Google Play releases list of best, users' choice apps in India in 2021
The winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App and Garena Free Fire MAX are the Users’ Choice App of 2021 (India) and Users’ Choice Game of 2021 (India) respectively on Google Play, the company said in a blog post. Further, Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together! and Battlegrounds Mobile India are the Best App of 2021 (India) and Best Game of 2021 (India) respectively.
"Today, we announced the winners of Google Play's Best of 2021, a celebration of apps and games that made positive contributions in people’s lives this year. By challenging the norm, introducing unique features and giving users a never-seen-before experience, Google Play’s Best of winners globally represent the gold standard in app and game development. As always, winners were selected across the developer ecosystem to reinforce that a great app or game can come from anywhere, whether you’re a large or a rising developer," Google Play Global Head of Editorial Brett Bouchard said in a blog post.
He further stated that 2021 saw an increase in the usage of e-learning apps. "In India, once again, we saw a diverse range of apps help people across the country with relevant – and often unique – solutions to their daily needs. This year, we saw a distinctive rise in e-learning, with many winners finding creative ways to help India learn a range of skills online, be it mastering a passion through celebrity-led virtual classes with FrontRow, or using AI to scale student learning outcomes with EMBIBE."
On the choice of Bitclass and Clubhouse as the best apps and users' choice app of 2021, he stated, "Our pick for the Best App of the year – Bitclass, a platform enabling interactive cohort-based learning – also reiterated the emergence of a digital learning culture in India fueled by innovative localized solutions. On the other hand, Clubhouse - the Users’ Choice app of the year, showcased India’s rising fondness for voice and audio-based platforms."
Google Play had also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and Wear OS, and games on tablets. "Health and well-being were of key interest as well, with winners including Jumping Minds, Evolve, being, SARVA, and Evergreen Club, driving innovations to help people better manage their mental health and well-being. To encourage innovation across Google Play, this year we have also included three new categories and expanded the awards to apps on tablets and Wear OS, and games on tablets."
Bouchard also highlighted that gaming continued to gain significant interest in India. "Battlegrounds Mobile India, a game developed specifically for India, claimed the prize of the Best Game of the year in the country, while Garena Free Fire MAX was the Users’ Choice pick."
Check out the full list of this year’s India winners below:
Users’ Choice App of 2021 (India)
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Users’ Choice Game of 2021 (India)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App of 2021 (India)
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
Best Game of 2021 (India)
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Best Apps for Fun
FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Hotstep
Best Apps for Everyday Essentials
Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
SARVA - Yoga & Meditation
Guardians from Truecaller
Best Apps for Personal Growth
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT
Best Hidden Gems
Jumping Minds - Talk & Feel Better
Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
Best Apps for Good
Evergreen Club - Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
being: your mental health friend
Speechify - text to speech tts
Best Apps for Tablets
Houzz - Home Design & Remodel
Canva
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
Best Apps for Wear
My Fitness Pal
Calm
Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
Best of 2021 Games in India
Best Competitive Games
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Summoners War: Lost Centuria
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokémon Unite
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
JanKenUP!
Unmaze - a myth of shadow & light
NieR Re[in]carnation
Tears of Themis
Best Indie Games
DeLight: The Journey Home
Huntdown
My Friend Pedro
Ronin: The Last Samurai
Bird Alone
Best Pick Up & Play
Cats in Time - Relaxing Puzzle Game
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Dadish 2
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
Best Games for Tablets
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary
