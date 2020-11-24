‘Google not responsible for news businesses making less revenue’

The search engine giant has said it is not because Google exists but because news sites are facing competition from those who have allowed classified advertising to go online

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 24, 2020 2:16 PM
Google

Google has spoken against allegations that the search engine giant was responsible for the drop in revenue of news publishers, media reports have said.

In a blog post, Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist at Google, has said it is not because Google exists but because news sites are facing competition from those who have allowed classified advertising to go online.

This comes following the a debate in Australia about having a News Media Bargaining Code that will monitor the ties that news companies have with digital platforms.

Google has now said that it is in talks with the Australian government to resolved issues with the draft of the code.

Tags Google News publishers Vint Cerf
