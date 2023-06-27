Google moves SC to challenge NCLAT order on CCI fine
In its case before the apex court, Google said that it looked forward to presenting how Android fuelled India's digital transformation
Tech giant Google, which has been ordered to pay up Rs 1,338 crore by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision to uphold the fine.
"Today, we filed an appeal in the Supreme Court regarding the NCLAT’s decision in the Android case. The NCLAT correctly found that harm for anti-competitive behaviour needs to be proven, but did not apply this requirement to several of the CCI’s directions that it upheld. We look forward to presenting our case before the Supreme Court and demonstrating how Android has benefitted Indian users, developers, and OEMs, and powered India’s digital transformation" said Google.
In March 2023, NCLAT had supported CCI's decision to impose the fine on the tech giant, stating that it does not violate the principles of natural justice.
In February, Google approached the NCLAT, saying that the fine imposed on its mobile app distribution agreement with smartphone makers is unfair. In its justification, Google said that it did not restrict phone makers from installing rival apps.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate bags digital mandate for Jio-bp
The agency will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 12:21 PM | 1 min read
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate (SSP), the specialist digital agency, has won the digital marketing mandate for Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp.
Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate will be a key partner in helping Jio-bp grow its digital footprint and improve social media engagement as it sets out on its digital journey to build a strong online presence across a variety of channels. Additionally, SSP will oversee Jio-bp's social media and content strategy.
Paritosh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Jio-bp in realizing their ambitious goals for the Indian market. Our partnership seeks to further accelerate Jio-bp's trajectory in the upcoming years to continue building on the amazing growth it has demonstrated over the past several years.”
“Jio-bp is working on reimagining mobility in the country and we are thrilled to partner with them on this transformative journey. Together, we seek to build a seamless digital experience that resonates with customers, propels the growth of Jio-bp, and paves the path for a new era of mobility solutions in India,” said Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.
CTV in India can cross 60 million by 2025: Rajiv Rajagopal, Finecast
Rajagopal, National Head, Client Development, Finecast India, talks about the future of CTV in India, and more
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
India will come to dominate CTV markets globally, sooner than one might think, says Rajiv Rajagopal, National Head, Client Development, Finecast India,
“Smart TVs is a very important segment to look at because the data as on 2022 is that India has almost 90% penetration of smart television. That means 90% of the TV units sold in India have the capacity to be used as smart televisions, and I'm sure by the end of this year, that number would come very close to 100%,” he says.
Indeed, if one looks at the CTV growth trend in households, there were 10-12 million CTVs in Jan 2022, which went up 23-25 million in Jan 2023, and crossed 35 million as of June 2023. “Earlier we were looking to reach a 40 million base by 2025, but seeing the current rate of growth, this can cross a 60 million base by 2025. We are seeing accelerated growth on CTV base since the last three months outside of IPL as well,” notes Rajagopal, adding that earlier everyone had earmarked 40 million as the inflection point, a number coming all the nearer by the day.
While the twin drivers of cheap, but good, data and devices have contributed hugely to digital adoption across India, from metropolitans to burgeoning regional hubs to the sleepiest township, Rajagopal says other factors are playing an increasing role as well.
“Another aspect of what we've seen is also the kind of growth we're seeing in the OTT viewership, which has grown at a CAGR of almost 15% from 2021 to 2025. That's huge compared to the base of OTT viewers, and that 15% is actually going to grow the base to a very large extent. These are all touch points for a consumer to kind of scout for content on CTV,” says Rajagopal, adding that the proliferation of content has opened up many avenues for consumers to view CTV on multiple touchpoints from OTT to smart TVs.
Noting that he’s extremely bullish about the Indian market, Rajagopal points out the recent launch of Geo Granularity, a hyperlocal and granular targeting technology developed by Finecast. The new technology has been enhanced from broader pin code level targeting to granular 1000-meter geo-targeting, allowing advertisers to zero in on more defined audiences for their campaigns.
“That's a big leap which we have taken in India and that is the first time in India. Globally, no other market of Finecast has launched it so that itself proves that okay, we are all looking forward to investing now so that things are ready by the next few months,” says Rajagopal.
