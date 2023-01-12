Game for it: Why young esports content creators are the new stars for brands
On National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in game streaming and content creation, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative
Earlier this week, when Loco was screening the first esports tournament, the Indian gaming streaming platform had more users on it than Twitch, the world’s de facto gamer streaming platform. It signifies the rapid growth of streaming and content creation in the country, not just as a means of entertainment, but as a career for thousands, nay, hundreds of thousands of aspiring young Indians, armed with just a phone and a personality (and possibly a PC).
This National Youth Day, e4m explores why a career in streaming and creating content, whether in gaming or just in general entertainment, is not only viable, but very lucrative.
Behind the Scenes
Vaibhav Odhekar, Co-founder and COO at POKKT, notes that with the inclination of enterprises engaging in the gaming industry, it must not come as a surprise that the number of streamers and gamers has gradually increased.
“Industry innovations have also created bundles of opportunities for gamers, making them economically independent in an entirely new way. This is a billion-dollar industry and is expected to snowball in the coming years,” he says, adding, “Brands can blend their campaigns in between such streams or content keeping in mind that the flow is not disrupted. As the audience for such forms of entertainment is quite patient, it helps the brand to engage with the viewer efficiently. Choosing the right creator is crucial for leading a successful campaign.”
Raghav Bagai, Co-founder of Sociowash, agrees that integrating streamers and creators into advertising campaigns can be a great way to reach a highly engaging audience. “As we know in India, Influencer marketing is a Rs 1275 crore industry, with a CAGR of 25% it is projected to grow and reach Rs 2800 crore in the next 5 years. Streamers and creators can create sponsored content for brands, promoting their products or services within their streams or videos. This can be done through product placement, brand mentions, or even dedicated sponsored videos, further fuelling the social commerce hype in India.”
Divyansh Gala, Group Head - Outreach, SoCheers, says it is nothing short of fantastical that today becoming a gaming streamer or gaming content creator is a viable career option. “This is especially fascinating for a generation who grew up amidst the mind-blowing evolution of video games, who has an immense fondness for them and who would never have imagined that they could make a living by playing games. This is a major allure for people towards this vocation.”
The pandemic also had a crucial role in amplifying the growth of the gamer tribe and the larger gaming industry as well. “There are many gaming and entertainment streamers, both national and international, who found popularity on the back of the pandemic gaming sensation - 'Among Us'. We even saw established comedians like Tanmay Bhat and CarryMinati leverage the gaming angle as they saw the potential of developing their "brand" as wholesome entertainers,” adds Gala.
Suraj Nambiar, National Media Head, Tonic Worldwide, points out that many streamers and creators have built large and dedicated audiences, and as a result, they have become valuable partners for advertisers looking to reach those audiences. “For example, streamers and creators often work with brands to create sponsored content, in which they feature a product or service in their streams or video, or create in-game experiences that incorporate the brands’ messaging. Streamers also use affiliate marketing and referral links for extra income.”
In order to monetize their image and deals, Indian creators can work with brands to create sponsored content; they can also sell branded merchandise, or look into affiliate marketing, where they get a commission for promoting other company’s products.
Preety Singh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Boomlet Media, says that to integrate content with brand campaigns, content creators will need to innovate and keep creativity at the center while keeping in mind the core theme of the entire campaign of the brands for better brand engagement with their target audience.
“Although creative and innovative content plays a crucial role in building an image and gaining a large number of followers, in the present scenario, when the number of influencers belonging to a particular niche is in the range of thousands/ lakhs, influencers can be associated with influencer marketing agencies for getting better deals,” she adds.
“Overall, working with streamers and creators can be a great way to add value to your brand. It's worth noting that as a creator or streamer, it's important to be transparent with your audience when it comes to sponsored content or partnerships, as well as to only promote products or services that align with your values and you truly believe in,” asserts Bagai.
Fun and Games
Firasat Durrani, co-founder, Loco, as an interesting analogy. “In earlier times, before the advent of the internet, the only opportunities for live, interactive entertainment would be going to a circus or a fair, where you could actually engage with performers and performances in real time, laughs, gaffes, and all. And that circus or fair would employ a large cross-section of people, not just performers, but management, support staff and others.”
A similar thing is happening in the streaming and content creation industry, the carnival of the internet era, as influencer channels employ a host of professionals apart from performers, including but not limited to camera operators, sound engineers, video editors, social media managers, and more. It’s an entire industry, and even a camera-shy kid can be a part of the industry in a technical capacity.
As Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, points out, videos, especially short form, are one of the most rampant forms of content at present. “YouTube’s creative ecosystem is a popular and highly lucrative platform for budding content creators. It has alone contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP and has supported more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India. YouTube has also announced its new monetization possibilities with short-form content. Instagram Reel content creators are also on the rise. Other social media and short video platforms that dominate the vernacular segments include, ShareChat, Moj, MX TakaTak, and Chingari.”
Durrani notes that while YouTube continues to rule the roost, its ubiquity powered by its parent Google, Indian platforms are steadily gaining traction. “We have the means to scale up, and are seeing seven figure audience numbers. So the market is there. It’s our job to foster that community, help it evolve from within, as well as attract more players, viewers and everyone in between.”
Singh says, “From an Indian perspective, the most popular platforms include YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Rooter, and Loco. India has the highest number of YouTube users worldwide, close to almost 450 million. While other platforms are also gaining popularity and a large viewership, the creators can opt to be available on multiple platforms.” Not to mention formats.
Navdeep Sharma, Co-founder, ReelStar says that indeed, streamers and creators are redefining what it means to be a professional. “eSports streamers and content creators are the rising stars of online content creators, joining the ranks of traditional media outlets like newspapers and magazines. The fact that these types of channels are growing so rapidly suggests something about our society: that we're increasingly interested in seeing and experiencing things first-hand rather than reading about them or watching them on television.”
“Social Media and eSports platforms, these days, have become a place where people can connect over shared interests and experiences. It’s not hard to see that these platforms comprise an extremely diverse community: where there are streamers of all ages, genders, nationalities, races, sexual orientations and more can come together to share their passions and experiences. From streamers and content creators to viewers, social media platforms and esports are helping people connect in meaningful ways,” says Sharma.
Gala agrees, saying, with millions of regular people dabbling in online games ranging from 'Minecraft' to 'Ludo King', and everything in between, this audience is actively seeking out gaming content online. So, gaming content creators are in a perfect position to interact with a highly engaged audience in a comparatively new way, and the brands recognise this advantage.
As Kothari concludes, “The creator economy contributes to more than simply platforms. In addition to fostering a community, it brings together businesses and consumers and enables them to focus on a wide range of audiences from all sectors.”
So parents, guardians, teachers, let the children play.
MeitY likely to discuss gaming rules with schools, PTA members
As per reports, the meeting is to be held this week
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 9:49 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Electronics and IT is likely to meet school and parent-teacher associations this week to discuss draft gaming rules, media reports say.
The discussion will also focus on the impact of gaming on kids and the need to curtain time spent on the same.
Ministry officials are also considering to meet doctors and policy groups.
The central government recently proposed self-regulation and mandatory player verification for online gaming companies to exercise due diligence.
'Providing IPL content for free will push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records'
A report by Elara Capital claims streaming free IPL will enable Jio Cinema to cross-sell other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:58 PM | 3 min read
Hours after exchange4media publsihed a story about Sports18 deciding to air IPL free on the Jio app, Elara Capital has come out with a report claiming that providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption.
In the report Senior Vice President Karan Taurani has shared, “As per media reports (exchange4media.com) Jio Cinema will offer free IPL content on its app. Providing IPL content-free could have a negative impact on TV advertising and on TV medium consumption, given 1) digital is a better platform for this content as it is available free vs TV where it is subscription-based and 2) it will attract a larger audience vs Hotstar in the past, which charged a subscription fee for its platform. On the other hand, advantages of the TV medium remain 1) its mass viewership and reach, 2) cheaper cable average revenue per user (ARPU) as 95% of the market uses bundles & does not subscribe a la carte, 3) largescale advertisers, such as FMCG, autos and telecom, which allocate sizeable budgets for mass campaigning on TV, and 4) sports is viewed in large groups on TV, which too augurs well. The Smart TV proposition may be a threat for linear TV only in the medium term, as penetration of the former is low at 10%; this can scale up with the rise in broadband penetration,” stated the Elara Diet Report.
“In our view, it will be difficult for Viacom18-Jio Cinema to recover even 30-40% of its content acquisition cost via the digital route, if the content is free at least in the near term (over the next two years); however, in the medium to long term, due to 1) the change in consumption habits on digital media and 2) growing Smart TV penetration, there is the possibility of their digital ad revenue scaling up, but it may still continue to be much lower as compared to TV medium ad revenue (IPL),” claims Taurani.
