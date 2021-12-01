Google Play releases list of best, users' choice apps in India in 2021

The winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App and Garena Free Fire MAX are the Users’ Choice App of 2021 (India) and Users’ Choice Game of 2021 (India) respectively on Google Play, the company said in a blog post. Further, Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together! and Battlegrounds Mobile India are the Best App of 2021 (India) and Best Game of 2021 (India) respectively.

"Today, we announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2021, a celebration of apps and games that made positive contributions in people’s lives this year. By challenging the norm, introducing unique features and giving users a never-seen-before experience, Google Play’s Best of winners globally represent the gold standard in app and game development. As always, winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer," Google Play Global Head of Editorial Brett Bouchard said in a blog post.

He further stated that 2021 saw an increase in the usage of e-learning apps. "In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs. This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE."



On the choice of Bitclass and Clubhouse as the best apps and users' choice app of 2021, he stated, "Our pick for the Best App of the year – Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning – also reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions. On the other hand, Clubhouse - the Users’ Choice app of the year, showcased India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms."



Google Play had also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and Wear OS, and games on tablets. "Health and well-being were of key interest as well, with winners including Jumping Minds, Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club, driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being. To encourage innovation across Google Play, this year we have also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and Wear OS, and games on tablets."



Bouchard also highlighted that gaming continued to gain significant interest in India. "Battlegrounds Mobile India, a game developed specifically for India, claimed the prize of the Best Game of the year in the country, while Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick."



Check out the full list of this year’s India winners below:



Users’ Choice App of 2021 (India)

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App



Users’ Choice Game of 2021 (India)

Garena Free Fire MAX



Best App of 2021 (India)

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!



Best Game of 2021 (India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India



Best Apps for Fun

FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Hotstep

Best Apps for Everyday Essentials

Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

SARVA - Yoga & Meditation

Guardians from Truecaller



Best Apps for Personal Growth

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT



Best Hidden Gems

Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better

Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

Best Apps for Good

Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

being: your mental health friend

Speechify - text to speech tts

Best Apps for Tablets

Houzz - Home Design & Remodel

Canva

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw



Best Apps for Wear

My Fitness Pal

Calm

Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock



Best of 2021 Games in India

Best Competitive Games



Battlegrounds Mobile India

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon Unite

Suspects: Mystery Mansion



Best Game Changers

JanKenUP!

Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light

NieR Re[in]carnation

Tears of Themis



Best Indie Games

DeLight: The Journey Home

Huntdown

My Friend Pedro

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Bird Alone



Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Dadish 2

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3



Best Games for Tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary



Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)