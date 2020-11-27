Google India posts 34% jump in revenue for FY20

Google's ad revenue has contributed to about 27% share in the turnover, media reports have said

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 27, 2020 10:31 AM
Google India

Google India has recorded Rs 5593.8 crore as revenue for FY20, a 34% jump, media networks have reported.

The search engine’s total income stands at Rs 4,147 crore. The net profit has seen a 24% rise in FY20 as compared to the previouse fiscal, it has been reported.

The revenue from operations has been recorded as Rs 53,847 million, also higher than last year’s Rs 39,928 million.

Google's advertising revenue has contributed to about 27% share in the turnover, it has been reported.