“Providing free IPL also would have a negative impact on India’s over the top (OTT) market, as ARPU may drop down further or remain stable in a market where most OTT platforms are already available at cheap prices vs global averages (for e.g., Netflix and Amazon have the lowest pricing in India). The domestic OTT market was already having a tough time, given fragmentation and high content cost. Lower visibility on ARPU would add to its concerns."
"Further, from Jio’s standpoint, this would push Jio Cinema’s subscriber base toward new records, as they may start to compete with the likes of YouTube India, which has a monthly average user (MAU) base of 520mn, the largest in India. It would further help Jio Cinema to cross-sell its other content offerings and assist with mobile subscriber retention. This, in turn, can help Jio Cinema compete with social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram as well as YouTube, which has an 80% share in India’s video advertising segment, apart from mere broadcaster OTT platforms, which have a smaller share. The surge in advertising video on demand (AVOD) user base also augurs well for programmatic advertisers, such as Affle India, as there is a potential for higher conversions on homegrown OTT apps with a larger user base, rather than YouTube and social media apps owned by global giants,” explained Taurani
Telcos ad venture: EU body to decide on approval by early next month
As per reports, the move by telecom companies is being seen as an attempt to compete with tech giants
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:30 PM | 1 min read
Telcos like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica and Vodafone will get to know by February 10 if they can set up a joint advertising venture to take on the big tech companies.
Competition enforcers are set to give their verdict early next month, media reports have said.
On January 6, the telecom companies sought approval from anti-trust watchdog.
This is being seen as an attempt to compete with the big tech companies like Meta and Google.
The advertising venture is meant to provide "privacy-led, digital identification solutions", the commission is reported to have said.
Interactive Avenues wins the digital creative mandate of Vim
The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Interactive Avenues, a Reprise network company and the digital arm of Mediabrands India, has won the digital creative mandate for Hindustan Unilever Limited’s dishwash brand – Vim. The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai office.
Interactive Avenues’ mandate includes amplifying the brand’s social media presence, managing their e-commerce content, and delivering cutting edge creatives and digital video commercials.
Amardeep Singh, CEO, Interactive Avenues, added, “As a market category, dishwash typically has a low-involvement footprint online. We will leverage best-in-class strategies to shape impactful conversations for the brand and take their digital story to the next level.”
Interactive Avenues is a full-service digital marketing company with offices in Mumbai (headquarters), Gurgaon, Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata.
Prasar Bharati planning to launch OTT platform?
Last year, it signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 1 min read
Prasar Bharati is reportedly "evaluating" the possibility of launching an OTT platform.
"That is something we are working upon, evaluating," a leading business portal reported a Prasar Bharati official as saying in response to a question on the subject.
The news comes months after Prasar Bharati signed an agreement with YuppTV to expand the global reach of Doordarshan's DD India channel, according to the report. Prasar Bharati had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuppTV in March last year to make DD India available in various countries including the US, the UK.
The talks of a possibility of OTT platform launch comes days after the government approving a scheme worth more than Rs 2,500 crore for modernization, upgrade and expansion of All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD), Prasar Bharati is ready with plans to achieve the objectives.
How Web3 can weave a fascinating future for marketers
Web3 can build solutions that prioritise user privacy & security while improving the overall user experience, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Jan 9, 2023 8:42 AM | 5 min read
While some might say the official jury is still out on the actual applications of Web3, essentially a new version of the internet itself, tech evangelists, brands, agencies that represent them and the more informed of the consumers that purchase their products, are seemingly all in.
And as Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, affirms: “It is more interactive, connected and secure than ever!”
Beyond the Web
Kothari believes that web3 can be a great tool for business development. “Slowly and gradually, with the advancements in tech, the man-machine relationship is maturing from master-servant to partner. With the help of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and big data, websites and apps will be able to process information intelligently and human-like in this stage of the internet's evolution,” he says.
For Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, Web3 is the stuff of science fiction made real. “It's a digital realm where artificial intelligence and machine learning join forces with blockchain to create a smarter, more secure, and more responsive internet.”
Kruthika Ravindran, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that Web3 can be used at every single stage of the marketing cycle – “Right from understanding the audience, to improving the products, services and experiences, to managing all the data and so on and so forth. With fully immersive multimedia environments, the possibilities of Web3 are endless.”
