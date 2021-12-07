'Full-length film shot on OnePlus will inspire users to follow their creative passions'

At the launch of ‘2024’, a full-fledged feature film shot on the OnePlus 9 Pro recently, Saurabh Kapoor, Head of Brand and Category Marketing, OnePlus India spoke to E4M on a range of issues.

Shooting a full-fledged feature film on a mobile camera has the potential to democratize filmmaking. How was this film conceptualized and executed?

We at OnePlus are constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries to bring best-in-class experiences for our community. With this project, we saw an opportunity to come together and create an experience that is unique yet resonates with our user community. This is what led us to attempt this project of shooting an entire feature film on a mobile device, which is a first-of-its-kind SOOP initiative in the Indian film industry.

Set in a muted Covid pandemic scenario in 2024, the plot of the film showcases the wide-ranging emotions experienced during the pandemic and the collective strength of a community that helps overcome any adversities in life.

As the first Indian “Shot on OnePlus” film, this allows us to experiment with mobile camera technology and bring to life a wonderful storyline. And we sincerely hope that it will inspire our user community to follow their creative passions.

Can you elaborate on your collaboration and planning with Vikramaditya Motwane for this special project?

"Shot on OnePlus" is among our most successful photography and videography initiatives, and it continues to hold a special place in our community's hearts. In synergy with our approach to ‘Never Settle,’ we found Vikramaditya Motwane’s work to also perfectly align with our vision to constantly push creative boundaries and take on new challenges.

The collaboration with him, therefore, proved to be a natural choice in our attempt to shoot a film using the OnePlus 9 Pro.

‘2024’ is shot on our flagship OnePlus 9 Pro; the idea was to showcase the true potential and camera capabilities of the device with Hasselblad technology. We have collaborated on this one-of-a-kind project with Vikram for his creative vision and cinematic excellence. Vikram also serves as an inspiration for us at OnePlus. And we hope this serves as an inspiration for our community and all the budding filmmakers to push their own creative boundaries with the help of their OnePlus devices.

Did the film require any special elements or changes because it was being shot on a mobile camera?

With each passing year, we are driving and witnessing incredible advancements with smartphone cameras. Here at OnePlus, we are constantly pushing our camera capabilities with industry-leading innovation to bring premium image quality to users. The OnePlus 9 Series represents our biggest ever leap in terms of camera technology with the first-ever ‘Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.’ The OnePlus 9 Pro itself features a robust camera setup and provides a seamless shooting experience with hyper-realistic 8K 30 fps, superior HDR video recording, in-built image stabilization, and support for capturing 4K at 120 frames per second.

The camera set-up also came with advanced Nightscape Video 2.0, which allowed us to capture bright and detailed videos, even in very dim environments. Coupled with DOL-HDR and the sequences captured with the ultra-wide camera, the camera allowed us to bring every frame to life with captivating contrasts and exciting sequences.

The ease of using the OnePlus camera and the quality output derived without any additional hardware used in the process, make OnePlus devices ideal for shooting professional-level videos. We are seeing that the compact, user-friendly nature, and advancements on smartphone cameras are making them the go-to device even for high-standard professional-grade videos and we look forward to working on more such exciting projects in the future.

With an innovative project of this kind, we wanted to highlight the ease of use of OnePlus devices and the dynamic nature of OnePlus cameras that make it possible to even create a full-length feature film. ‘2024’ is the first Indian “Shot on OnePlus” film, and we hope it serves as a great example of exploring new creative opportunities for our community of users who also include aspiring filmmakers and creative artists.

Are more feature films made on mobile phones in offing?

We are always exploring new ways to work with industry leaders and visionaries to discover new limits of what is possible in smartphone technology. As a part of this endeavor, we created the “Shot on OnePlus” platform where we continuously encourage our community to share its amazing work. We took this a step further last year through our collaboration with VICE Media on a documentary titled, 'United by Hope,' which features the stories of 12 individuals from all walks of life. Filmed on the OnePlus 8 5G and the OnePlus 6T, the short film demonstrated how the sophisticated cameras of our device could turn a diverse cast into filmmakers.

We believe that OnePlus devices serve as 'enablers' that make it possible for anyone, regardless of their experience in photography or videography, to easily capture stunning images and videos. The ease of use with OnePlus devices, coupled with the high-quality output of the camera, makes them ideal for recording professional videos. We look forward to exploring more such innovative collaborations and pushing the boundaries of our devices even further.

What has been the overall performance of the OnePlus brand in Q2 this year compared to the Q2 previous year?

In 2021, OnePlus has witnessed immense growth, with more than 200% YoY growth globally in Q2 driven by the OnePlus 9 Series as per Counterpoint Research India Smartphone Tracker Q2 2021. OnePlus has led the premium market with a 34% share and captured three spots in the top five smartphone models in India. OnePlus also emerged as the top 5G smartphone brand in the premium segment in Q2 2021, capturing a 48% share. This achievement is reflective of OnePlus’ commitment to consistently raise the bar on its flagship line-up while addressing the diverse user needs that have emerged in recent years.

In expanding our product portfolio, we launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphones in June 2021 and July 2021 respectively. Both devices have been receiving great responses from our community as the devices bring powerful performances at an affordable price. We have also successfully witnessed a 20% growth QoQ in Q2 2021 in the smart TVs segment. Within a short span of two years since OnePlus’ entry into the category, the company stands among the top five smart TV brands in the INR 20K-30K smart TV market and among the top three smart TV brands in the INR 40K-50K smart TV market in India as per the India TV Tracker Q2 2021 report by Counterpoint Research.

In the wearables segment, we entered the smartwatch market in Q2 2021 with the OnePlus Watch. It has already taken the top spot in the INR 10,000-INR 15,000 price band according to Counterpoint’s IoT Service report for Q2 2021.

What is your ad ex in the digital category compared to the overall ad budget?

As a brand that has always been digitally active, we have consistently launched several innovative campaigns across our digital platforms. Our innovative advertising and marketing strategies primarily tie back to what our community wants and how best we can create an experience that caters to their interests without losing our vision of focusing on useful innovations that provide the best technology to users.

The current scenario has enabled us to understand and analyze consumption patterns and identify relevant channels to effectively communicate and engage with our audience. We are also focusing on creating multiple online touchpoints for our audiences to interact with the brand.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)