“The thing is that we're seeing the pace of adoption of CTV in India and the future of these TV consumers is a hybrid model. We see consumers traversing from broadcast to SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) to BVOD (Broadcaster Video on Demand) to AVOD (Advertiser Video on Demand). And I'm sure the advertising industry also must ensure that it operates accordingly because that's how the consumers are moving. Finecast is the addressable TV solution of GroupM Nexus and we are a pioneer in this space. So we are very committed to give our clients and brands the best solution in this very changing and evolving TV landscape,” concludes Rajagopal.
Meet Mixed Reality: Advertisers ready for the new realm?
An entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising is in the making, share industry heads
By Shantanu David | Jun 26, 2023 8:53 AM | 5 min read
Much like fusion energy, Virtual Reality (VR) seems to be one of those revolutionary technologies, which have always been just around the corner but waiting for the big launch. Google Glass, the current Alphabet corporation’s previous venture into the visual wearable space, exited markets and minds even as it was introduced. Google Cardboard never really took off.
Now, Meta has found more success with its Quest headsets. Apple’s unveiling of the Vision Pro, priced at an eye-watering $3500 a unit and set to be launched in the US early next year, along with Samsung’s announcement of investing significantly in the heavy-duty chips and processors, looks like VR is finally here.
Virtual Reality, or rather Mixed Reality, as the concept is now evolving into, now seems closer than ever. And where there is a media product, there needs to be content. And where there’s content, there’s advertising.
exchange4media spoke to industry veterans on what this new mediascape will presumably look like.
Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead, WPP, and Head of Mobile and Emerging Tech, GroupM, believes advertisers should prioritize creativity and value delivery in Mixed Reality advertising. Ever the evangelist for utilizing bleeding-edge tech for media solutions, Ruparel says, “By gamifying experiences, encouraging user-generated content, and embracing social sharing, advertisers can maximize brand visibility and generate positive associations. As the MR market continues to evolve, advertisers must adapt their strategies to capitalize on this exciting new medium and provide consumers with captivating and memorable experiences.”
Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Head - India and SEA, CitrusAd, is also excited about the movement in the MR space, and the investments and announcements being made in and around the hardware, software, and content for the emerging medium.
“One of the most important things I see happening is there’s going to be an entirely new way of creating and consuming branded content and advertising. This is a new format of visual storytelling, which is going to be a mix of audio, video, and augmented reality. So, it will need to be approached in a whole new way,” says Sanghvi. Unlike the initial frenzy and subsequent dampening of enthusiasm that brands had for the metaverse a couple of years back, mixed reality will be a whole new ball game, he added.
Brands like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Coca-Cola, and the 30-or-so brands who are always the first movers in any new technology or media space did some really interesting work, but Sanghvi notes they were followed by many who set up their own metaverses with mixed results. The hype, therefore, sort of exceeded the capabilities of the technology.
“With MR devices, it’s not the engagement of just two senses like sight and sound (video and audio); it’s much more immersive and tactile, and you’re going to be interacting with your surroundings even as you’re on the device. This has a lot of interesting possibilities,” he says.
Ruparel observes that by understanding the unique capabilities of MR devices, advertisers can create content that maximizes the potential of this medium. They can design interactive and engaging experiences that align with the features of MR, such as spatial mapping and gesture recognition, he notes.
According to Arpit Jain, Founder, and CEO at GreedyGame, another key advantage of mixed reality devices is the ability to target premium segments of users who are and will be early adopters. “These tech-savvy individuals are more likely to embrace new technologies and are a valuable audience for advertisers who are looking to target this segment. By delivering immersive and interactive ad experiences through mixed reality, advertisers can captivate this niche market and forge strong connections with potential consumers,” explains Jain.
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, agrees, saying, “In a world of choices, it’s the experiences that leave a lasting impact, making them invaluable for brands seeking to captivate and engage consumers. By embracing the immersive potential of mixed reality devices, advertisers can thrive by creating unique experiences that seamlessly integrate their brand narratives into the evolving ecosystem, captivating consumers on a whole new level.”
