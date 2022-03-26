Google partners with Spotify for third-party billing pilot run

Google Play has launched a pilot programme called user-choice billing that will allow apps to do their own billing. As part of the pilot run, it has partnered with audio streaming platform Spotify to run its current billing system alongside the Google Play billing system.



"We’ll be partnering with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify. As one of the world’s largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they’re a natural first partner. Together, we’ll work to innovate in how consumers make in-app purchases, deliver engaging experiences across multiple devices, and bring more consumers to the Android platform," said Google Vice President, Product Management Sameer Samat in a company blog.



"Spotify will be introducing Google Play’s billing system alongside their current billing system, and their perspective as our first partner will be invaluable. This pilot will help us to increase our understanding of whether and how user choice billing works for users in different countries and for developers of different sizes and categories," he added.



According to Spotify Chief Freemium Business Officer Alex Norström, “Spotify is on a years-long journey to ensure app developers have the freedom to innovate and compete on a level playing field. We’re excited to be partnering with Google to explore this approach to payment choice and opportunities for developers, users and the entire internet ecosystem. We hope the work we’ll do together blazes a path that will benefit the rest of the industry.”



However, the ADIF (Alliance of Digital India Foundation) has called Google’s ‘user choice billing’ announcement for 'select' developers a clear admission of guilt and an illusion of choice tactic. With the 31st March deadline for switching Google Play billing almost near, the ADIF has also sought an extension of the deadline to all developers.



“With their measures and announcements, Google is trying to create an illusion of choice. We at ADIF urge for an extension of choice to all apps and an immediate extension of March 31 deadline for all,” added Sijo Kuruvilla George. "Forcing app developers to use Google or Apple’s billing system for in-app purchases and then charging steep commissions to publish apps on their marketplace is an unfair practice by the two ‘gatekeepers’ of the digital economy and a clear abuse of their dominant power."

