Gmail and YouTube outage caused by ‘Internal Storage Quota Issue’ says Google

Google unexpectedly faced an 'authentication system outage', which led to login issues at the user end

Google services, including Gmail and YouTube, which unexpectedly faced an outage yesterday, was caused by an ‘Internal Storage Quota Issue’ said the tech giant. The outage that lasted 45 minutes took users by surprise when they were suddenly unable to access their Gmail and YouTube accounts.

In a statement issued by the company, Google faced an “authentication system outage” due to the internal storage quota issue. “Services requiring users to log in experienced high error rates during this period,” a spokesperson said.

“The authentication system issue was resolved at 4:32AM PT. All services are now restored. We apologise to everyone affected, and we will conduct a thorough follow up review to ensure this problem cannot recur in the future,” read Google’s official statement regarding the issue.

The tech giant also assured users that system reliability is a top priority at Google and that the organisation is making “continuous improvements” to make the systems better.