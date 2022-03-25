Glance acquires gaming company Gambit Sports

Singapore-based consumer internet company Glance InMobi Pte Ltd has announced that it has acquired Indian gaming company Gambit Sports Pvt Ltd. (“Gambit”). This is expected to accelerate Glance’s ambition of building the biggest platform for NFT-based live gaming experiences for Gen-Z, across markets.



The acquisition brings together Glance’s scale and lock-screen centric innovation with Gambit’s expertise and understanding of the gaming ecosystem. Glance Games - Glance’s lock screen gaming platform - has over 45 million monthly active users across Asia. Close to 70% of its users are in the age group of 18 to 34, while over 40% of its gamers are female.



Gambit comes with a team that has deep experience in building platforms with high engagement and monetization. Co-founded in 2015 by Yashashvi Takallapalli, Gaurav Konar, Ranaveer Sankieneni and Deepak Venkatramani, Gambit owns and operates Nostragamus (Nostra Pro). This is a highly popular gaming platform with fantasy sports, poker, rummy, quiz and hyper-casual games. Over 100 million games have been played on the Nostragamus platform, and it has close to 10 million registered users.

Glance will leverage Gambit’s expertise to launch highly engaging live gaming experiences including tournaments, game shows, game streaming and multi-player games on lock screen. Gambit will also enable Glance to launch multiple casual-to-midcore games that can be enjoyed by diverse sets of gamers. In the coming quarters, Glance also plans to launch NFTs in live gaming. This will potentially enable creators, streamers and developers to monetize through assets and NFT-based game creation, while giving gamers unique experiences that they love.



“Gaming is the most exciting content category across the world today and Gen-Z spends more time on gaming than on any other activity online," said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President and COO, Glance. "Giving users live, connected, interactive gaming experiences on the lock screen is key to Glance’s vision of building the world’s largest live internet platform. We also aim to launch creator-led NFTs for live gaming which will generate unique 'play-to-earn' and 'play-to-own' possibilities for the entire gaming ecosystem,” he added.



Yashashvi Takallapalli, Co-founder and CEO, Gambit said, “We have already started seeing great traction for live gaming on Glance. For instance, over 10 million users watch live game streams on Glance every week now. With Glance and Gambit’s combined strengths and our belief that there is a game for every person, we envision doubling the number of monthly active gamers on Glance Games in the next year.”