Kothari further enthuses, “Coming to advertising, building community is everything. Artists have started leveraging NFTs and Digital Collectibles to lure their fan base. Furthermore, advertisers can take experiential advertising a notch above with in-game ad modelling and show their ads in 3D. It will be fascinating to observe how marketers come up with creative ideas to take advantage of the opportunity in the Web3 era.”
As part of its Digital 3.0 initiative, White Rivers Media has been engaging with some of the top Indian business houses to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to Digital 3.0.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, believes that Web3 is expected to dominate the conversation in the tech industry because it has the potential to fundamentally change the way the internet works by replacing centralized systems with decentralized ones. “This could have a wide range of applications, from enabling more secure and private online communication to enabling more transparent and democratic decision-making processes.”
“While a lot of Web3 and its adoption is debatable, what's important is that it's opening new questions and providing new examples of how our relationship with the internet is changing. Web3 may or may not be the next "platform" moment, but it's a sign that big change has started to take place both at the technology layer that powers the internet as well as the perception layer that influences what people think they can use the internet for,” adds Bhansali.
One potential way to utilize Web3 technologies in advertising and marketing would be to focus on building solutions that prioritize user privacy and security, while also improving the overall user experience. This could involve developing decentralized platforms that offer more control and transparency to users, as well as using decentralized identity solutions to enable more personalized and targeted advertising in a more privacy-friendly manner.
Consumers First
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital, believes the key principles of Web3 - decentralisation, transparency and giving power back to the users are key factors at play. “While we are still at a very early stage in terms of Web 3 adoption, brands, which are realising that they must meaningfully engage with their customers and build communities, will most definitely have a first-mover advantage. More so, these brands can use the Web3 channels as new and sustainable revenue streams.”
“The two most common aspects are the metaverse and NFTs. But they’ve been used mostly as PR-led activations, as opposed to long-term deployments. The Web3 space is so versatile that the technology can be used across industries, from community building to democratizing ad inventory acquisition. My personal opinion is that we will see sustainable, long-term brand-led use cases around Web3 technologies in 2023, as opposed to PR-led activations,” he notes.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, agrees that Web3 has shown promise to increase the efficiency of transactions while creating trust / transparency. Additionally, most of the major VCs and tech companies are starting to invest heavily into Web3 to create the next set of products. This is the key why Web3 will continue to dominate trends in 2023.
“We are starting to see Web3 to have alternative ways to advertise or market to Gen Z and younger folks. Globally, younger folks are not on Facebook or traditional sites, they are adapting web3 community tools, which is where we will have to market / advertise to them,” says Shah.
Web 3 technologies are also making it possible to connect a vast array of devices through the Internet of Things (IoT), creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, explained Asher. “And with the power of cloud computing, Web3 is able to handle vast amounts of data and provide insights and predictions in real-time.”
And by providing more customised, precise, and engaging experiences for customers, observes Asher, Web 3 technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry. In advertising and marketing, Web3 has a variety of specific applications: tailored content; interactive experiences; improved targeting; and smart content.
In a nutshell, as Asher says: “Users are transported to a brand's product or concept, fully experiencing it in a way that feels more realistic and exciting than any traditional ad could ever hope to achieve. And with the added element of interactivity, customers can truly engage with the brand on a deeper level, forging a connection that goes beyond just a fleeting advertisement.”
Pepper to launch content marketing platform
The platform will help businesses streamline their content process, improve organic traffic and reduce customer acquisition cost
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
Content-mediation company Pepper will be soon launching a content marketing platform (CPM), the waitlist for which has already begun. Founder and CEO of Pepper Anirudh Singla announced the launch of the service on his social media pages.
The new CMP, wrote Singla, will help businesses streamline their content process, improving organic traffic and reducing customer acquisition cost. The platform will also aid in calculating content marketing ROI.
The CPM will serve as a collaborative space by bringing content, data and teams together.
Singla wrote: "Like Salesforce pioneered CRM as a category over 20 years back, we feel CMP (Content Marketing Platform) will become the most critical software stack for any business in the next 10 years! With every company becoming a content company, I am excited to announce that Pepper Content is soon launching one of the world’s foremost Content Marketing Platform!"
The company has also launched a waitlist for the soon-to-be-launched platform. The first 500 beta users to register will get personalised onboarding.
"A lot will change this year in the content space, and Pepper Content will play a revolutionary part in changing how marketing organisations think about content! Apply for access now!" wrote the CEO.