However, Ruparel cautions that adoption of MR will be slow and initially only premium audiences will be able to afford the devices, meaning that critical mass is still quite a way away. “You need very cheap and very good devices for mass audiences and you probably need mass audiences to be included in marketing. This is the problem VR technology has always had.”
However, Ruparel also notes that Jio is looking to spark another revolution in this segment, attempting to democratize the technology by pricing the mass-market device at Rs 1,300. Even as we wait for the price points to become more accessible to a larger number of consumers, they can still experience the technology through investments by other companies.
As Jain notes, mixed reality places user experience at the forefront. “Consumers can now experience products or services firsthand before making a purchase decision, fostering a deeper sense of trust and engagement. Advertisers can leverage this by creating virtual experiences that allow users to interact with their products in a simulated environment, enabling them to understand the value and benefits even before opting for the actual product.”
For instance, Audi Norway used Virtual Reality (VR) to create a real virtual test-drive experience for the new Q5, resulting in an immersive and engaging experience. By leveraging mixed reality, Audi Norway successfully generated excitement, deepened brand connection, and increased purchase intent.
Jain says examples like these showcase the power of mixed reality in advertising by offering unique and memorable experiences. “In conclusion, the emergence of mixed reality devices offers advertisers an unprecedented medium to create impactful campaigns. By harnessing enhanced engagement and prioritizing user experience, advertisers can establish a lasting presence in this new market.”
Consolidation of OTTs to lower losses: Will more make it merrier?
Bundling could prove to be a saving grace as it will enable the large players to divide their fixed costs and acquire viewers at a larger scale to enable commercial viability, say experts
By Aditi Gupta | Jun 26, 2023 8:39 AM | 7 min read
The OTT space in India may have got a huge boost in terms of users in the recent past, especially during the Covid pandemic, but it hasn't helped the platforms much as they continue to struggle for revenue. With several OTT platforms running into losses, consolidation or bundling could prove to be a saving grace, believe industry experts who say it will enable the large players to divide their fixed costs and acquire viewers at a larger scale to enable commercial viability.
exchange4media spoke to industry veterans to get their view on whether consolidation is the future of OTTs to sustain and in what ways can they recover from the losses and at the same time make themselves profitable.
According to Vishal Shah, Managing Partner, EssenceMediacom India, commercial viability and monetization have been a key concern for OTT platforms and they are taking the route of consolidation so that they can offer exclusive content.
“The recent consolidation we have seen with various platforms are for different strategic reasons. OTT platforms are taking the route of consolidation or partnering with others so that they can offer exclusive content and cross-promote each other's offerings as well. Consolidation will also help to adopt new technologies or approaches that could give them an advantage over competition.
“This is a space that will definitely see an explosion in my view. It is a journey that the category is seeing given the high interest from viewers and will continue to see disruption,” Shah told e4m.
According to him, there will be large players who would want to dominate consumer attention and time, like how the media industry has evolved over the past decades across TV, Print and Radio.
“Platforms have yet to decide how the business model will be profitable and sustainable and till there are some clearly proven models on this, we will see a lot of traction in this space,” Shah said.
Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President- Research Analyst (Media, Consumer Discretionary and Internet) at Elara Capital, shares that OTT platforms are taking the route of consolidation because for the last five years, not even one of these platforms have emerged profitable.
“We have not seen a single OTT platform emerge profitable for the last five years. So smaller platforms are taking the route of consolidation. Even aggregators, however, have not been able to sustain this business model,” he said.
Taurani believes that consolidation will arrest the content cost inflation and lead to better distribution mechanisms.
“The bargaining power will also improve for the platforms vs distributor because currently the bargaining power is very heavy for the distributor as they have multiple platforms to distribute but the OTT platforms don’t have too many options when it comes to telco vendors,” he said.
According to Divya Dixit, Business Strategy and Growth Advisor, consolidation is definitely being chosen as a preferred methodology due to the promise of an optimised sustenance model for OTT.
“Consolidation is the best way to get access to a larger audience with zero spends. In fact, for smaller platforms, it just makes far larger sense to be a content pipeline that uses the aggregation model to distribute.
