY, while Google is growing at about 2%,” says Sajal Gupta, CEO of Kiaos Marketing.
The search business contributes to 70% of Google's ad revenues, and is being challenged by retail-related search moving towards retail focused properties, like Amazon, Walmart etc. To make matters worse, hyperlocal search is moving towards platforms such as Tiktok. This is reflected in the revenue trends of Google’s search business which has slowed down from a 20% in 2018 to a 7% in 2022 (ignoring the abnormal 2021, pandemic year where the search business grew by 43%), explains Gupta.
Besides, Google’s network business contributes about 15% of its revenue and has been in the center of controversy with the privacy advocates. With the deprecation of cookies planned for 2024 and this revenue stream is expected to be hit negatively. Apple introducing App Tracking Transparency in April 2021 has shown us the impact of cookie deprecation by slowing down this growth of the Google Network business to 3% in 2022 from a 15% in 2018 (again ignoring the abnormal 2021, Pandemic year where the search business grew by 37%), he noted.
In the US, Amazon already commanded 14.6% of the digital ad market, third to Google at 26.4% and Facebook at 24.1% in FY22, according to Insider Intelligence.
Experts say that Amazon, and the other retail networks with privacy complaint deterministic purchase data on its transactors, are best positioned to cater to this demand in the post-cookie world.
“Looking at Google's Q1 2023 financials the only two business lines growing are the Search and Cloud businesses, so it has become important for them to defend their position in the market, and hence an aggressive stance,” Gupta explained.
Google is being outpaced by Amazon in both the product search market and the cloud computing market. Amazon owns the product search market, with 3/4 of online shoppers starting their product search on the platform. Meanwhile, Amazon's AWS garners 33% of the global cloud computing spend, versus Google's 9% market share, a digital advertising expert said.
TRAI releases consultation paper on regulatory mechanism for OTT
The written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 6:24 PM | 2 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper on the regulatory mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) communication services, and selective banning of OTT Services.
According to TRAI, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) last year had written a letter and requested TRAI to reconsider its recommendations on the Regulatory Framework for OTT communication services and suggest a suitable regulatory mechanism for OTTs, including issues relating to 'selective banning of OTT services' as part of its recommendations.
Through the letter, DoT has also mentioned that in view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects.
“The National Digital Communications Policy - 2018 which mentions the policy goal for "Ensuring a holistic and harmony-led approach for harnessing Emerging Technologies' It has been mentioned therein that a policy framework for 'Over the Top' services will be developed.
In response to the DoT letter, TRAI conveyed that "the Authority is of the view that a fresh consultation process may be initiated to frame suitable regulatory framework for OTT. In this regard, a consultation paper on regulatory mechanisms for OTT Communication Services, and Selective Banning of OTT Services, seeking inputs from stakeholders, has been placed."
TRAI said that the written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from stakeholders by August 4, 2023 and counter comments by August 18, 2023.
Tak, India Today Group’s digital-first brand, unveils Chhattisgarh Tak
The launch will further strengthen the channel’s online presence with a YouTube channel and the website
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 11:17 AM | 2 min read
India Today Group’s digital-first channels are expanding its footprint across the country with the launch of yet another digital-first channel – Chhattisgarh Tak.
This launch will further strengthen its online presence with a YouTube channel (Youtube/ChhattisgarhTakOfficial) and the website – www.chhattisgarhtak.in. The news platforms are being inaugurated today by the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Bhagel.
Tak is strengthening its presence and is fast establishing itself as a major player in the digital sphere. Tak’s bouquet of regional websites include both YouTube channels and websites.
The website and the YouTube channel for Chhattisgarh Tak shall focus on the local news from across the state. The YouTube channel will feature videos and shorts whereas the website will feature news articles, videos, and web stories.
Commenting on the launch of the two platforms, Milind Khandekar (Managing Editor, Tak Channels) says, “The idea behind the YoutTube channel and the website launch is to cover the state of Chhattisgarh in a focused manner with unbiased news reporting. The website will cover not just the local but also the hyper-local news.”
He further adds, “Chhattisgarh Tak aims to cater to the growing demand for reliable and up-to-date news content in the digital space.”
Vivek Gaur, CEO, Tak channels & The Lallantop, India Today Group says, “We had more than 347 million page views & 1.7 billion video views on YouTube in the last quarter alone. With the launch of the YouTube channel of Chhattisgarh Tak and our own destination platform, www.chhattisgarhtak.in, we will further strengthen our portfolio.” He further adds, “Our aim is to keep our viewers and readers informed about the latest happenings in the region. The launch of the Chhattisgarh Tak is a part of our effort to connect with more people and reinforce the trust of the viewers who have supported us on this journey.”
Android case: Google says India antitrust body ‘protecting’ Amazon
Google has moved the Supreme Court for quashing CCI’s order asking the tech major to make changes to its business model
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read
Google has accused India’s antitrust body of ordering changes to its business model only to protect its rival Amazon, Reuters has reported.
Google has reached out to India's Supreme Court to quash the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) October order, which asked the company to make 10 changes to its business model. Google’s recent filings show their disagreement with the way CCI conducted their investigation.
Amazon had earlier complained of challenges in developing its Android system due to Google’s restrictions in the country.
Google has recently been under scrutiny by the Indian antitrust body due to its dominance over the Indian Android market.
During the CCI investigation, Amazon brought up that Google's restrictions challenged the development of its Android fork called Fire OS, and Google said the watchdog unfairly relied on that in passing its adverse decision against it.
In the October order, Google was fined $163 million and was asked to allow modified versions of its Android operating system, called Android forks, to be liberally distributed without any licensing restrictions.
exchange4media reached out to both Google and Amazon for their comments. Google said that due to court proceedings, they wouldn’t be able to comment. Amazon, too, said it did not have any comments on the development.
