Google threatens to disable search engine service in Australia

Google has issued a threat to Australian government over the latter's decision to make the tech giant share royalties with news publishers. The tech giant has warned that it will pull out its search engine service in the nation if the government goes forward with the decision.

Google and the Australian government had locked horns over the latter's demand that the tech giant pay local publishers for news. In a landmark move, the Australian government has plans to introduce a new law that will make Google, Facebook and other tech companies pay media companies for news.

The US-based tech giants have opposed the law, stating that it would damage local access to services. If the code were to become a law, Google will have no choice but to withdraw its search function from Australia, said the company.

However, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that the government is steadfast in its decision and will not "respond to threats."

Google is the most-preferred search engine in the country. In its argument, the Australian government said that tech platforms like Google gain its customers from people who read the news. Therefore, it is only fair that the newsrooms also get a share for their contributions from these tech giants.