“There are enough aggregators like telecom players or broadband players that use content as a bait to push data or the OTT aggregators that believe in bundling and scaling up the bundled deals,” she said.
However, in a contrasting opinion, SonyLIV’s former Business Head Uday Sodhi said he does not see any consolidation happening in the OTT space apart from MX Player.
“I do not see any consolidation happening apart from MX Player. It will take a few years for OTTs to become profitable. They all are focusing on acquiring customers right now,” he said.
Throwing light on the reasons behind OTT platforms making losses, Sodhi said, “OTT players are making losses because we are at the early stage of market development. Most people are trying to acquire users. Mid-sized players or regional players will have to consolidate with big ones. The big players still might not be profitable as they will have to invest in the content.”
According to Taurani, most of the OTT platforms are losing money due to high content cost, distribution cost and customer acquisition costs.
“OTT platforms are making losses because India ARPU (average revenue per user) is very low. It is a price-sensitive market. Advertising market is dominated by e-commerce. So, advertising potential is low. Content cost is phenomenally high so the market is fragmented to many players. Distribution cost is also high as most of these platforms have to spend on customer acquisition which is expensive or if they tie up with telcos and OEM (original equipment manufacturers), they have to give cheap discounts on rack prices. Because of these reasons, economics are not working out and OTTs are making severe losses,” Taurani told e4m.
Experts feel it is too soon to say if consolidation can make OTTs profitable but it can certainly lower the losses if executed correctly.
“While consolidation is a route to reduce loss making, this is a space where content is very critical and is enabling a large variety of on-demand content which is gaining traction and popularity,” said Shah, adding that the key to become profitable will be a disruption in the business model which we are yet to see.
According to Shah, the current popular commercial models, based around advertising and subscription, will need to change for OTTs to become profitable.
“Technology will need to be leveraged to create a dynamic business model that will enable commercial viability and profitability. Leveraging AI and crowd sourcing for content development are other areas that could help reduce cost of content creation and make the platforms profitable,” he said.
As per Taurani, “It is soon to be said that consolidation will help loss making platforms sustain. It will provide some respite and could lead to a lot of changes. If a large player takes over a small platform, a lot of rejigging can happen in terms of content strategy, distribution, partnership etc. There will be lower losses if the execution is right.”
He added that a lot of things need to change for OTTs to become profitable.
“From a customer standpoint, ARPUs need to move up but given the free content strategy of big players like JioCinema or Hotstar, I don’t foresee ARPUs moving up in a price-sensitive market like India. Distribution cost needs to come down. Consolidation will also drive profitability as it will reduce tech cost and content cost,” he said.
Sodhi, however, believes that consolidation will not help in making OTT profitable.
“Consolidation will not help in making OTT profitable because the purpose of that is to only gain customers, not profit. Their focus currently is on acquiring customers because of which they are losing money and not making any profit,” Sodhi said.
Talking about impact of consolidation on viewership and subscription, Taurani, asserted that consolidation will have a positive impact on viewers and subscribers because consolidation means you have a wider variety of content offerings which means you can reach out to a wider audience.
“So, it has a big positive impact on viewership. I am not sure how positively it will impact subscriptions. It enhances your bargaining power in the ecosystem. Consolidation or bundling is the way to go ahead,” he said.
Sharing a similar view, Vishal Shah said consolidating will surely provide subscribers with a more comprehensive entertainment experience, allowing them to access a wider range of content and features.
“This can be particularly attractive to users who are looking for a one-stop-shop for their entertainment needs. However, whether this will have a negative or positive impact will be a wait-and-watch situation as consolidation can also lead to issues such as higher subscription costs, redundant content, or a lack of focus on specialized content,” he said.
According to a recently released report by FICCI, currently 45 million households are paying for one or more subscription video on demand (SVOD) services, and the number will grow to 52 million by 2025, if current pricing is maintained.
Google to invest $10 bn in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai
The Alphabet CEO made the announcement after meeting PM Modi on Friday
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Google CEO Sundar Pichai has told PM Narendra Modi during his US visit that his company will be investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund, media networks have reported.
