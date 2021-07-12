Battlegrounds Mobile India game surpasses 34 million registered users

The company aims to host the mobile game esports tournaments to expand its footprint in India.

The developer has already invested $30+ million in the Indian e-sports industry including $22.5 million in NODWIN Gaming and $9 million in Loco. In November 2020, Krafton had unveiled plans to make $100 million investments in India to improve the local video game, e-sports, and other industries.

Within a week after its release, the Battlegrounds Mobile India game has surpassed 34 million registered users. The game developed by South Korean video game developer Krafton has been ranked first among top free games on Google Play.“We would like to thank our users in India for their support. We are committed to bringing new and more entertaining contents to Battlegrounds Mobile India to bring greater joy to our fans and players,” said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.The game also recorded the highest of 16 million daily active users and 2.4 million peak concurrent users. Battlegrounds Mobile India has secured 40 million pre-registrations as of today. “Krafton hopes to grow and further develop together with India’s video gaming and esports industry,” he said in a statement.