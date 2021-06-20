Jasprit Bumrah roped in as brand ambassador OnePlus wearables

The association will include a 360-degree campaign and will be kickstarted by a OnePlus x Jasprit Bumrah digital film on OnePlus India YouTube and Instagram

OnePlus, the global technology brand today welcomed cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as Brand Ambassador for its Wearables category.

The OnePlus Wearable category includes the OnePlus Watch, the first global smart wearable from OnePlus that offers a premium design, seamless connection, smart fitness tracking and an incredible battery life. The OnePlus Band packs all the essential features of a smart and stylish fitness tracker including blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring and fitness tracking modes that include Yoga and Cricket for the modern Indian user. The OnePlus Watch will be available at a special launch price of INR 14,999/- while the OnePlus Band will be available at INR 2,499/- across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.

Talking about this association, OnePlusSpokesperson India, said, “As a brand, OnePlus has always believed in challenging itself, constantly redefining standards and delivering on our promise to ‘Never Settle.’ A disruptor throughout his career, we see these ideologies reflected in Jasprit , his grit and his determination. This synergy has convinced us that nobody could better represent what we stand for and we are delighted to welcome Jasprit to the OnePlus family.”

Sharing his thoughts about the association, Bumrah who is exclusively managed by the talent arm of RISE Worldwide, said, “It’s really wonderful to see a young brand empower the tech landscape and rise to the challenge of delivering exactly what consumers want. Premium, high-performing and comfortable, OnePlus’s straightforward approach to its wearables ensures that it integrates with various lifestyles and brings users one step closer to meeting their daily needs and fitness goals.”

The association will include a 360-degree campaign and will be kickstarted by a OnePlus x Jasprit Bumrah digital film on OnePlus India YouTube and Instagram. The film is an inspirational monologue that depicts how the devices, albeit laden with fitness features cannot alone make the user fit. The technology merely acts as a catalyst to bring out the fittest version of themselves. It motivates the user to push their limits and give their best every time they strap on the devices. The devices are a silent companion