Pichai also said that Google was announcing its global fintech operation centre in Gujarat's GIFT city.
During his three-day visit, Modi is scheduled to meet the chiefs of global players like Micron and Applied Materials.
"PM's vision for Digital India was way ahead of his time… I now see it as a blueprint that other countries are looking to do," Pichai was quoted by media networks.
Gaming market in India to grow at CAGR of 27% by 2027: e4m-GroupM ESP Report 2023
The report explores the growth of the online gaming landscape in India, how brands can leverage this billion-dollar industry and the road ahead
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 3:10 PM | 2 min read
The gaming industry in India has witnessed a significant growth over the past few years, driven by factors such as increasing smartphone penetration, high-speed internet connectivity, and the growing interest of people in gaming. With over 750M active internet users in 2022, India has become the prime destination for all that digital media entails, with the key driver of the digital revolution being gaming. The much-awaited e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 decodes the growth of the online gaming landscape in India, how brands can leverage this billion-dollar industry and road ahead.
India has a large and enthusiastic gaming community, with millions of players across various platforms and genres. The report states that the gaming market in India is set to witness a rise from $2.6 B (Rs 20,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2022 to $8.6 B (Rs 68,800 Cr.) in the fiscal year 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. It added that India recorded about 421 million online gamers in 2022 and the number is believed to cross 442 million by 2023. Also, the number of mobile gamers in India is projected to increase to 650 million by 2025. The report states that Ludo King, Bubble Shooter, Candy Crush Saga, Garena Free Fire, Indian Bikes Driving 3D and Call of Duty were among the most played games in India.
While the male population were likely to play Free Fire (Shooting I Battle Royale), Battlegrounds Mobile India (Shooting I Battle Royale), Carrom Pool (Tabletop I Board Game), Callbreak Multiplayer (Casino I Card Games Casino), Hill Climb Racing (Racing I Arcade Racing), females would prefer playing Ludo King (Tabletop I Ludo), Candy Crush Saga, (Match I M3), Subway Surfers (Action I Runner), Bubble Shooter by llyon (Match I Bubble Shooter), Subway Princess Runner (Action I Runner).
India is one of the fastest-growing gaming markets in the world. The country is home to close to 500 M individual gamers. Apart from mobile gaming, E-sports is gaining significant traction in India with the rise of competitive gaming tournaments and leagues has attracted a large audience and increased participation from professional gamers. The e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 report serves as a compass, guiding marketers through the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in the gaming sphere. We are glad to have AnyMind as our partner of the e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023.
To get more insights on the future of gaming in India and the opportunities that lie ahead, click here to download the full e4m- GroupM ESP Online Gaming Report 2023 report.
JioCinema to stream inaugural Global Chess League
The league will be streamed free to all viewers
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 22, 2023 2:53 PM | 2 min read
The Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and FIDE, today announced JioCinema as the OTT partner for the inaugural edition. From June 22nd, 2023, onwards, all the matches of the league being held in Dubai will be streamed LIVE on the platform.
As part of JioCinema’s commitment to helping the Global Chess League reach a wider audience, the league will be streamed free to all viewers, the platform said.
Speaking about the association, Hursh Shrivastava, Head of Strategy, Partnerships & Acquisitions, Viacom18 - Sports, said, “We are excited to be a part of the chess revolution that the Global Chess League will bring about. Through JioCinema, we will provide a one-of-a-kind experience for chess fans while also helping the sport grow its fan base. We are looking forward to a successful partnership with the league.”
The annual league will feature a unique mixed-team format wherein, each of the six franchises will play a total of 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the winner of each match being decided in a best-of-six board scoring system played simultaneously. The top two teams will compete for the Global Chess League Championship title on July 2nd, 2023.
Jagdish Mitra, Chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said, “One of the league's core objectives is to promote and popularise chess worldwide. With JioCinema, we have the ideal partner for bringing the league closer to the audience. We are confident that the league will reach new heights as the world's most-watched and engaging chess league. We look forward to a successful collaboration with JioCinema in setting new standards for fan engagement.”
