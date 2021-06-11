Saurabh Kapoor quits Hashtag Orange as Director

Saurabh Kapoor has quit from the Company, Hashtag Orange as Director with effect from 24th March, 2021. His resignation has been accepted by the company.

Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange, says “Saurabh Kapoor has resigned from the company as Director and we wish him all the best for his future endeavors.”

Hashtag Orange informs that after 24th March, 2021, he has no authority to deal with anyone for and on behalf of the Company. General public is cautioned not to deal with him in connection with any business deal or any other work for M/s Hashtag Orange Advertising Private Limited with Company Identification No (CIN)-U93090HR2018PTC080872.